Global Forklift Trucks Market Forecast 2020-2028

KEY FINDINGS

The global forklift trucks market is projected to grow during the forecast period of 2020-2028, by exhibiting a CAGR of 2.17%. The increasing applications of forklift trucks in manufacturing industries, the growing demand for high-performance technologies, and the growth potential of forklift trucks in the emerging markets, are the factors estimated to propel the market growth.

MARKET INSIGHTS

The forklift trucks market has huge growth potential in the emerging economies like Russia and China, mainly due to increasing global trade activities and industrialization.The logistics segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the estimated period as a result of increasing demands for electric trucks across the globe.



One of the restraining factors faced by the global market of forklift trucks is the high cost of raw materials.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

On a geographical basis, the global forklift trucks market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.The Asia-Pacific market region is set to be the fastest-growing region.



The region is witnessing the establishment and expansion of warehouses, and the growth of the e-commerce industry. The market of forklift trucks in the Asia Pacific region has primary applications in the e-commerce sector and manufacturing utilities.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Some of the eminent companies in this market include, Anhui Heli Co. Ltd., Hangcha Group Co., Ltd., Toyota Industries Corporation, Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd., Clark Material Handling Company, Kion Group Ag, etc.



