Global Forklifts Market Report 2021-2026 - Online Shopping Trend and Need to Improve Warehouse Efficiencies Drive Investments into Forklifts

Global Forklifts Market to Reach US$50.5 Billion by the Year 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Forklifts estimated at US$37.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period.

Increase in productivity, decrease in downtime, operator comfort, and reduced number of accidents and injuries are the other key factors fueling growth in the forklifts market. Booming e-commerce and retail businesses, flourishing automotive component manufacturing, growing consumable goods industry, and rising construction industry are further augmenting demand for forklifts.

Advancements in technology are paving way for greater adoption of forklifts. Advent of intelligence forklifts, robotic lift trucks, forklifts with ultra-capacitors, fast charging battery-based forklifts, fuel cell powered forklift trucks, and cost-effective and eco-friendly hydrogen power trucks are drastically influencing the growth opportunities in the forklifts market.

The forklift truck market is receiving a major growth impetus from increasing acceptance of electric vehicles as a result of ongoing technological advancements coupled with rising cost of traditional fuels.

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR to reach US$35.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electric segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) forklifts dominate the market as heavy duty forklifts that find use in outdoor activity are typically driven by diesel.

However, owing to the stringent regulatory emission norms for regulating CO2 emissions and relative high maintenance costs, diesel forklifts are making way for electric forklifts that are powered by electricity. Rise in adoption of electric forklifts due to its benefits over internal combustion (IC) engines powered forklifts and increase in investments targeted at advancements in battery technology are poised to fuel growth of electric forklifts in the near future.



Retail & Wholesale (End-Use) Segment to Reach $18.5 Billion by 2026

Rapidly rising e-commerce and retail business, and reducing trade barriers between various regions across the world are significantly increasing number of warehouses, which require forklifts to properly arrange the products.

The surging demand from warehouses is propelling growth in the forklifts market. In the global Retail & Wholesale (End-Use) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.82% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2026

The Forklifts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.5% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR over the analysis period. The US and Europe represent the largest regional markets for forklifts.

The encouraging scenario on the wholesale & retail distribution front coupled with anticipated robust demand for replacement of forklift trucks is expected to spiral demand for forklifts. Adoption of advanced technologies and Industry 4.0 initiative by the governments will create growth opportunities for forklifts market.

Further, thriving e-commerce market and surging demand for battery operated forklift vehicles are expected to spur growth in the European market.



Proliferation of E-Commerce Solutions amidst COVID-19

Knock-On Effect of the Pandemic on Forklift Market

Global Forklifts Market Struggles with Supply Side Shocks

Flip Side of Material Handling Industry Explosion & Steep Demand for Forklifts

Material Handling Equipment (MHE): An Introduction

Forklift: Integral Part of MHE

Types of Forklifts

Counterbalanced Forklift

Warehousing Forklifts

Forklift by Fuel Types

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Electric

Forklift by Tonnage Capacity

Classification by Forklift Classes

Key Strategies to Ensure Safe Use of Forklifts in Work Environments

Born Out of Necessity, Forklifts Surge Ahead on the e-Commerce Boom

Prominent Factors to Turbocharge Global Forklifts Market

Forklift Arena Keeps Buzzing with Latest Technological Trends

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries Turbo Charge Future Market Growth

Internal Combustion Engine Forklifts Making Way for Electric Forklifts

Retail & Wholesale End-Use Segment to Maintain its Dominance

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations

Global Competitor Market Shares

Anhui Heli Co., Ltd.

CLARK Material Handling Company (CMHC)

Combilift Ltd.

Crown Equipment Corporation

Godrej Material Handling

HANGCHA GROUP CO., LTD

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Jungheinrich AG

KION Group AG

Komatsu Ltd.

Lonking Holdings Limited

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.

Toyota Industries Corporation

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Popularity of Fuel Cell-powered Forklifts to Drive Global Forklift Market

Myriad Benefits to Broaden Battery-operated Forklifts Application

Automated Forklifts Rise in Prominence

Electric Forklifts Gain Traction

Emphasis on Green Warehousing Steers Demand for Electric Forklifts

Electric Forklifts Experience Impressive Makeover with Sophisticated Technology

COVID-19 Glitches Hustle Forklift Users to Embrace Electric Versions

Forklift Tires Market: Characterized by Growing Demand for Solid and Non-Marking Tires

Lift Truck Become a Part of the Connected Enterprise Ecosystem

Forklifts Emerge as an Important Material Handling System for the Logistics and Shipping Industry

Third Party Logistics (3PL): Expanding in Industrial Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale Sectors

Expanding Retail Industry Generates Significant Opportunities

Transition of Material Handling Operations in Automobile Industry Augurs Well for Forklifts Market

How Automotive Industry Continues to be Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

With Global E-Commerce Sales Skyrocketing, Growth in E-Commerce Warehouses Spurs Need for Forklifts

Online Shopping Trend and Need to Improve Warehouse Efficiencies Drive Investments into Forklifts

Great Technological Strides for Lift Trucks Used in Cold Storage Warehouses

Safety Strategies for Operators to Minimize Forklift Accidents' Risk in Warehouses

Anticipated Growth of Construction Sector to Present Favorable Outlook for Forklifts

Technological Advancements Accelerate Market Expansion

Technological Developments also Aim at Increasing Productivity

Key Challenges

Manufactures Face Challenges Producing Rough-Terrain Forklifts

Introduction of Robotic based Humanless Warehouse: A Threat to the Market

Rising Concerns over Forklift-related Safety Issues Restrain Market Growth

Regulatory Framework in the Forklift Sector

