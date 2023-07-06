Global Forklifts Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Popularity of Fuel Cell-powered Forklifts to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Forklifts: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Forklifts estimated at US$40.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$62.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$41.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electric segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR

The Forklifts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.

