Global Forklifts Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Popularity of Fuel Cell-powered Forklifts to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Forklifts: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Forklifts estimated at US$40.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$62.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$41.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electric segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR
The Forklifts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.
- Anhui Heli Co., Ltd.
- CLARK Material Handling Company (CMHC)
- Combilift Ltd.
- Crown Equipment Corporation
- Godrej Material Handling
- HANGCHA GROUP CO., LTD
- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
- Jungheinrich AG
- KION Group AG
- Komatsu Ltd.
- Lonking Holdings Limited
- Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.
- Toyota Industries Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Proliferation of E-Commerce Solutions amidst COVID-19
- Knock-On Effect of the Pandemic on Forklift Market
- Global Forklifts Market Struggles with Supply Side Shocks
- Flip Side of Material Handling Industry Explosion & Steep Demand for Forklifts
- Material Handling Equipment (MHE): An Introduction
- Forklift: Integral Part of MHE
- Types of Forklifts
- Counterbalanced Forklift
- Warehousing Forklifts
- Forklift by Fuel Types
- Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
- Electric
- Forklift by Tonnage Capacity
- Less than 5 Ton
- 5 Ton to 10 Ton
- 11 Ton to 36 Ton
- Classification by Forklift Classes
- Key Strategies to Ensure Safe Use of Forklifts in Work Environments
- Born Out of Necessity, Forklifts Surge Ahead on the e-Commerce Boom
- Prominent Factors to Turbocharge Global Forklifts Market
- Forklift Arena Keeps Buzzing with Latest Technological Trends
- Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
- World Forklifts Market (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
- Developing Countries Turbo Charge Future Market Growth
- World Forklifts Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
- Internal Combustion Engine Forklifts Making Way for Electric Forklifts
- World Forklifts Market by Power Source (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), and Electric
- Retail & Wholesale End-Use Segment to Maintain its Dominance
- World Forklifts Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive, and Other End-Uses
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Innovations
- Forklifts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Popularity of Fuel Cell-powered Forklifts to Drive Global Forklift Market
- Myriad Benefits to Broaden Battery-operated Forklifts Application
- Automated Forklifts Rise in Prominence
- Electric Forklifts Gain Traction
- Emphasis on Green Warehousing Steers Demand for Electric Forklifts
- Electric Forklifts Experience Impressive Makeover with Sophisticated Technology
- COVID-19 Glitches Hustle Forklift Users to Embrace Electric Versions
- Forklift Tires Market: Characterized by Growing Demand for Solid and Non-Marking Tires
- Lift Truck Become a Part of the Connected Enterprise Ecosystem
- World Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) Market Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021
- Forklifts Emerge as an Important Material Handling System for the Logistics and Shipping Industry
- Global Logistics Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Third Party Logistics (3PL): Expanding in Industrial Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale Sectors
- Global 3PL Market Revenue Share by End-Use Sector (2021)
- Expanding Retail Industry Generates Significant Opportunities
- Global Retail Sector Revenue Share by Product Category (2021)
- Transition of Material Handling Operations in Automobile Industry Augurs Well for Forklifts Market
- How Automotive Industry Continues to be Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
- Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022
- With Global E-Commerce Sales Skyrocketing, Growth in E-Commerce Warehouses Spurs Need for Forklifts
- Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017-2023
- Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales in $ Billion for 2019E
- Online Shopping Trend and Need to Improve Warehouse Efficiencies Drive Investments into Forklifts
- Great Technological Strides for Lift Trucks Used in Cold Storage Warehouses
- Safety Strategies for Operators to Minimize Forklift Accidents' Risk in Warehouses
- Anticipated Growth of Construction Sector to Present Favorable Outlook for Forklifts
- Global Construction Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Technological Advancements Accelerate Market Expansion
- Technological Developments also Aim at Increasing Productivity
- Key Challenges
- Manufactures Face Challenges Producing Rough-Terrain Forklifts
- Introduction of Robotic based Humanless Warehouse: A Threat to the Market
- Rising Concerns over Forklift-related Safety Issues Restrain Market Growth
- Regulatory Framework in the Forklift Sector
- Percentage Breakdown of Number of Fatalities Attributed to Forklifts by Type of Accident in the US
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
