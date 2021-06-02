FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 7; Released: May 2021 Executive Engagements: 3726 Companies: 101 - Players covered include Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc.; Bosch Packaging Technology; Filling Equipment Co., Inc.; GEA Group AG; JBT Corporation; KHS GmbH; Krones AG; Ronchi Mario SpA; Tetra Laval International SA and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Segment (Horizontal FFS Equipment, Vertical FFS Equipment); Packaging Type (Bags & Pouches, Cups & Trays, Blisters, Bottles, and Other Packaging Types); and End-Use (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Chemical, and Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Form Fill and Sealing (FFS) Equipment Market to Reach $11.4 Billion by 2026

Form fill seal (FFS) technology is an automated packaging technology that is used for creating sterile products. Dynamics of the FFS equipment market closely follow the trends in the overall packaging industry, especially the flexible packaging market. The dynamics of the larger packaging equipment market also influences trends in the FFS equipment market. The growing need for automation in various end-use industries is a major driving force for the market. Rapid growth of the food retailing industry and the increased demand for smaller portions and single serve packs is propelling demand for FFS machines. The rising demand for a range of consumer products and the burgeoning flexible packaging industry, due to the shift away from cans, are also favoring growth in the FFS machinery market. Increasing demand for retort packaging with longer shelf life favors market growth. The growing shift from rigid packaging towards flexible packaging is driving the demand for customized packaging equipment including Vertical Form Fill Seal (VFFS), Horizontal Fill Seal, sachets machines, and Multi-lane stick pack among others.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Form Fill and Sealing (FFS) Equipment estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period. Horizontal FFS Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vertical FFS Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 54.7% share of the global Form Fill and Sealing (FFS) Equipment market. Horizontal FFS Equipment are increasingly being used for making stand-up pouches by using laminate or film. They are commonly used for packaging of food & confectioneries, and medical products. The machines also find use in modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), in which the internal atmosphere of package is altered to enhance the product's shelf life. The Vertical FFS Equipment category holds a significant share of the market due to its numerous advantages including faster setup and changeovers, reduced operating cost, ease of operation, consistency of results, and minimal need for maintenance.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026

The Form Fill and Sealing (FFS) Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.08% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. In developed economies of North America, growing demand for consumer-friendly and sustainable packaging formats and growing need for convenience packaging solutions are driving demand for FFS machinery. In Europe, the increased focus on adoption of highly automation and efficient packaging machinery from varied end-use markets constitutes the key driving force for the FFS market. The high demand for low cost machinery that also ensures quality of products is fueling demand for FFS machinery in the Asia-Pacific region. Changing lifestyles, rapid urbanization and the subsequent increase in demand for packaged foods is driving demand for food packaging machinery, particularly FFS equipment that find use in manufacture of single serve packages. China remains the leading manufacturer and supplier of FFS equipment. Strong growth in industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical and consumer sectors augurs well for China's FFS equipment market. More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

