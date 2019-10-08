Global Formaldehyde Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Formaldehyde market worldwide is projected to grow by 20.8 Million Metric Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 5.8%. Urea Formaldehyde, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 28.8 Million Metric Tons by the year 2025, Urea Formaldehyde will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817774/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 734.5 Thousand Metric Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 632.5 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Urea Formaldehyde will reach a market size of 1.5 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately 5.7 Million Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, BASF SE; Chemanol; Dynea AS; Ercros SA; Georgia Pacific LLC; Hexion, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817774/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Formaldehyde Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Formaldehyde Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Formaldehyde Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Formaldehyde Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Urea Formaldehyde (Derivative) World Market by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Urea Formaldehyde (Derivative) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Urea Formaldehyde (Derivative) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Phenol Formaldehyde (Derivative) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Phenol Formaldehyde (Derivative) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Phenol Formaldehyde (Derivative) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Melamine Formaldehyde (Derivative) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Melamine Formaldehyde (Derivative) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in Metric Tons: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Melamine Formaldehyde (Derivative) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Polyoxymethylene (Derivative) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Polyoxymethylene (Derivative) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Polyoxymethylene (Derivative) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Derivatives (Derivative) World Market by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Derivatives (Derivative) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Derivatives (Derivative) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Construction & Furniture (End-Use) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 20: Construction & Furniture (End-Use) Analysis of

Historic Sales in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Construction & Furniture (End-Use) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Automotive (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Automotive (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Metric

Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Formaldehyde Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 28: United States Formaldehyde Market Estimates and

Projections in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Formaldehyde Market in the United States by

Derivative: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Formaldehyde Latent Demand Forecasts in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Formaldehyde Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 33: Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Formaldehyde Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Formaldehyde Historic Market Review by

Derivative in Metric Tons: 2009-2017

Table 36: Formaldehyde Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Derivative for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Canadian Formaldehyde Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Formaldehyde Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Formaldehyde: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Derivative for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Formaldehyde Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis by

Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Formaldehyde in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Japanese Formaldehyde Market in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: Formaldehyde Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Formaldehyde Market Growth Prospects in

Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Formaldehyde Historic Market Analysis in China in

Metric Tons by Derivative: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Formaldehyde Market by Derivative: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Formaldehyde in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Formaldehyde Market Review in China in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Formaldehyde Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 52: European Formaldehyde Market Demand Scenario in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Formaldehyde Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Formaldehyde Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Formaldehyde Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2018-2025

Table 56: Formaldehyde Market in Europe in Metric Tons by

Derivative: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Formaldehyde Addressable Market Opportunity

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 59: Formaldehyde Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: European Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Formaldehyde Market in France by Derivative:

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: French Formaldehyde Historic Market Scenario in

Metric Tons by Derivative: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis by

Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Formaldehyde Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Formaldehyde Historic Market Review in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Formaldehyde Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: German Formaldehyde Historic Market Analysis in

Metric Tons by Derivative: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Formaldehyde Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Formaldehyde Market in Retrospect in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Formaldehyde Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Formaldehyde Market Growth Prospects in

Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Formaldehyde Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

Metric Tons by Derivative: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Formaldehyde Market by Derivative: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Italian Demand for Formaldehyde in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Formaldehyde Market Review in Italy in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Formaldehyde: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Derivative for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Formaldehyde Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis by

Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Formaldehyde in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Formaldehyde Market in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Formaldehyde Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Formaldehyde Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Formaldehyde Historic Market Review by

Derivative in Metric Tons: 2009-2017

Table 87: Formaldehyde Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Derivative for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Spanish Formaldehyde Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Formaldehyde Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Formaldehyde Market Estimates and Projections

in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Formaldehyde Market in Russia by Derivative: A

Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Russian Formaldehyde Latent Demand Forecasts in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Formaldehyde Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 96: Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Formaldehyde Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2018-2025

Table 98: Formaldehyde Market in Rest of Europe in Metric Tons

by Derivative: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Formaldehyde Addressable Market

Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 101: Formaldehyde Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Formaldehyde Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 104: Formaldehyde Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Formaldehyde Market in Asia-Pacific by Derivative:

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period

2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Formaldehyde Historic Market Scenario

in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis by

Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Formaldehyde Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Formaldehyde Historic Market Review in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Formaldehyde Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Formaldehyde Historic Market Analysis in

Metric Tons by Derivative: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Formaldehyde Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Formaldehyde Market in Retrospect in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Formaldehyde Market Share Distribution in Australia

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian Formaldehyde Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Formaldehyde Historic Market Review by

Derivative in Metric Tons: 2009-2017

Table 120: Formaldehyde Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Derivative for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Indian Formaldehyde Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Formaldehyde Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 123: Indian Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Formaldehyde Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Formaldehyde Historic Market Analysis

in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2009-2017

Table 126: Formaldehyde Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Formaldehyde Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Formaldehyde Historic Market Analysis

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 129: Formaldehyde Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Formaldehyde: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Derivative

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Formaldehyde Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Formaldehyde Market Share

Analysis by Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Formaldehyde in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Formaldehyde Market in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Formaldehyde Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Formaldehyde Market Trends by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2018-2025

Table 137: Formaldehyde Market in Latin America in Metric Tons

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Formaldehyde Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Formaldehyde Market Growth Prospects

in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Formaldehyde Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Formaldehyde Market by Derivative:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Demand for Formaldehyde in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Formaldehyde Market Review in Latin America in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Formaldehyde Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2018-2025

Table 146: Formaldehyde Market in Argentina in Metric Tons by

Derivative: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Argentinean Formaldehyde Addressable Market

Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 149: Formaldehyde Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Formaldehyde Market in Brazil by Derivative:

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period

2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Formaldehyde Historic Market Scenario in

Metric Tons by Derivative: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis by

Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Formaldehyde Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Formaldehyde Historic Market Review in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 157: Formaldehyde Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period

2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Formaldehyde Historic Market Analysis in

Metric Tons by Derivative: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Formaldehyde Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Formaldehyde Market in Retrospect in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 162: Formaldehyde Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Formaldehyde Market Estimates

and Projections in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Formaldehyde Market in Rest of Latin America by

Derivative: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Formaldehyde Market Share

Breakdown by Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Formaldehyde Latent Demand

Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Formaldehyde Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 168: Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Formaldehyde Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 170: Formaldehyde Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Formaldehyde Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: The Middle East Formaldehyde Historic Market by

Derivative in Metric Tons: 2009-2017

Table 174: Formaldehyde Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Derivative for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 175: The Middle East Formaldehyde Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Formaldehyde Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Formaldehyde: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Derivative for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Formaldehyde Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis by

Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Formaldehyde in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Iranian Formaldehyde Market in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 183: Formaldehyde Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Formaldehyde Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2018-2025

Table 185: Formaldehyde Market in Israel in Metric Tons by

Derivative: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli Formaldehyde Addressable Market Opportunity

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 188: Formaldehyde Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Formaldehyde Market Growth Prospects

in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Formaldehyde Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Formaldehyde Market by Derivative:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Formaldehyde in Metric Tons

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Formaldehyde Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Formaldehyde Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by

Derivative for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Formaldehyde Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2009-2017

Table 198: Formaldehyde Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Formaldehyde Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Formaldehyde Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Formaldehyde Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Formaldehyde Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Formaldehyde Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Formaldehyde Market Share

Breakdown by Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Formaldehyde Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Formaldehyde Market in

Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Formaldehyde Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 208: African Formaldehyde Market Estimates and

Projections in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Formaldehyde Market in Africa by Derivative: A

Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: African Formaldehyde Latent Demand Forecasts in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Formaldehyde Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 213: Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



BASF SE

METHANOL CHEMICALS COMPANY

DYNEA AS

ERCROS SA

GEORGIA-PACIFIC

HEXION, INC.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817774/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

