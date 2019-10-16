Global Formic Acid Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Formic Acid market worldwide is projected to grow by US$505.1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.6%. Oxalic Acid, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$600 Million by the year 2025, Oxalic Acid will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$17.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$14.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Oxalic Acid will reach a market size of US$26.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$144.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, BASF Intermediate Division; Chongqing Chuandong Chemical (Group) Co., Ltd.; Eastman Chemical Company; Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. (GNFC); LUXI Group Co., Ltd.; Perstorp Holding AB







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Formic Acid Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Formic Acid Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Formic Acid Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Formic Acid Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Oxalic Acid (Production Method) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Oxalic Acid (Production Method) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Oxalic Acid (Production Method) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Carbonylation of Methanol (Production Method)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to

2025

Table 8: Carbonylation of Methanol (Production Method) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to

2017

Table 9: Carbonylation of Methanol (Production Method) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 10: Rubber & Leather Production (Application) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 11: Rubber & Leather Production (Application)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Rubber & Leather Production (Application) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Cleaning Agent (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Cleaning Agent (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Cleaning Agent (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Animal Feed (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Animal Feed (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Animal Feed (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Preservatives (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Preservatives (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Preservatives (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Dyeing (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Dyeing (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Dyeing (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Formic Acid Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 28: United States Formic Acid Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Production Method: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Formic Acid Market in the United States by Production

Method: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Formic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Production Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Formic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Formic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 33: Formic Acid Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Formic Acid: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Production Method

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Formic Acid Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Production Method for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Formic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Production Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Formic

Acid in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Japanese Formic Acid Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Formic Acid Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Formic Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Production Method: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Formic Acid Historic Market Review by

Production Method in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 42: Formic Acid Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Production Method for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 43: Canadian Formic Acid Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Formic Acid Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 45: Canadian Formic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Formic Acid Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Production Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Formic Acid Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Production Method: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Formic Acid Market by Production Method:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Formic Acid in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Formic Acid Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Formic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Formic Acid Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 52: European Formic Acid Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Formic Acid Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Formic Acid Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Formic Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Production Method: 2018-2025

Table 56: Formic Acid Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Production Method: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Formic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Production Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Formic Acid Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: Formic Acid Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: European Formic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Formic Acid Market in France by Production Method:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: French Formic Acid Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Production Method: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Formic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Production Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Formic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Formic Acid Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Formic Acid Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Formic Acid Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Production Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Formic Acid Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Production Method: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Formic Acid Market by Production Method:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Italian Demand for Formic Acid in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Formic Acid Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Formic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 73: Formic Acid Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Production Method for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Formic Acid Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Production Method: 2009-2017

Table 75: German Formic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Production Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Formic Acid Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 77: German Formic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Formic Acid Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Formic Acid: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Production Method

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Formic Acid Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Production Method for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Formic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Production Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Formic Acid in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Formic Acid Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Formic Acid Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Formic Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Production Method: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Formic Acid Historic Market Review by

Production Method in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 87: Formic Acid Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Production Method for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 88: Spanish Formic Acid Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Formic Acid Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Formic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Formic Acid Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Production Method: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Formic Acid Market in Russia by Production Method: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Formic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Production Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Russian Formic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Formic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 96: Formic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Formic Acid Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Production Method: 2018-2025

Table 98: Formic Acid Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand

by Production Method: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Formic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Production Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Formic Acid Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Formic Acid Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Formic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Formic Acid Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 104: Formic Acid Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Formic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Formic Acid Market in Asia-Pacific by Production

Method: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Formic Acid Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Production Method: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Formic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Production Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Formic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Formic Acid Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Formic Acid Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Formic Acid Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Production

Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Formic Acid Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Production Method: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Formic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Production Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Formic Acid Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Formic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Formic Acid Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian Formic Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Production Method: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Formic Acid Historic Market Review by

Production Method in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 120: Formic Acid Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Production Method for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 121: Indian Formic Acid Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Formic Acid Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 123: Indian Formic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Formic Acid Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Production

Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Formic Acid Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Production Method: 2009-2017

Table 126: Formic Acid Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Production Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Formic Acid Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Formic Acid Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: Formic Acid Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Formic Acid: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Production

Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Formic Acid Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Production Method for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Formic Acid Market Share

Analysis by Production Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Formic Acid in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Formic Acid Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: Formic Acid Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Formic Acid Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 137: Formic Acid Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Formic Acid Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Formic Acid Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Production Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Formic Acid Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Production Method: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Formic Acid Market by Production

Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Demand for Formic Acid in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Formic Acid Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Formic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Formic Acid Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Production Method: 2018-2025

Table 146: Formic Acid Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by

Production Method: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Formic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Production Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Argentinean Formic Acid Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 149: Formic Acid Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Formic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Formic Acid Market in Brazil by Production Method:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Formic Acid Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Production Method: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Formic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Production Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Formic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Formic Acid Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Formic Acid Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 157: Formic Acid Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Production Method for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Formic Acid Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Production Method: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Formic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Production Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Formic Acid Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Formic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: Formic Acid Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Formic Acid Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Production Method: 2018 to

2025

Table 164: Formic Acid Market in Rest of Latin America by

Production Method: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Formic Acid Market Share

Breakdown by Production Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Formic Acid Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Formic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 168: Formic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Formic Acid Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 170: Formic Acid Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Formic Acid Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Formic Acid Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Production Method: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: The Middle East Formic Acid Historic Market by

Production Method in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 174: Formic Acid Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Production Method for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Formic Acid Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Formic Acid Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Formic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Formic Acid: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Production Method

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Formic Acid Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Production Method for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Formic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Production Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Formic

Acid in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Iranian Formic Acid Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 183: Formic Acid Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Formic Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Production Method: 2018-2025

Table 185: Formic Acid Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Production Method: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Formic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Production Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli Formic Acid Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 188: Formic Acid Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Formic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Formic Acid Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Production Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Formic Acid Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Thousand by Production Method: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Formic Acid Market by Production

Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Formic Acid in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Formic Acid Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Formic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Formic Acid Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Production Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Formic Acid Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Production Method: 2009-2017

Table 198: Formic Acid Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Production Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Formic Acid Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Formic Acid Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Formic Acid Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Formic Acid Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Production

Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Formic Acid Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Production Method: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Formic Acid Market Share

Breakdown by Production Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Formic Acid Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Formic Acid Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 207: Formic Acid Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 208: African Formic Acid Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Production Method: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Formic Acid Market in Africa by Production Method: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Formic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Production Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: African Formic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Formic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 213: Formic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



BASF INTERMEDIATES DIVISION

GUJARAT NARMADA VALLEY FERTILIZERS

LUXI GROUP CO., LTD.

PERSTORP HOLDING AB

BASF SE

CELANESE CORPORATION

FEICHENG ACID CHEMICALS CO.

FLEURCHEM

KEMIRA OYJ

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA



V. CURATED RESEARCH

