Global Fortified Wine Market Report 2021

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fortified Wine Market, By Type (Port, Sherry, Marsala, Madeira, Commandaria, Vermouth, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Liquor Stores, Online and others), By Nature, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for fortified wine is expected to grow at a steady rate in the coming years.
The market is driven by the growing demand for alcohol among the population and developing taste of population for various flavors of wine. Additionally, few health benefits come along fortified wine, for instance, the distilled spirits like brandy are used to clear sore throats.
Additionally, legalization of marijuana in the US has led the manufacturers to produce marijuana infused wines, which is also contributing to the market growth. However, the taxes imposed by government on the consumption of alcohol can restrain the market growth across the globe.
The global fortified wine market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, nature, company and region. Based on nature, the fortified wine market can be segmented into dry and sweet. Dry wines are expected to hold the largest market share as they can be consumed easily by the diabetic people as well due to the absence of sugar in them.
Based on region, Europe accounted for the largest market share in 2020. This is because fortified wines were started in Europe due to which it has pre-existing wine manufacturing companies, which cater to the pulsating preferences of the population.
The inter-company competition keeps on increasing parallelly with the market, which in turn leads to innovations in technology, which eventually leads to better catering of fortified wines to the population.
Major players in the global fortified wine market include
- Liberty Wines Limited
- Backsberg
- Sogevinus Fine Wines SL (Kopke)
- Taylor's Port
- Albina & Hanna
- Contratto
- Bacardi
- E. & J. Gallo Winery
- Gruppo Campari
- The Wine Group
- Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A.
- Atsby Vermouth
- Anchor Brewing Company
- Gancia
- Vinbros and Company
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Global Fortified Wine Market, By Type
- Port, Sherry
- Marsala
- Madeira
- Commandaria
- Vermouth
- Others
Global Fortified Wine Market, By Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Liquor Stores
- Online
- Others
Global Fortified Wine Market, By Nature
- Dry
- Sweet
Global Fortified Wine Market, By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Middle east & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
