Global Fortified Wine Market Report 2021

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fortified Wine Market, By Type (Port, Sherry, Marsala, Madeira, Commandaria, Vermouth, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Liquor Stores, Online and others), By Nature, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for fortified wine is expected to grow at a steady rate in the coming years.

The market is driven by the growing demand for alcohol among the population and developing taste of population for various flavors of wine. Additionally, few health benefits come along fortified wine, for instance, the distilled spirits like brandy are used to clear sore throats.

Additionally, legalization of marijuana in the US has led the manufacturers to produce marijuana infused wines, which is also contributing to the market growth. However, the taxes imposed by government on the consumption of alcohol can restrain the market growth across the globe.



The global fortified wine market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, nature, company and region. Based on nature, the fortified wine market can be segmented into dry and sweet. Dry wines are expected to hold the largest market share as they can be consumed easily by the diabetic people as well due to the absence of sugar in them.



Based on region, Europe accounted for the largest market share in 2020. This is because fortified wines were started in Europe due to which it has pre-existing wine manufacturing companies, which cater to the pulsating preferences of the population.

The inter-company competition keeps on increasing parallelly with the market, which in turn leads to innovations in technology, which eventually leads to better catering of fortified wines to the population.



Major players in the global fortified wine market include

Liberty Wines Limited

Backsberg

Sogevinus Fine Wines SL (Kopke)

Taylor's Port

Albina & Hanna

Contratto

Bacardi

E. & J. Gallo Winery

Gruppo Campari

The Wine Group

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A.

Atsby Vermouth

Anchor Brewing Company

Gancia

Vinbros and Company



Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Fortified Wine Market, By Type

Port, Sherry

Marsala

Madeira

Commandaria

Vermouth

Others

Global Fortified Wine Market, By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Liquor Stores

Online

Others

Global Fortified Wine Market, By Nature

Dry

Sweet

Global Fortified Wine Market, By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Middle east & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/awe9js

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

