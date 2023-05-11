Global Foundation Repair Service Market Report 2023: Increasing Number of Residential and Commercial Buildings Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Foundation Repair Service Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global foundation repair service market grew from $2.83 billion in 2022 to $3.01 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The foundation repair service market is expected to grow to $3.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.0%.

Major players in the foundation repair service market are Acculift Foundation Repair, Longview Foundation Repair, DFW Foundation Repair Services, Huntsville Foundation Repair, Windler Foundation Repair Systems, Advanced Foundation Repair, The Dwyer Company Inc., Grapevine Foundation Repair, Alfa Foundations, Kent Foundation Repair, Tyler Foundation Repair, Master Service Companies, Olshan Foundation Repair, Helitech, RAM JACK, Basic Foundation Repair, Longview Foundation Repair, BDRY, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Arizona Foundation Solutions

A foundation repair service refers to a repair that includes installing supports and repairs to the foundation that is damaged. Foundation repair service is used to repair and restructure the foundations of buildings experiencing cracks in concrete slabs and other basement walls.



The main types of foundation repair services are settlement repair, wall repair, chimney repair, floor slab repair, and other repair types. Settlement repair is the process of restoring downward movement of the ground that is damaged by a load consolidating the soil below it or causing displacement of the soil. The various applications involved buildings, roads, pavements, tunnels, railways, dams, and other applications. The end users included residential and commercial.



The foundation repair services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides foundation repair services market statistics, including foundation repair services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a foundation repair services market share, detailed foundation repair services market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the foundation repair services industry. This foundation repair services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the foundation repair service market. Major companies operating in the foundation repair service market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

For instance, in October 2022, Master Builders Solutions, a Germany-based company and provider of advanced chemical solutions for construction, launched a first of its kind, MasterEmaco OneMix Concrete Repair System, A customizable, environmentally friendly concrete repair system designed to increase versatility, efficiency and ease of use without the need for separate, dedicated products. It consists of a universal bag of base material which can be used horizontally, vertically and overhead by adjusting the amount of water required. Additionally, 120 different products can be created by combining the base material with six specialized Power PaksTM.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the foundation repair service market in 2022. The regions covered in this foundation repair services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the foundation repair services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increasing number of residential and commercial buildings is expected to propel the growth of the foundation repair service market going forward. A residential building refers to a building that is used for residential purposes. A commercial building refers to any building which is used primarily for carrying out any business. The foundation repair service is used to repair damaged foundation flooring and other concrete structures for commercial or residential projects, among others.

For instance, in March 2022, according to Statistics Canada, a Canadian-based government agency, investment in residential buildings increased 4.1% to $14.1 billion in January 2022, marking a fourth straight month of growth.

Furthermore, in February 2021, according to the Alliance for an Energy-Efficient Economy, an India-based non-profit organization, commercial buildings make up almost 33% of the total developed space in the building industry, and they are projected to grow at a rate of 8-10% per year. Therefore, the increasing number of residential and commercial buildings is driving the growth of the foundation repair service market.

