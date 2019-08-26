Global FPGA Industry
Aug 26, 2019, 06:26 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.
5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.2%. Telecommunications, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.4 Billion by the year 2025, Telecommunications will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$203.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$532 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Telecommunications will reach a market size of US$372.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$770.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Achronix Semiconductor Corporation (USA); Celerix Technologies (India); Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (USA); EmuPro Consulting Private Limited (India); Globalfoundries Inc. (USA); Intel Corporation (USA); Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (USA); Microchip Technology, Inc. (USA); Microsemi Corporation (USA); National Instruments Corporation (USA); Quicklogic Corp. (USA); S2C Inc. (USA); TSMC Ltd. (Taiwan); United Microelectronics Corporation (Taiwan); Xilinx Inc. (USA)
