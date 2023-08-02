Global FPGA Market Trends to 2028: Rising Adoption of FPGAs in Data Centers for AI/Ml Processing to Drive Market Over Forecast Period

02 Aug, 2023, 19:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "FPGA Market by Configuration, Technology, Node Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The FPGA market, valued at USD 9.7 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 19.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.
The increasing number of data centers and high-performance computing (HPC) facilities is one of the major drivers fueling the growth of the FPGA market. As data centers become integral to various industries and HPC becomes more prevalent, the demand for FPGAs has significantly risen. Their capacity for high-speed data processing and low-latency connections to storage systems and networks make them indispensable in these environments.
Low-End FPGAs and SRAM-Based FPGAs Dominate the Market
The low-end FPGAs segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period due to their improved power efficiency and effective processing while minimizing battery usage. These FPGAs are widely used in battery-operated systems, IoT devices, and portable gadgets.
Among the FPGA technologies, SRAM-based FPGAs are projected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. These FPGAs employ complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) technology without requiring additional process steps, making them more efficient and versatile.
Telecommunication Application Segment Witnesses Largest Share
The telecommunication application segment is expected to witness the largest share during the forecast period. The use of FPGAs in telecom and networking applications has been rapidly growing due to their interfacing and control functionality. With the rise in the number of internet users and network infrastructure providers worldwide, the demand for FPGAs in this sector is expected to continue increasing.
North America and China Lead the Way
North America is expected to have the second-largest market size during the forecast period. The region's growing data center industry, especially in countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico, has driven the demand for FPGAs.
China is set to register the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028 in the FPGA market. The deployment of 5G communication infrastructure and increasing penetration of EFPGAs into the military and aerospace industry are key factors driving the market in China.
Key Players in the FPGA Market
The report profiles key players in the FPGA market, including Intel Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices (Xilinx, Inc.) (US), Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (US), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Achronix Semiconductor Corporation (US), among others.
The FPGA Market - Global Forecast to 2028 report offers valuable insights to market leaders and new entrants, providing information on revenue projections, competitive landscape, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing market growth.
