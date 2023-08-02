Global FPGA Market Trends to 2028: Rising Adoption of FPGAs in Data Centers for AI/Ml Processing to Drive Market Over Forecast Period

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "FPGA Market by Configuration, Technology, Node Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The FPGA market, valued at USD 9.7 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 19.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.

The increasing number of data centers and high-performance computing (HPC) facilities is one of the major drivers fueling the growth of the FPGA market. As data centers become integral to various industries and HPC becomes more prevalent, the demand for FPGAs has significantly risen. Their capacity for high-speed data processing and low-latency connections to storage systems and networks make them indispensable in these environments.

Low-End FPGAs and SRAM-Based FPGAs Dominate the Market

The low-end FPGAs segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period due to their improved power efficiency and effective processing while minimizing battery usage. These FPGAs are widely used in battery-operated systems, IoT devices, and portable gadgets.

Among the FPGA technologies, SRAM-based FPGAs are projected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. These FPGAs employ complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) technology without requiring additional process steps, making them more efficient and versatile.

Telecommunication Application Segment Witnesses Largest Share

The telecommunication application segment is expected to witness the largest share during the forecast period. The use of FPGAs in telecom and networking applications has been rapidly growing due to their interfacing and control functionality. With the rise in the number of internet users and network infrastructure providers worldwide, the demand for FPGAs in this sector is expected to continue increasing.

North America and China Lead the Way

North America is expected to have the second-largest market size during the forecast period. The region's growing data center industry, especially in countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico, has driven the demand for FPGAs.

China is set to register the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028 in the FPGA market. The deployment of 5G communication infrastructure and increasing penetration of EFPGAs into the military and aerospace industry are key factors driving the market in China.

Key Players in the FPGA Market

The report profiles key players in the FPGA market, including Intel Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices (Xilinx, Inc.) (US), Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (US), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Achronix Semiconductor Corporation (US), among others.

The FPGA Market - Global Forecast to 2028 report offers valuable insights to market leaders and new entrants, providing information on revenue projections, competitive landscape, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing market growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 315 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $19.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in FPGA Market - Rising Deployment of FPGAs in Data Centers for AI/Ml Processing

FPGA Market, by Configuration - Low-End FPGA Segment to Dominate FPGA Market in 2028

FPGA Market, by Node Size - 20-90 Nm Segment to Witness Significant Growth in 2028

FPGA Market, by Technology - SRAM Segment to Dominate Market in 2028

FPGA and EFPGA Market Size -EFPGA Market to Exhibit Higher CAGR During Forecast Period

FPGA Market, by Vertical - Data Center & Computing Segment to Record Highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028

FPGA Market, by Country -China FPGA Market to Register Highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things Technologies in Various Applications



Integration of FPGAs into Advanced Driver Assistance Systems



Increasing Number of Data Centers and High-Performance Computing Facilities



Growing Need for FPGA Hardware Verification of Avionics



Higher Efficiency of Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) Compared with Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (Asics)

Restraints

Security Concerns Associated with FPGAs

Opportunities

Rising Demand for FPGAs in High-Bandwidth Devices



Surging Deployment of 5G Communication Infrastructure



Increasing Penetration of EFPGAs into Military & Aerospace Industry

Challenges

Lack of Improved and Standardized Verification Techniques



Highly Complex Programming

Case Study Analysis

Digibird's Cost-Effective Distributed Audiovisual (Av) Solution Equipped with Xilinx's Kintex Series FPGA

Newtouch's Fourth-Generation Large-Scale Prototyping System Equipped with Xilinx's FPGA

Bytesnap and Glorious Labs Developed Creative FPGA Design Solution for Social 360 Camera

Technical University of Berlin Developed Software-Defined Radio (SDR) System Using Gidel's FPGA Platform

Avionics Equipment Supplier Developed Aerospace-Compliant FPGA Design Using I.T. Dev Limited's FPGA Design Process

Company Profiles

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (Formerly Xilinx, Inc.)

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

AGM Micro

Aldec, Inc.

Bytesnap Design

Efinix, Inc.

Enclustra

Ensilica

Emupro Consulting Private Limited

Flexlogix

Gowin Semiconductor Corporation

Gidel

Intel Corporation

Iwave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Leaflabs, LLC

Microchip Technology Inc.

Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Nuvation Engineering

Quicklogic Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

S2C

Shanghai Anlu Information Technology Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Ziguang Tongchuang Electronics Co. Ltd.

Xi'An Zhiduojing Microelectronics Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/epjgho

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets