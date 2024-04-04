Global Fragile Label Market to expand at a Sluggish CAGR of 3%, with an expected valuation of US$ 7.2 Billion by 2034, FMI Report

E-commerce boom fuels fragile label market growth due to demand for safer packaging. FMI's report dives deeper, analyzing background, supply/demand, future tech, challenges, opportunities, and provides investment and strategic decision-making tools.

NEWARK, Del., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The estimated escalation for the global fragile label market through 2034 will be a sluggish CAGR of 3%. It will ensure an inflated market size of US$ 7.2 billion from US$ 5.3 billion measured in 2024.

Technological evolution allows organizations to interact with customers through packaging solutions. This gives room for the development of the subject market. Fragile labels are encapsulated with the company information, enabling them to interact with customers. Hence, this is a primary driver.

The growth of the e-commerce sector is fueling the demand for packaging goods for safer transport. The quantum and frequency of these transports are rising, which surges the demand for fragile labels. Therefore, this is another market driver.

The packaging industry has grown recently, creating lucrative growth prospects for all its subsidiary markets. Consequently, the subject market is expected to advance along the progress path provided by the parent industry. The end user consumption of goods is increasing, with surging demand for luxury and premium products in the jewelry and cosmetics verticals. Due to this, many advancement chances can be foreseen for the subject market.

Report Scope

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 5.3 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 7.2 billion Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 3 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Market Segments Covered By Technology: RFIDs

Holographic

QR Code

Barcodes By Material: Plastic

Paper

Foil By End Use: Food & Beverage

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical

Home Care

Electronics

Other Industrial By Region: North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain Italy

Poland

Russia

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC Countries

South Africa

Israel Key Coverage of the Fragile Label Market Report Competitors' analysis and key market development made by key players.

Shedding light on emergent markets and lucrative growth prospects.

Supply-side trends and demand-side trends analysis.

Investment opportunities in the fragile label manufacturing brands.

Market dynamics and key coverage of market forces influencing the sector.

Theoretical framework analysis using SWOT and PESTLE frameworks.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The plastic material segment of the fragile label market will hold 63.4% of the marketplace in 2024 due to its wide usability.

India is the fastest-growing market and provides lucrative growth chances for the subject market. It will advance at the highest CAGR of 6.7%.

is the fastest-growing market and provides lucrative growth chances for the subject market. It will advance at the highest CAGR of 6.7%. The Spanish market provides a large platform for the market in Europe and registers progress at a CAGR of 2.1%, the highest in the region.

and registers progress at a CAGR of 2.1%, the highest in the region. The barcode segment of the subject market is estimated to hold 61.2% of the market space in 2024.

"The possibility of fragile labels getting tampered with is high, resulting in a great threat of data theft or the misuse of the brand identity. Therefore, this is a key market challenge," says Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

In June 2023 , Avery Dennison Corporation partnered with Emerald Technology. This initiative fuels sustainable packaging solutions for the organization, meeting the demand of the forecasted period.

, Avery Dennison Corporation partnered with Emerald Technology. This initiative fuels sustainable packaging solutions for the organization, meeting the demand of the forecasted period. In August 2023 , Flexi Labels introduced a new feature to its website. This feature allowed customers to design their labels, favoring better customer engagement. Editable imagery and texts, library access, and colorful backgrounds are key software features.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global fragile label market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

Technology (RFIDs, Holographic, QR Code, and Barcodes), Material (Plastic, Paper, and Foil), and End Use (Food & Beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical, Home Care, Electronics, and Other Industrial) segment the subject market.

