Global Fragrances and Perfumes Industry

LONDON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Fragrances and Perfumes in US$ Million by the following Segments: Womens Fragrances & Perfumes, Mens Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4484185



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 313 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Avon Products, Inc.

- Burberry Group Plc

- Bulgari Parfums

- Cartier Perfumes and Colognes

- Chanel SA

- Clarins Fragrance Group



FRAGRANCES AND PERFUMES MCP-2533 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes

Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes

Unisex Fragrances



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Fragrances and Perfumes - An Indispensable Part of Personal Grooming

Global Market Overview & Analysis

Developed Countries Dominate the Global Fragrances & Perfumes Market

Developing Nations to Drive Future Growth

Table 1: Growth of Developing Markets Vis-Ã -Vis Developed Regions: 2016-2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Fragrances and Perfumes Market - Analysis by Segment

Premium Fragrances Report Strong Growth

Competition

Leading Players

Table 2: Leading Players in the Global Fragrances and Perfumes Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Leading Players in the Global Prestige Perfumes Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Prestige Perfumes Market by Region (2016E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strong Brand Image Raises the Barrier for Entry of Small Players

Players Focus on Brand Licensing to Tap Promising Fragrance Market



2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Product Launches Play an Important Role to Drive Growth

Innovations Continue to Shape the Perfumery World

Unisex Perfumes Dominate New Launches

Niche Fragrances - A High Growth Market

Perfume Personalization Gains Spotlight Amidst Growing Consumer Interest in Individuality

Growing Popularity of Earthy, Ethical and Natural Perfumes

Flankers Tone up Fragrances Market

Fragrance Layering Gets Popular

Manufacturers Focus on Alternative Application Methods

Celebrity Fragrances Experience a Decline

Perfumes in Smaller Packages Grow in Popularity

Heritage Fragrances Witness a Resurgence

New Perfumes with Skin and Mood Enhancers

Summer Fragrances Gain Significant Demand during Travel Time

Fragrance Houses Target Toddlers and Children

Top Brands Don a New, Vivacious Look

Relaunches Essential for Brand Preservation

Counterfeiting Hampers Growth of Premium Fragrance Sector



3. SELECT MARKET TRENDS BY DEMOGRAPHIC SEGMENT

Womenâ€™s Fragrances

Classification of Womenâ€™s Perfumes Based on Olfactory Feature

Rise in Popularity of Oriental and Natural Fragrances

Retro Fragrances Back in Fashion

Changing Usage Pattern among Aging Baby Boomer Population

Menâ€™s Fragrances

Growing Importance of Menâ€™s Fragrance Segment

Classification of Menâ€™s Perfumes based on Olfactory Feature

Younger Men - A Crucial Customer Base for Innovative Products

Travel Fragrances Witness Growing Preference Among Men

Floral Scents - No More Girlie

Male-Focused Retail Strategies Gain Momentum

Teenagers - New Market for Premium Fragrances



4. DISTRIBUTION SCENARIO

Marketing & Distribution

Innovative Packaging: Order of the Day

Online Purchases Gain Momentum

Table 5: Factors Influencing Online Purchase (in %) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Fragrances and Perfumes

The Art of Perfuming

The Art of Blending

A Sniff into the Past

Distinction between Fine Fragrances and Mass Fragrances

Segmentation

Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes

Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes

Unisex Fragrances



6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS AND INTRODUCTIONS

Target Introduces Vegan Perfume Line

A. N. Other Introduces Line of Limited Edition Fragrance

Maison Margiela Adds New Fragrances to its Replica Range

Glossier Introduces Glossier You

Chanel Introduces New Fragrance, Gabrielle

Dolce & Gabbana Introduces Light Blue Intense for Her and Light Blue Intense for Him

ITC's Engage Releases Engage on pocket perfumes

Gucci to Launch First Fragrance by Alessandro Michele

Hugo Boss Introduces Boss Bottled Intense Eau De Parfum

Estee Lauder Launches Classic Modern Muse Fragrance

Carolina Herrera Unveils Mystery Tobacco Fragrance

Donna Karan Introduces DKNY Be Tempted Eau So Blush Perfume

Guerlain's L'Art and la Matiere Collection Unveils Neroli Outrenoir Fragrance

Kenzo Fragrances Launches Kenzo World Perfume for Women

The brand of Creed Introduces Rose Imperiale Fragrance

Kenneth Cole Launches Black Bold Fragrance

Giorgio Armani Launches Cuir Majeste Fragrance

Hanae Mori Launches Purple Butterfly Perfume

Louis Vuitton Introduces New Perfume Range

Dolce & Gabbana Unveils Velvet Pure Perfume

Diesel fragrances Launches Diesel Bad Fragrance

Elizabeth Arden Introduces Always Red Femme Perfume

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces The Girl fragrance

Bvlgari Launches Black Orient Fragrance for Men

Chanel Launches Chanel Allure Homme Sport Cologne

Guerlain Launches Ma Robe Sous le Vent Fragrance

Maison Margiela Unveils Four New Eau De Parfum Fragrances

Bulgari Introduces Two New Scents for Men

Eurofragance Introduces Range of Six Fragrances, Rememories

Louis Vuitton Introduces its First Perfume Range

Versace Unveils Dylan Blue Frangrance for Men

Chanel Introduces â€œOh, Boyâ€.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Launches PuraVita

Coach Introduces New Perfume, Coach the Fragrance

Robert Graham Unveils a Collection of Fragrances for Men

HermÃ¨s Launches Two New Scents

DAVIDOFF Launches DAVIDOFF Horizon



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Inter Parfums Signs Exclusive License Agreement with GUESS

Givaudan to Acquire Expressions ParfumÃ©es

Firmenich to Acquire Agilex Fragrances

Designer Parfums Enters into Fragrance Partnership with Jennifer Lopez

Coty Signs Strategic Partnership with Burberry

LVMH Acquires majority Stake in Maison Francis Kurkdjian Fragrance Brand

The Premiere Group Signs Licensing Agreement with Kate Spade & Company

Coty Completes Merger of P&G Specialty Beauty Business

Revlon Acquires Elizabeth Arden

L'OrÃ©al to Acquire Atelier Cologne

Puig Acquires Minority Stake in EB Florals

Elizabeth Arden to Take over P&Gâ€™s Christina Aguilera Fragrance Business

Kilian Acquires EstÃ©e Lauder

Tiffany and Coty to Collaborate on Tiffanyâ€™s New Perfume Line

Shiseido Completes Takeover of Serge Lutens



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS & MAJOR BRANDS

Avon Products, Inc. (US)

Burberry Group Plc (UK)

Bulgari Parfums (Switzerland)

Cartier Perfumes and Colognes (France)

Chanel SA (France)

Clarins Fragrance Group (France)

Cacharel (France)

Coty, Inc. (US)

Calvin Klein Inc. (US)

CREED (France)

EstÃ©e Lauder Companies, Inc. (US)

Euroitalia SRL (Italy)

Moschino Perfumes and Colognes (Italy)

Versace Perfumes and Colognes (Italy)

Falic Fashion Group (US)

Kering SA (France)

Gucci Group NV (Italy)

Yves Saint Laurent (France)

Hermes International (France)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (USA)

Lâ€™oreal SA (France)

LancÃ´me Paris (France)

LVMH Group (France)

Givenchy (France)

Guerlain (France)

O BoticÃ¡rio (Brazil)

Prada (Italy)

Puig Beauty & Fashion Group S.L (Spain)

Revlon, Inc. (US)

Shiseido Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Beaute Prestige International (France)

Zino Davidoff Group (Switzerland)



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: World Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: World 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Fragrances & Perfumes Market by Product Segment

Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World Historic Review for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World 14-Year Perspective for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World Historic Review for Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Historic Review for Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview and Trends

Unisex and Gender Neutral Perfumes Report Strong Growth

Menâ€™s Fragrance Segment Gains Prominence

Celebrity Fragrances Report a Decline

Flankers Continue to Drive Sales

Womenâ€™s Fragrance Market - An Overview

Purchasing Trends

Aromachology Grows Strong in Womenâ€™s Fragrances

Menâ€™s Fragrances - An Overview

Table 18: The US Male Fragrances Market by Product Category (2017): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Fine Fragrances and Mass Fragrances (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Factors Impacting Men's Fragrance Prior to Purchase (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Landscape

Table 20: Leading Fragrances Companies in the US (2017E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Distribution Trends

Table 21: The US Fragrance Market by Distribution Channel (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 22: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: US Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: US 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Leaders

Table 25: Leading Players in Canadian Fragrances Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 26: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: Canadian Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Trends and Issues

Relaxation and Healing Properties Drive Fragrance Penetration

Light Fragrance Products Remain Popular

Young Consumers Drive Growth of Fragrance Products

Demographic Trends

Distribution Scenario

Table 29: Japanese Fragrance Market by Distribution Channel (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 30: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Japanese Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Overview

Market Trends

Niche Perfumes and Natural Fragrances - A Growing Market

Retail Scents Acquire Importance in Fragrance Portfolio

Eastern Europe - A Lucrative Market

Womenâ€™s Fragrances

Menâ€™s Fragrances

Competition

Table 33: Leading Players in West European Fragrances Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Regulatory Scenario

B.Market Analytics

Table 34: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: European Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: European 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: European Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: European 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: French Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: French 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Womenâ€™s Fragrances - An Overview

Menâ€™s Fragrances

B.Market Analytics

Table 43: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: German Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: German 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Womenâ€™s & Menâ€™s Fragrances

Competitive Scenario

Distribution Scenario

Table 46: Italian Womenâ€™s Fragrances Market by Distribution Channel (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown for Perfumeries and Mass Market (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Italian Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Womenâ€™s Fragrances - An Overview

Menâ€™s Fragrances

Major Distributors

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: UK Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: UK 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Fine Fragrance- A Major Revenue Contributor

Womenâ€™s Fragrances Market

Menâ€™s Fragrance Market

Distribution Channel

Table 53: Spanish Menâ€™s Fragrances Market by Distribution Channel (2017): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 54: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Spanish Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Women Fragrances & Perfumes Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 57: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Russian Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Focus on Select Countries

Belgium

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

Hungary

Sweden

The Netherlands

Product Launches

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Overview

Fragrances in Asia-Pacific

Social and Geographic Trends - A Glance

Importance of Culture

Price Sensitivity Reigns the Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/Country - Australia, China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/Country - Australia, China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Australia, China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. AUSTRALIA

Market Analysis

Table 69: Australian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Australian Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Australian 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Competition

Table 72: Leading Players in the Chinese Fragrances Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Share by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Womenâ€™s Fragrances

Menâ€™s Fragrances

B.Market Analytics

Table 73: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Chinese Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Fragrance Market Offers Significant Opportunities

Growing Popularity of Designer Labels and Brands

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 76: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Indian Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5d. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Focus on Select Countries

Hong Kong

South Korea

Singapore

Thailand

B.Market Analytics

Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

A.Market Analysis

Focus on Select Countries

Israel

Kuwait

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 82: Middle East & African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment- Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Middle East & African Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Middle East & African 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Competition

Table 85: Leading Players in the Latin American Fragrances Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 86: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Latin American Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/ Country - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Latin American Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Overview

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 92: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Brazilian Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7b. MEXICO

A.Market Analysis

Womenâ€™s & Menâ€™s Fragrances

B.Market Analytics

Table 95: Mexican Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Mexican Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Mexican 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7c. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Focus on Select Countries

Argentina

Colombia

B.Market Analytics

Table 98: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment- Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 313 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 338) The United States (94) Canada (3) Japan (5) Europe (220) - France (85) - Germany (24) - The United Kingdom (32) - Italy (42) - Spain (14) - Rest of Europe (23) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5) Middle East (4) Latin America (6) Africa (1)

