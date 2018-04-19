Global Fragrances and Perfumes Industry

LONDON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Fragrances and Perfumes in US$ Million by the following Segments: Womens Fragrances & Perfumes, Mens Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 313 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Avon Products, Inc.
- Burberry Group Plc
- Bulgari Parfums
- Cartier Perfumes and Colognes
- Chanel SA
- Clarins Fragrance Group
FRAGRANCES AND PERFUMES MCP-2533 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes
Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes
Unisex Fragrances
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Fragrances and Perfumes - An Indispensable Part of Personal Grooming
Global Market Overview & Analysis
Developed Countries Dominate the Global Fragrances & Perfumes Market
Developing Nations to Drive Future Growth
Table 1: Growth of Developing Markets Vis-Ã -Vis Developed Regions: 2016-2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Fragrances and Perfumes Market - Analysis by Segment
Premium Fragrances Report Strong Growth
Competition
Leading Players
Table 2: Leading Players in the Global Fragrances and Perfumes Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Leading Players in the Global Prestige Perfumes Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Prestige Perfumes Market by Region (2016E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strong Brand Image Raises the Barrier for Entry of Small Players
Players Focus on Brand Licensing to Tap Promising Fragrance Market
2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Product Launches Play an Important Role to Drive Growth
Innovations Continue to Shape the Perfumery World
Unisex Perfumes Dominate New Launches
Niche Fragrances - A High Growth Market
Perfume Personalization Gains Spotlight Amidst Growing Consumer Interest in Individuality
Growing Popularity of Earthy, Ethical and Natural Perfumes
Flankers Tone up Fragrances Market
Fragrance Layering Gets Popular
Manufacturers Focus on Alternative Application Methods
Celebrity Fragrances Experience a Decline
Perfumes in Smaller Packages Grow in Popularity
Heritage Fragrances Witness a Resurgence
New Perfumes with Skin and Mood Enhancers
Summer Fragrances Gain Significant Demand during Travel Time
Fragrance Houses Target Toddlers and Children
Top Brands Don a New, Vivacious Look
Relaunches Essential for Brand Preservation
Counterfeiting Hampers Growth of Premium Fragrance Sector
3. SELECT MARKET TRENDS BY DEMOGRAPHIC SEGMENT
Womenâ€™s Fragrances
Classification of Womenâ€™s Perfumes Based on Olfactory Feature
Rise in Popularity of Oriental and Natural Fragrances
Retro Fragrances Back in Fashion
Changing Usage Pattern among Aging Baby Boomer Population
Menâ€™s Fragrances
Growing Importance of Menâ€™s Fragrance Segment
Classification of Menâ€™s Perfumes based on Olfactory Feature
Younger Men - A Crucial Customer Base for Innovative Products
Travel Fragrances Witness Growing Preference Among Men
Floral Scents - No More Girlie
Male-Focused Retail Strategies Gain Momentum
Teenagers - New Market for Premium Fragrances
4. DISTRIBUTION SCENARIO
Marketing & Distribution
Innovative Packaging: Order of the Day
Online Purchases Gain Momentum
Table 5: Factors Influencing Online Purchase (in %) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Fragrances and Perfumes
The Art of Perfuming
The Art of Blending
A Sniff into the Past
Distinction between Fine Fragrances and Mass Fragrances
Segmentation
Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes
Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes
Unisex Fragrances
6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS AND INTRODUCTIONS
Target Introduces Vegan Perfume Line
A. N. Other Introduces Line of Limited Edition Fragrance
Maison Margiela Adds New Fragrances to its Replica Range
Glossier Introduces Glossier You
Chanel Introduces New Fragrance, Gabrielle
Dolce & Gabbana Introduces Light Blue Intense for Her and Light Blue Intense for Him
ITC's Engage Releases Engage on pocket perfumes
Gucci to Launch First Fragrance by Alessandro Michele
Hugo Boss Introduces Boss Bottled Intense Eau De Parfum
Estee Lauder Launches Classic Modern Muse Fragrance
Carolina Herrera Unveils Mystery Tobacco Fragrance
Donna Karan Introduces DKNY Be Tempted Eau So Blush Perfume
Guerlain's L'Art and la Matiere Collection Unveils Neroli Outrenoir Fragrance
Kenzo Fragrances Launches Kenzo World Perfume for Women
The brand of Creed Introduces Rose Imperiale Fragrance
Kenneth Cole Launches Black Bold Fragrance
Giorgio Armani Launches Cuir Majeste Fragrance
Hanae Mori Launches Purple Butterfly Perfume
Louis Vuitton Introduces New Perfume Range
Dolce & Gabbana Unveils Velvet Pure Perfume
Diesel fragrances Launches Diesel Bad Fragrance
Elizabeth Arden Introduces Always Red Femme Perfume
Tommy Hilfiger Introduces The Girl fragrance
Bvlgari Launches Black Orient Fragrance for Men
Chanel Launches Chanel Allure Homme Sport Cologne
Guerlain Launches Ma Robe Sous le Vent Fragrance
Maison Margiela Unveils Four New Eau De Parfum Fragrances
Bulgari Introduces Two New Scents for Men
Eurofragance Introduces Range of Six Fragrances, Rememories
Louis Vuitton Introduces its First Perfume Range
Versace Unveils Dylan Blue Frangrance for Men
Chanel Introduces â€œOh, Boyâ€.
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Launches PuraVita
Coach Introduces New Perfume, Coach the Fragrance
Robert Graham Unveils a Collection of Fragrances for Men
HermÃ¨s Launches Two New Scents
DAVIDOFF Launches DAVIDOFF Horizon
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Inter Parfums Signs Exclusive License Agreement with GUESS
Givaudan to Acquire Expressions ParfumÃ©es
Firmenich to Acquire Agilex Fragrances
Designer Parfums Enters into Fragrance Partnership with Jennifer Lopez
Coty Signs Strategic Partnership with Burberry
LVMH Acquires majority Stake in Maison Francis Kurkdjian Fragrance Brand
The Premiere Group Signs Licensing Agreement with Kate Spade & Company
Coty Completes Merger of P&G Specialty Beauty Business
Revlon Acquires Elizabeth Arden
L'OrÃ©al to Acquire Atelier Cologne
Puig Acquires Minority Stake in EB Florals
Elizabeth Arden to Take over P&Gâ€™s Christina Aguilera Fragrance Business
Kilian Acquires EstÃ©e Lauder
Tiffany and Coty to Collaborate on Tiffanyâ€™s New Perfume Line
Shiseido Completes Takeover of Serge Lutens
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS & MAJOR BRANDS
Avon Products, Inc. (US)
Burberry Group Plc (UK)
Bulgari Parfums (Switzerland)
Cartier Perfumes and Colognes (France)
Chanel SA (France)
Clarins Fragrance Group (France)
Cacharel (France)
Coty, Inc. (US)
Calvin Klein Inc. (US)
CREED (France)
EstÃ©e Lauder Companies, Inc. (US)
Euroitalia SRL (Italy)
Moschino Perfumes and Colognes (Italy)
Versace Perfumes and Colognes (Italy)
Falic Fashion Group (US)
Kering SA (France)
Gucci Group NV (Italy)
Yves Saint Laurent (France)
Hermes International (France)
Inter Parfums, Inc. (USA)
Lâ€™oreal SA (France)
LancÃ´me Paris (France)
LVMH Group (France)
Givenchy (France)
Guerlain (France)
O BoticÃ¡rio (Brazil)
Prada (Italy)
Puig Beauty & Fashion Group S.L (Spain)
Revlon, Inc. (US)
Shiseido Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Beaute Prestige International (France)
Zino Davidoff Group (Switzerland)
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: World Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: World 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Fragrances & Perfumes Market by Product Segment
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: World Historic Review for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: World 14-Year Perspective for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World Historic Review for Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World Historic Review for Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview and Trends
Unisex and Gender Neutral Perfumes Report Strong Growth
Menâ€™s Fragrance Segment Gains Prominence
Celebrity Fragrances Report a Decline
Flankers Continue to Drive Sales
Womenâ€™s Fragrance Market - An Overview
Purchasing Trends
Aromachology Grows Strong in Womenâ€™s Fragrances
Menâ€™s Fragrances - An Overview
Table 18: The US Male Fragrances Market by Product Category (2017): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Fine Fragrances and Mass Fragrances (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: Factors Impacting Men's Fragrance Prior to Purchase (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Landscape
Table 20: Leading Fragrances Companies in the US (2017E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Distribution Trends
Table 21: The US Fragrance Market by Distribution Channel (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 22: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: US Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: US 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Leaders
Table 25: Leading Players in Canadian Fragrances Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 26: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: Canadian Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Trends and Issues
Relaxation and Healing Properties Drive Fragrance Penetration
Light Fragrance Products Remain Popular
Young Consumers Drive Growth of Fragrance Products
Demographic Trends
Distribution Scenario
Table 29: Japanese Fragrance Market by Distribution Channel (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 30: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: Japanese Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Overview
Market Trends
Niche Perfumes and Natural Fragrances - A Growing Market
Retail Scents Acquire Importance in Fragrance Portfolio
Eastern Europe - A Lucrative Market
Womenâ€™s Fragrances
Menâ€™s Fragrances
Competition
Table 33: Leading Players in West European Fragrances Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Regulatory Scenario
B.Market Analytics
Table 34: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: European Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: European 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: European Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: European 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 40: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: French Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: French 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Womenâ€™s Fragrances - An Overview
Menâ€™s Fragrances
B.Market Analytics
Table 43: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: German Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: German 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Womenâ€™s & Menâ€™s Fragrances
Competitive Scenario
Distribution Scenario
Table 46: Italian Womenâ€™s Fragrances Market by Distribution Channel (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown for Perfumeries and Mass Market (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launches
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 47: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: Italian Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Womenâ€™s Fragrances - An Overview
Menâ€™s Fragrances
Major Distributors
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: UK Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: UK 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Fine Fragrance- A Major Revenue Contributor
Womenâ€™s Fragrances Market
Menâ€™s Fragrance Market
Distribution Channel
Table 53: Spanish Menâ€™s Fragrances Market by Distribution Channel (2017): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 54: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: Spanish Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
Women Fragrances & Perfumes Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 57: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: Russian Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Focus on Select Countries
Belgium
Czech Republic
Denmark
Finland
Hungary
Sweden
The Netherlands
Product Launches
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Overview
Fragrances in Asia-Pacific
Social and Geographic Trends - A Glance
Importance of Culture
Price Sensitivity Reigns the Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/Country - Australia, China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/Country - Australia, China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Australia, China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. AUSTRALIA
Market Analysis
Table 69: Australian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Australian Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Australian 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Competition
Table 72: Leading Players in the Chinese Fragrances Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Share by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Womenâ€™s Fragrances
Menâ€™s Fragrances
B.Market Analytics
Table 73: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: Chinese Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Fragrance Market Offers Significant Opportunities
Growing Popularity of Designer Labels and Brands
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 76: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Indian Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5d. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Focus on Select Countries
Hong Kong
South Korea
Singapore
Thailand
B.Market Analytics
Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
A.Market Analysis
Focus on Select Countries
Israel
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
South Africa
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
Table 82: Middle East & African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment- Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: Middle East & African Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Middle East & African 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Competition
Table 85: Leading Players in the Latin American Fragrances Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 86: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Latin American Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/ Country - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Latin American Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7a. BRAZIL
A.Market Analysis
Overview
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 92: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: Brazilian Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7b. MEXICO
A.Market Analysis
Womenâ€™s & Menâ€™s Fragrances
B.Market Analytics
Table 95: Mexican Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: Mexican Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: Mexican 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7c. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Focus on Select Countries
Argentina
Colombia
B.Market Analytics
Table 98: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment- Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Fragrances & Perfumes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Womenâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, Menâ€™s Fragrances & Perfumes, and Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 313 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 338) The United States (94) Canada (3) Japan (5) Europe (220) - France (85) - Germany (24) - The United Kingdom (32) - Italy (42) - Spain (14) - Rest of Europe (23) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5) Middle East (4) Latin America (6) Africa (1)
