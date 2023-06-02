Global Fragrances Market Growth Analysis Report 2022-2023 & 2027: Focus on Brands, Competitive Landscape, Distribution Channel, Packaging, Innovations and Forecasts

02 Jun, 2023, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fragrances Market Growth Analysis by Region, Country, Brands, Distribution Channel, Competitive Landscape, Packaging, Innovations and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fragrances sector was valued at $41.9 billion in 2022 and is forecast to record a CAGR of 5.1% during 2022-27, to reach $53.9 billion in 2027.
The report provides an overview of current fragrances scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, distribution, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.
Americas represented the largest region in the industry in 2022, with a value share of 37%, followed by Western Europe with 32.2%. In 2022, female fragrances was the largest category, accounting for 58% of overall global value sales, followed by male fragrances at 34.9%.
Among all the categories, unisex fragrances is set to record the fastest value CAGR at 5.2%, during 2022-27. The fragrances sector in the Middle East and Africa is forecast to record the fastest value CAGR at 9.3% over the forecast period.
The top five companies in the global fragrances sector together accounted for a value share of 33% in 2022. The sector was led by L'Oreal, which held a share of 9.7%, followed by Coty, and Natura & Co with 7.9% and 5.8% shares, respectively. The other leading companies, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, and Chanel, accounted for value shares of 5.1% and 4.5%, respectively, in 2022.
Key Highlights
Consumers today have become extremely selective when purchasing products in the sector, owing to health considerations. New products in the fragrances sector are being launched with a plethora of health claims such as natural origin, vegan, plant-based, no artificial colors, no genetic modification, and no preservatives.
The clean labeling trend, which places emphasis on the transparency of fragrances products with reference to the ingredients used, is growing in the fragrances sector. This is becoming increasingly common in new product launches, with labels claiming the use of natural, wholesome, and simple ingredients that are easy to recognize, in order to appeal to consumers.
Scope
- Sector overview: Provides an overview of current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future challenges for each region. This data includes both on-trade and off-trade data
- Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of fragrances over 2017-27 at global and regional levels
- High-potential countries: Provides a risk-reward analysis of the top four high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators, socio-demographic factors, and technological infrastructure
- Country and regional analysis: Provides a deep-dive analysis of 10 high-potential countries covering value growth during 2022-27, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering the future outlook for each region. Market size includes both on-trade and off-trade data, while only off-trade data is used in company and brand analysis, distribution analysis, and packaging analysis
- Competitive landscape: Provides an overview of leading brands at a global and regional level, besides analyzing the product profile, country-level presence, market share, and growth of private labels in each region
- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the global fragrances sector in 2022. It covers health & beauty stores, direct sellers, parapharmacies/drugstores, "dollar stores", variety stores & general merchandise retailers, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, convenience stores, department stores, e-retailers, hypermarkets & supermarkets, chemists/pharmacies, and others
- Packaging analysis*: The report provides percentage shares (in 2022) and growth analysis (during 2022-27) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales of fragrance products
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
Part 1: Sector Overview
- Current Scenario and Future Outlook
- Global Fragrances Sector Overview - What Are the Growth Factors, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?
- Regional Fragrances Overview - What Are the Growth Factors, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?
- Key Challenges in the Global Fragrances Sector
Part 2: Shift in Health & Beauty Value Share Patterns
- Change in Value Consumption Levels in the Overall Health & Beauty Industry, 2022-27
- Reasons for Shift in Consumption Patterns
Part 3: Identifying High-Potential Countries
- Analysis of 10 Countries on the Basis of Risk-Reward Analysis (Market Assessment, Economic Development,
- Sociodemographic factors, Governance Indicators, and Technological Infrastructure)
Part 4: Country Deep-Dive Analysis
- High-Potential Country Analysis
- Future Outlook
Part 5: Competitive Environment
- Leading Companies by Value - Global
- Leading Companies and Brands Share Analysis - Global
- Leading Companies and Brands Share Analysis by Region
Part 6: Competitive Landscape - Market Analysis
Part 7: Market Share of Private Label
- Private Label's Share Analysis by Region
- Private Label's Share Analysis by Category
Part 8: Key Distribution Channels
- Share of Key Distribution Channels - Global and Regional Level
Part 9: Key Packaging Formats
- Growth Analysis by Key Pack Material and Pack Type
- Growth Analysis by Closure Type and Primary Outer Type
Part 10: Select Industry Metrics
- Global Patent Filings
- Global Job Analytics
- Global Deals
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- L'Oreal
- Coty
- Natura & Co
- LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
- Chanel
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zby93v
