Global Franchise Debuts Multi-Unit Month Throughout May

CHICAGO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Franchise - in conjunction with What Franchise and Business Woman - is shining a light on the multi-unit franchise format through its Multi-Unit Month campaign to last throughout the entire month of May, 2021.

From free weekly webinars covering an array of topics to multi-unit dedicated podcast episodes, globalfranchisemagazine.com/multi-unit-month will be a hotbed of all things multi-unit franchising.



Webinars are free to attend and will feature multi-unit experts and the best business minds discuss topics, such as identifying a truly scalable business concept, how to invest in and turn around a failing branch and more.

The webinar events are hosted on Hopin and provide attendees with the opportunity to digitally network with other like-minded entrepreneurs.

To kick things off on May 4th, multi-unit franchising expert and former IFA Chair, David Barr, will deliver a must-attend keynote speech on how he has built an illustrious career and portfolio through harnessing the multi-unit franchise model and supplies essential tips on how others can do the same. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER TO ATTEND FOR FREE!

In addition to the weekly Multi-Unit Month takeover episodes of the Global Franchise Podcast (search 'global franchise' on wherever you get your podcasts to subscribe), Global Franchise will also release a free-to-download industry-defining report on why now is such a crucial time to start your multi-unit franchise journey. The report will feature interviews with multi-unit franchisees who have taken their investments to the next level through this exciting approach.

Sponsored by Platinum Wave, Goldstein Legal, Fantastic Services, Fishman PR and Rev PR, and featuring webinars with experts from brands such as Little Caesars, Denny's, Pizza Hut, KFC, Anytime Fitness and much more, Multi-Unit Month is set to be the virtual event of the year.

ABOUT GLOBAL FRANCHISE MAGAZINE

Global Franchise is the only franchise magazine catering solely to international franchising. Distributed in business and first-class lounges at international air hubs around the world, it reports on the latest international franchising news, advice and trends, and places franchisors' messages before their target audience. For more information on Global Franchise Magazine, visit www.globalfranchisemagazine.com

Media Contact: James Fell, [email protected]

SOURCE Global Franchise Magazine

Related Links

http://www.globalfranchisemagazine.com

