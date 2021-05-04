Global Franchise Group® Announces Supply Chain Leadership Promotions

"Global Franchise Group's plant and supply chain plays a critical role in championing our brands and franchisee customers," said Paul Damico, CEO of Global Franchise Group. "The plant produces products of the highest quality and sources ingredients to create the delicious items our brands are known for. Both Raphael and Jennifer play an essential role in our plant's success and congratulations go out to them on their well-deserved promotions."

Tomlin, who joined GFG in 2013, has been promoted to Chief Supply Chain Officer after serving as EVP of Manufacturing and Plant Operations. He has led the charge of protecting, developing and evolving the plant into the topnotch facility it is today. He and his team identify major cost savings across brands, direct distributor relationships and undertake major waste reduction initiatives and supply chain improvements. The plant also performs exceptionally on FDA Preventative Control Audits. Under Tomlin's leadership during the pandemic, the plant acted early in implementing CDC guidelines and recommendations from the American Institute of Bakery allowing the plant to operate without manufacturing and distribution disruption.

Iglesia came to GFG in 2017 when the company acquired Round Table Pizza. She recently served as Senior Director of Purchasing and Supply Chain and plays an integral role in identifying cost reduction and avoidance opportunities across all GFG brands. She is a master negotiator and relationship builder and her skill set shined in navigating the unprecedented challenges disrupting global supply chain and distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Global Franchise Group's mission is to "Champion Brands and the People Who Build Them." The company builds great brands that connect people with craveable products and memorable experiences. GFG currently supports more than 1,400 franchised and corporate stores across all brands located in 16 countries and has system wide sales close to $1 billion.



Global Franchise Group, LLC

Global Franchise Group, LLC is a strategic brand management company with a mission of championing franchise brands and the people who build them. The company owns a portfolio of franchise brands that includes five primary quick service restaurant (QSR) franchise concepts: Great American Cookies®, Hot Dog on a Stick®, Marble Slab Creamery®, Pretzelmaker® and Round Table Pizza®. Global Franchise Group, LLC is an affiliate of Lion Capital LLP and Serruya Private Equity, Inc.

