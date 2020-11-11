Global Franchise Group® Introduces E-Commerce Program for Pretzelmaker® and Expands Great American Cookies® Offerings

"The anticipation for our new Pretzelmaker E-Commerce program has been building and we are thrilled to launch bake-at-home Pretzel Breads just in time for the holiday season," said Lisa Cheatham, Vice President of E-Commerce for Global Franchise Group. "All products offered on our E-Commerce channels are crafted with life's moments and simple pleasures top of mind. From the smell of fresh baked bread filling your home, to decorating a classic Gingerbread House, our products are about creating memories and sharing love. They make thoughtful gifts that can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. and are proving to be very popular."

New products in the E-Commerce program include:

Bake-At-Home Pretzelmaker® Pretzel Bread – Using the same dough as our popular pretzels, enjoy artisan bake-at-home bread shipped straight to your door. Working in small batches, the breads are formed by hand using high-quality ingredients, proofed for a perfect texture and frozen to preserve quality. Available in Pumpkin Cranberry and Everything. https://send.pretzelmaker.com/our-menu/

– Using the same dough as our popular pretzels, enjoy artisan bake-at-home bread shipped straight to your door. Working in small batches, the breads are formed by hand using high-quality ingredients, proofed for a perfect texture and frozen to preserve quality. Available in Pumpkin Cranberry and Everything. https://send.pretzelmaker.com/our-menu/ Gingerbread House Decorating Kit – Gingerbread house making simplified! The kit includes 6 gingerbread house cutouts, red, white and green icing, M&M'S® Candies, sprinkles and colored sugar for decorating. Kits may be ordered through December 31, 2020 (while supplies last).

– Gingerbread house making simplified! The kit includes 6 gingerbread house cutouts, red, white and green icing, M&M'S® Candies, sprinkles and colored sugar for decorating. Kits may be ordered through (while supplies last). Gingerbread Cookie Gift Box – 12 fresh-baked Great American Cookies gingerbread cookies in a festive decorative box. Available until December 31, 2020 while supplies last.

– 12 fresh-baked Great American Cookies gingerbread cookies in a festive decorative box. Available until while supplies last. Holiday M&M'S® Candies Cookie Box – 12 Great American Cookies famous Chocolate Chip cookies with red and green M&M'S® Candies in a holiday box (available until December 31, 2020 ).

– 12 Great American Cookies famous Chocolate Chip cookies with red and green M&M'S® Candies in a holiday box (available until ). Holiday Cookie Decorating Kit – A fun family-friendly kit featuring 6 cookie cutouts shaped like trees and Gingerbread men, red, white and green icing and a bag of M&M'S® Candies and sprinkles for customization (available until December 31, 2020 ).

– A fun family-friendly kit featuring 6 cookie cutouts shaped like trees and Gingerbread men, red, white and green icing and a bag of M&M'S® Candies and sprinkles for customization (available until ). Cookie Subscriptions – Treat someone to a monthly delivery of Great American Cookies! 12-month, 6-month, 3-month, and re-occurring monthly subscriptions are available and will ship the first Wednesday of each month. Flavors change monthly and are seasonal. Choose from 1 or 2 dozen cookies each shipment.

– Treat someone to a monthly delivery of Great American Cookies! 12-month, 6-month, 3-month, and re-occurring monthly subscriptions are available and will ship the first Wednesday of each month. Flavors change monthly and are seasonal. Choose from 1 or 2 dozen cookies each shipment. Great American Cookies Corporate Gifting – Cookie boxes are the perfect way to show employee recognition, client appreciation or celebrate a milestone. Customization with company logo packaging available. https://send.greatamericancookies.com/corporate-gifts/

Special offers for Black Friday and Cyber Monday:

Pretzelmaker – Receive one FREE Pretzel Bread loaf with the purchase of any Pretzel Bread trio bundle. Use code: BLACKFRIDAY from November 22 through November 29 .

– Receive one FREE Pretzel Bread loaf with the purchase of any Pretzel Bread trio bundle. Use code: from . Great American Cookies – For Black Friday, Buy More Save More. 10 percent off any order of $35 or more, 15 percent off any order of $50 or more and 20 percent off any order over $100 with Coupon Code: black Friday from November 22 through November 29 . For Cyber Monday, Get one month FREE with any prepaid cookie subscription purchase (3, 6, or 12 months). Use coupon code: CYBERMONDAY from November 22 to November 29 .

For more information on Pretzelmaker visit www.pretzelmaker.com or follow Pretzelmaker social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

For more information on Great American Cookies visit www.greatamericancookies.com, or follow Great American Cookies social media channels: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

*M&M'S® is a registered trademark of Mars, Incorporated and/ or its affiliates. Mars, Incorporated and its affiliates have no affiliation with and have no participation in the production or distribution of this product.

Notes to Editors:

* Media samples to your newsroom featuring Great American Cookies and Pretzelmaker E-Commerce products are available. To request a media send, interviews, or to obtain photos or graphics, please contact Kathleen Shaffer at [email protected] or 470-388-6170.

About Global Franchise Group, LLC – Visit Global Franchise Group

Global Franchise Group, LLC is a strategic brand management company with a mission of championing franchise brands and the people who build them. The company owns a portfolio of franchise brands that includes five primary quick service restaurant (QSR) franchise concepts: Great American Cookies®, Hot Dog on a Stick®, Marble Slab Creamery®, Pretzelmaker® and Round Table Pizza®. Global Franchise Group, LLC is an affiliate of Lion Capital LLP and Serruya Private Equity, Inc.

SOURCE Global Franchise Group

Related Links

http://www.globalfranchise.com/

