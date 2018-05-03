Global Franchise Group® Names Geoff Goodman Executive Vice President Of Round Table Pizza®

Goodman has more than 20 years' experience in hospitality and franchise leadership and is highly recognized and accomplished in the pizza/restaurant industry. Most recently, Goodman was President of Remarkable Brands Co. LLC (a shared service brand company) where he served simultaneously as President of Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt, Crazy Dough's Franchising, Purpose Snackery, and EOTE Coffee Company. He is also a former Vice President National Brand Excellence for CiCi's Pizza and is a founding member of the National Restaurant Associations' Pizzeria Industry Council. Geoff will lead all operations including bringing Round Table Pizza to the fore-front of the modern pizza space, developing a visionary brand plan, encouraging franchisee growth, and championing GFG's "Franchising First" philosophy. He was attracted to Round Table Pizza because of the brand's quality products, customer loyalty and potential under GFG's leadership.

"Geoff is a talented strategic brand leader who knows what it takes to drive franchisee profitability and build a dynamic brand," said Chris Dull, President and CEO of Global Franchise Group. "GFG's mission is to champion brands and the people who build them – our goal is to do the same for Round Table Pizza and with Geoff at the helm, we believe the future is very bright."



About Global Franchise Group, LLC - www.globalfranchise.com

Global Franchise Group, LLC is a strategic brand management company with a mission of championing franchise brands and the people who build them. The company owns a portfolio of franchise brands that includes six primary quick service restaurant (QSR) franchise concepts: Great American Cookies®, Hot Dog on a Stick®, Marble Slab Creamery®, MaggieMoo's Ice Cream & Treatery®, Pretzelmaker® and Round Table Pizza®. The brands are managed by GFG Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Global Franchise Group, LLC. Global Franchise Group, LLC is a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, an independent investment firm, with approximately $9 billion of capital under management and substantial franchise management experience.

About Round Table Pizza – www.roundtablepizza.com

Round Table Pizza was founded by Bill Larson in 1959 in the San Francisco Bay Area to create a place where families could relax and share a superb pizza. More than fifty years later, Round Table Pizza remains true to its founder's vision with 440 restaurants across the western United States and the world. Round Table's signature tagline, "The Last Honest Pizza", describes its commitment to quality and authenticity. For the latest news and fun and games from Round Table Pizza, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-franchise-group-names-geoff-goodman-executive-vice-president-of-round-table-pizza-300641941.html

SOURCE Global Franchise Group, LLC