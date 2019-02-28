Global Franchise Magazine Names FASTSIGNS International, Inc. 'Supreme Champion' in Global Franchise Awards 2019

Sign, Graphics and Visual Communications Franchisor Also Recognized as Best Signage and Communications Franchise Globally

CARROLLTON, Texas, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc., franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, has been named the Supreme Champion in Global Franchise magazine's Global Franchise Awards 2019. FASTSIGNS received this prestigious recognition for its successful international franchise program that has helped the brand grow to over 700 locations in nine countries.

Additionally, FASTSIGNS was recognized as the top signage and communications franchise globally. FASTSIGNS CEO Catherine Monson accepted both awards during the International Franchise Association Convention in Las Vegas last week.

"We are honored to be recognized by Global Franchise for our excellence in international franchising and the success we have achieved in the sign, graphics, and visual communications segment," Monson said. "I am a fervent advocate of franchising and constantly work toward raising the bar for what FASTSIGNS can achieve and the impact the franchising industry can have worldwide. Thank you for this prestigious recognition."

"The 2019 Global Franchise Awards Supreme Champion was awarded to the category winner which — in the opinion of our judges — did the most in instigating a successful international expansion program, and done it in such the way it raised the bar in global franchising," said Ross Gilfillan, editor of Global Franchise. "Various aspects of FASTSIGNS' entry impressed the judges, including relationship building, global intention, marketing, and the advancement in the cause of international franchising."

FASTSIGNS is continuing to grow worldwide with a focus on the Northeastern United States and Southern California, as well as finding master franchisees for Québec, New Zealand, Brazil, North Africa, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and Latin America. For any existing business looking to expand into this fast-paced market, FASTSIGNS offers co-brand and conversion programs to help owners diversify their product lines and services to meet the growing demand for state-of-the-art signage and visual communications solutions. FASTSIGNS has helped countless owners of print shops, photography studios, camera stores, embroidery shops, and more, add a FASTSIGNS to their existing business or fully convert their store to a FASTSIGNS franchise. FASTSIGNS franchisees receive ongoing training and support to stay ahead of the competition and exceed the needs of their local business community. Both the co-brand franchise opportunity and conversion can be started with only $15,000 down on the initial franchise fee.

FASTSIGNS is known in the industry for equipping its franchisees with tools vital to securing the ongoing success of each individual location. In 2018, FASTSIGNS announced the launch of its partnership with 1HUDDLE, a workforce-training platform that converts unique training content into science-backed, quick-burst training games that are proven to accelerate workforce productivity. Additionally, FASTSIGNS announced the launch of a special incentive for first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs, and firefighters, which includes a 50-percent reduction on the franchise fee — a savings of $23,750. As part of the International Franchise Association's (IFA) VetFran program, FASTSIGNS also offers veterans this special incentive. FASTSIGNS is proud to be the only franchisor in its segment to offer a development incentive specifically to first responders and veterans.

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. was ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category and 95 overall on Entrepreneur magazine's 2019 Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Acknowledged by entrepreneurs and franchisors as a top competitive tool of measurement, the Franchise 500® recognizes FASTSIGNS, the only sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise to be recognized in the top 100, for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate, and brand power. FASTSIGNS also ranked #2 on this year's Franchise Gator Top 100 list, ranking the best franchises for 2019. FASTSIGNS also has been recognized for its franchisee satisfaction by being named a World Class Franchise by the Franchise Research Institute for five consecutive years and has been ranked by Franchise Business Review as one of the "Best of the Best" for franchisee satisfaction for the last 10 years. Additionally, FASTSIGNS also was named to Franchise Business Review's "Innovative Franchises" list in 2017 and a "Best-in-Category" franchise by Franchise Business Review in 2018. Last year, the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) recognized FASTSIGNS International, Inc. with a special six-year Franchisees' Choice designation for its strong relationship with Canadian franchisees, as well as extensive franchisee training and support.

For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or 214-346-5679).

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the largest sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of over 700 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in nine countries including the U.S., Canada, England, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Grand Cayman, Mexico, Chile, and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).



FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive sign and visual graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, sell more products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points including décor, events, wearables and marketing materials. Learn more about sign and visual graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com. Follow the brand on Twitter @FASTSIGNS, Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS or LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/fastsigns.

