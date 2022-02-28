Global Franchise Magazine Names Global Tech-guru Mr Jeff "Best Lifestyle Franchise" of 2022

The Global Franchise Awards aim to celebrate the brands that are working hardest to advance the cause of international franchising. Judged by an esteemed panel of franchise experts and international association leaders, Global Franchise Magazine decides its winners guided by these values: Having truly global intentions, having a great relationship between franchisor and franchisee, having an innovative marketing and promotions plan, and having advanced the cause of international franchising.

"We're excited and honored to have been acknowledged as the 'Best Lifestyle Franchise,'" said Peter Stern, Managing Director, Mr Jeff USA. "This award speaks to the global desire for a fast, convenient and reliable laundry service to modernize the tedious task of doing laundry, and for the growing number of existing and aspiring entrepreneurs seeing significant potential with the Mr Jeff brand and industry."

Mr Jeff was founded in 2015 by three entrepreneurs in Spain, who wanted to make life easier for their community, just like the brand's namesake Geoffrey – the beloved, witty butler featured on the hit 90's sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The trio built Mr Jeff to bring the convenience of Amazon or Uber Eats to day-to-day services like laundry.

Due to its contactless pickup, delivery model, and a commitment to disinfection best-practices, Mr Jeff flourished in 2020 to 2021, while other laundry service providers were hard hit due to the Pandemic. Entrepreneurs opened 252 Mr Jeff locations internationally starting from March 2020 to March 2021, and the brand is entering the U.S. market with its first stand-alone location opening March 2022 in the Miami area.

"We saw a trend of 'covid-preneurs' seeking to control their own destinies through entrepreneurship across the globe," said Eloi Gomez, co-founder and CEO. "With Mr Jeff's introduction into the U.S., we expect further growth into high-densely populated markets by attracting ambitious entrepreneurs looking to leverage a simple business operation with a relevant, tech-based service that makes life easier for consumers."

Franchisees of Mr Jeff can take advantage of a turnkey business model with the tech and AI to support growth. From day one, franchise owners are provided with every essential needed to run and operate their own business. Starting with a comprehensive "Business in a Box," Mr Jeff provides franchisees with three proprietary tech products: The Jeff App – giving customers the ability to schedule on-demand services from the palm of their hands, The Jeff Suite – a unique business management software designed to cater to the needs of the business and support its growth with functions such as invoicing, P&L analysis, and a marketing assistant tool with automated recommendations, and The Jeff Driver App – connect to the Jeff Suite and Jeff App to manage all the pickup and delivery timings and routes.

ABOUT MR JEFF.

Mr Jeff, a home-delivery laundry franchise, is part of Jeff, a wellness services platform founded in Valencia, Spain in 2015 by three entrepreneurs. With Mr Jeff hubs in 30+ countries, the goal is to provide The Good Good Life to its users and franchisees. Announcing its franchise opportunity in the United States last year, Mr Jeff is specifically looking to partner with qualified franchisees in Arizona; Colorado; Delaware; Florida; Kansas; Massachusetts; Missouri; New Hampshire; Nevada; New Jersey; Ohio; Oregon; Pennsylvania; Texas; Tennessee and Vermont. For more information on bringing a Mr Jeff to your community please visit https://franchise.jeff.com/en-us/mrjeff .

