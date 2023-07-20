Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Analysis 2023: Increasing Cybersecurity Concerns Drive the Need for Innovative Solutions

News provided by

Research and Markets

20 Jul, 2023, 13:30 ET

DUBLIN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service provides a detailed analysis of the fraud detection and prevention (FDP) market in light of increasing cybersecurity concerns.

FDP vendors are using data and device analytics, user behavior and pattern recognition technology, guidelines set by regulating bodies, and industry standards that enable integration to offer know-your-customer (KYC) and know-your-user (KYU) capabilities.

To differentiate themselves from the competition, FDP vendors are highlighting the business value of FDP solutions by offering business insights and complementary capabilities such as threat intelligence and risk analysis. Behavioral and other biometrics capabilities are enabling vendors to provide solutions that can detect and prevent fraud without compromising the speed and accuracy of business processes.

This research service takes an in-depth look at the FDP solutions and products being offered by vendors and provides profiles of key industry participants. A discussion of the industry verticals and the relevant metrics has also been included.

The study tracks regional and technology trends and examines the growth environment, focusing on the innovations and business plans of FDP vendors. It analyzes the drivers and restraints for this market and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players to leverage. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023 to 2027.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

  • What are the top three strategic imperatives for FDP vendors?
  • What are the key drivers for the FDP market?
  • What are the challenges affecting market growth?
  • What are the key trends in the market for each region and vertical?
  • What are the growth opportunities emerging from this space?

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: AI and ML
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Integration with Other Solutions
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Network Effect and Shared Intelligence
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Improved Customer Lifecycle

Insights for CISOs

  • What are the key drivers for the FDP market?
  • What are the challenges affecting market growth?
  • Insights for CISOs: Business Value
  • Insights for CISOs: Business Value Examples
  • Key Competitors: Solutions Differentiation

Report Scope

  • Scope of Analysis
  • FDP Technology
  • FDP Technology
  • Scope of Analysis: Customer Challenges
  • Scope of Analysis: Types of Fraud
  • Scope of Analysis: Effect on CX and UX
  • FDP Market Solutions
  • Key Competitors
  • Scope of Analysis: Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As)
  • FDP Segmentation
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Driver Analysis
  • Growth Restraints
  • Growth Restraint Analysis
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Customer Size
  • Percent Revenue Share by Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis: Regional
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis: Customer Size
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis: Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis: Technology Trends
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
  • Competitive Environment
  • Market Share
  • Market Share Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5rijtn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

New Healthcare Business Models in Asia-Pacific Making Impacts Post COVID-19

Global Video Gaming Market Report 2023: Market to Grow by Over $70 Billion by 2029

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.