Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Analysis 2023: Increasing Cybersecurity Concerns Drive the Need for Innovative Solutions

DUBLIN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service provides a detailed analysis of the fraud detection and prevention (FDP) market in light of increasing cybersecurity concerns.

FDP vendors are using data and device analytics, user behavior and pattern recognition technology, guidelines set by regulating bodies, and industry standards that enable integration to offer know-your-customer (KYC) and know-your-user (KYU) capabilities.

To differentiate themselves from the competition, FDP vendors are highlighting the business value of FDP solutions by offering business insights and complementary capabilities such as threat intelligence and risk analysis. Behavioral and other biometrics capabilities are enabling vendors to provide solutions that can detect and prevent fraud without compromising the speed and accuracy of business processes.

This research service takes an in-depth look at the FDP solutions and products being offered by vendors and provides profiles of key industry participants. A discussion of the industry verticals and the relevant metrics has also been included.

The study tracks regional and technology trends and examines the growth environment, focusing on the innovations and business plans of FDP vendors. It analyzes the drivers and restraints for this market and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players to leverage. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023 to 2027.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

What are the top three strategic imperatives for FDP vendors?

What are the key drivers for the FDP market?

What are the challenges affecting market growth?

What are the key trends in the market for each region and vertical?

What are the growth opportunities emerging from this space?

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Industry

Detection and Prevention (FDP) Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: AI and ML

Growth Opportunity 2: Integration with Other Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3: Network Effect and Shared Intelligence

Growth Opportunity 4: Improved Customer Lifecycle

Insights for CISOs

What are the key drivers for the FDP market?

What are the challenges affecting market growth?

Insights for CISOs: Business Value

Insights for CISOs: Business Value Examples

Key Competitors: Solutions Differentiation

Report Scope

Scope of Analysis

FDP Technology

FDP Technology

Scope of Analysis: Customer Challenges

Scope of Analysis: Types of Fraud

Scope of Analysis: Effect on CX and UX

FDP Market Solutions

Key Competitors

Scope of Analysis: Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As)

FDP Segmentation

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Customer Size

Percent Revenue Share by Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis: Regional

Revenue Forecast Analysis: Customer Size

Revenue Forecast Analysis: Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis: Technology Trends

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5rijtn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets