Global Freelance Platforms Market Set to Reach USD 14.39 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Remote Work Trends and Specialized Skill Matching

News provided by

Research and Markets

29 Aug, 2023, 14:30 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Freelance Platforms Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Platform, Services), By End-user, By Application (Web & Graphic Design, Project Management), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global freelance platforms market is on track to achieve remarkable growth, with a projected value of USD 14.39 billion by 2030.

The market is anticipated to expand at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.5% during the forecast period, according to a comprehensive report. The freelance platform sector serves as a bridge between businesses seeking skilled professionals and individuals seeking freelance opportunities. By facilitating the connection between these two parties, freelance platforms enable companies to post their workforce requirements while allowing freelancers to showcase their skills and experience through personalized profiles.

Pandemic-Driven Shift to Remote Work

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic brought about a transformation in the employment landscape, prompting remote work adoption due to lockdowns and social distancing measures. The pandemic-induced job losses also led to a surge in interest in freelance work. Notably, in the first nine months of 2020, Toptal, LLC, a key player in the freelance platform market, observed a remarkable 55% increase in applications for joining its global talent network compared to the same period in the previous year.

Advantages of Freelancing Platforms

Amid economic uncertainties linked to the pandemic, businesses are increasingly embracing freelancing as an alternative to hiring permanent employees. Freelance platforms offer a way for companies to access specialized talent for specific projects or temporary roles, thereby contributing to cost reduction. Organizations can outsource tasks that demand a unique skill set, thus easing the workload of full-time staff and enabling them to focus on core business activities. Furthermore, the landscape of freelance platforms is evolving to become more specialized, with platforms tailored to specific skill sets. For example, Australia-based platform 99designs connects designers directly with companies in need of design services, enhancing the efficiency of talent matching.

Segmentation and Innovation

The market segmentation of freelance platforms includes various applications such as project management, sales and marketing, IT, web and graphic design, among others. Increasing project complexities across industries are driving demand for experienced project managers available on freelance platforms. The end-user segmentation encompasses enterprises and freelancers categorized by age group. Both large enterprises and SMEs are drawn to freelance platforms due to the growing adoption of remote work. Younger freelancers are attracted by the flexibility that freelancing offers, allowing for a better work-life balance.

Innovations and Competition

Prominent market players are continually introducing new solutions to enhance the experience for both employers and freelancers. For instance, Upwork Global Inc. launched Upwork Academy, a suite of interactive tools and courses aimed at helping professionals succeed on its freelance platform. Additionally, Fiverr International Ltd. unveiled Fiverr Enterprise, a comprehensive solution that streamlines the management of freelancers for employers and enterprises.

Companies Mentioned:

  • Upwork Global Inc.
  • Fiverr International Ltd.
  • Toptal, LLC
  • People Per Hour Ltd
  • Freelancer Technology Pty Limited
  • Guru.com
  • 99designs
  • DesignCrowd
  • crowdspring
  • WorkGenius
  • Paro, Inc.
  • Contently
  • Gigster LLC

Freelance Platforms Market Report Highlights:

  • Freelance platforms provide benefits to both businesses and freelancers, such as access to a diverse talent pool, cost reduction for businesses, and work flexibility for freelancers
  • The services segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period
  • The freelancers (by age group) segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of 53.0% and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2030
  • The web and graphic design segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.2% over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope Outlook
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Freelance Platforms Market Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Freelance Platforms Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.3.2. Market Restraint/Challenge Analysis
3.3.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.4. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Freelance Platforms Market PESTEL Analysis
3.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the Freelance Platforms Market

Chapter 4. Freelance Platforms Market Component Outlook

Chapter 5. Freelance Platforms Market End-user Outlook

Chapter 6. Freelance Platforms Market Application Outlook

Chapter 7. Freelance Platforms Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Freelance Platforms Market Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/671ilg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Rapid Expansion Projected for Global Sclerotherapy Market to 2030: Rising Geriatric Population and Technological Innovations Propel Demand

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Conditions Drives Global Methadone Market to 2030

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.