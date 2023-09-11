Global Freight Forwarding Industry Report 2023-2027: From Contraction to Expansion - The Global Freight Forwarding Market's Road to Recovery

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Freight Forwarding 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Freight Forwarding 2023 report is your comprehensive source for staying informed about the evolving global forwarding landscape.

This report delves into market growth rates spanning from 2022 to 2027, offering a detailed analysis of findings from the State of Logistics Freight Forwarding survey. Additionally, it provides valuable insights into the digital freight forwarding landscape, along with comparative profiles of key providers and an exploration of the most critical market trends, developments, challenges, and opportunities.

In recent years, the global freight forwarding market faced challenges, contracting by 3.7% in 2022 and projected to shrink further by 3.9% in 2023. However, there's a silver lining on the horizon as the market is expected to embark on a gradual recovery path, with a promising 1.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) predicted over the following five years, leading up to 2027.

As we navigate the continuation of significant forces that influenced the world economy in 2022, the report sheds light on the anticipated contraction of 3.9% in the global forwarding market for 2023. For those seeking insights into the future, it addresses key questions such as the market outlook for 2027, regions poised for the fastest growth, and the top 20 freight forwarders based on market share and revenues.

Leverage this report to stay ahead of market trends, craft your digitization strategy, and gain a comprehensive understanding of the growth trajectory in critical markets, including potential emerging markets, even amidst challenging market conditions.

Key Findings:

Air freight forwarding is forecast to expand 1.7% out to 2027. Sea freight forwarding will expand 1.6%.

The majority of freight forwarders expect to continue seeing air and sea freight volume increases in the next 12 months.

De-globalisation will have a negative impact on freight forwarding revenues.

Access to technology is the most important challenge currently affecting the global freight forwarding industry.

Rising competition and stronger negotiation by clients are the main reasons for the increased pressure on margins.

Leveraging technology and offering more value-added serves will be the most successful strategies in pulling back eroding margins in the freight forwarding market.

Key Questions:

How are regional markets performing in 2023?

Which regions will grow the fastest out to 2027?

Which three sectors offer the best prospects for volume growth in air and sea freight?

Will conventional freight forwarders lose volume share to other parties?

What are the three most important challenges currently affecting the global freight forwarding industry?

Who are the leading digital freight forwarders? And what is their core offering?

How is semiconductor demand impacting air freight growth?

Will a return to normal market conditions result in the withdrawal of some freighter capacity?

Who are the top 20 freight forwarders by market share and revenues?

What are the technological capabilities of the top 10 freight forwarders, and how do they compare?

This report contains:

Market sizing and forecasting - 2022 market sizes & growth rates, 2023 projections & forecasts out to 2027 - split by region, air & sea freight.

Digital freight forwarding landscape analysis, including recent layoffs among digital forwarders and acquisitions made by traditional forwarders.

Digital freight forwarder profiles.

Competitive landscape analysis of the largest freight forwarders, including market position, revenue, volumes and sustainability practices.

Global freight forwarding provider profiles.

Comparison of the technological capabilities of the top 10 freight forwarders.

Analysis of the publisher's State of Logistics Forwarding survey.

Freight Forwarding Providers

Bollore Group

Db Schenker

Dhl Global Forwarding, Freight

Dsv Panalpina

Expeditors

Kerry Logistics

Kuehne + Nagel

Kintetsu World Express

Nippon Express

Sinotrans

Key Topics Covered:

1. M&A in the Shipping & Freight Forwarding Industry: Racing Towards Consolidation

Evolution of the Global Freight Industry

2. Freight Forwarders and the Airfreight Market of 2020-2022

2.1 Competition Between Freight Forwarders

2.2 Large, Medium and Small

2.3 Conclusion



3. The Air Freight Market Becomes More Crowded - Implications for the Future

Domestic Vs International

Volumes

E-Commerce

4. Full Steam Ahead - Digitalisation in the Freight Forwarding Industry

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Surge of Funding in Digital Freight Forwarding Start-Ups

4.3 the Global Freight Forwarding Digital Landscape

4.4 Digital Freight Forwarding Survey 2022

4.4.1 Sample Characteristics

4.4.2 Usage of Digital Freight Booking Platforms/Marketplaces and Digital Forwarders

4.4.3 Types of Services Used

4.4.4 Digital Forwarders Vs Traditional Forwarders

4.4.5 Growth Potential of Digital Forwarders

4.5 Conclusion



5. Global Freight Procurement Survey 2022

5.1 Access to Capacity

5.2 Use of the Spot Market

5.3 Average Contract Length

5.4 Type of Contracts

5.5 Use of Data for Freight Procurement

5.6 Selection of Transportation Partners

5.7 Switching Lsps - What Makes a Shipper Switch?



6. Global Freight Forwarding Market Size & Forecasting 2021-2026

6.1 Global Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth

6.1.1. Global Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth 2021, 2022 (F) and 2026 (F)

6.2. Overview of Regional Performance

6.3. High-Level Market Development

6.3.1 Demand-Side Contributions to Air and Sea Freight Forwarding Growth

6.3.2 Supply-Side Constraints to Air and Sea Freight Forwarding Growth

6.4 Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth by Region

6.4.1 Asia-Pacific

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.3 Mena

6.4.4 North America

6.4.5 South America

6.4.6 Sub-Saharan Africa



7. Global Freight Forwarding Top 20S

7. 1 Top 20 Global Freight Forwarders by Revenue and Market Shares

7.2 Top 20 Global Air Freight Forwarders by Revenue and Market Share

7.3 Top 20 Global Air Freight Forwarders by Tonnes and Market Shares

7.4 Top 20 Global Sea Freight Forwarders by Revenue and Market Shares

7.5 Top 20 Global Sea Freight Forwarders by Teus and Market Shares



8. Global Freight Forwarding Providers

8.1 Background

8.2 Finances

8.3 Operations and Volumes

8.4 Mergers, Acquisitions and Investments

8.5 Technology

8.6 Sustainability

8.7 Outlook

