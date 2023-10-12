Global Fresh Cranberries Market Primed for Growth: Projections Suggest an Increase of $9.91 Million by 2027, Propelled by a 4.58% CAGR

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fresh Cranberries Market 2023-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fresh cranberries market is on track for impressive growth, with projections indicating an increase of $9.91 million during the period of 2022-2027. This remarkable growth is expected to be driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.58% throughout the forecast period.

The comprehensive report on the fresh cranberries market offers an all-encompassing analysis, including market size and forecast, current trends, growth drivers, challenges, and an in-depth vendor analysis covering approximately 25 key market players.

Key Highlights:

  • The fresh cranberries market is set to grow by $9.91 million during the forecast period (2022-2027).
  • The report provides insights into market dynamics, trends, growth drivers, and challenges.
  • The market's growth is propelled by factors such as growing awareness of the benefits of consuming fresh cranberries, increased usage of fresh cranberries in various food and beverage applications, and the expansion of organized retail.

Market Segmentation:

By Distribution Channel

  • Offline
  • Online

By Type

  • Inorganic
  • Organic

By Geographical Landscape

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

The report identifies the advent of smart packaging as a prime driver for market growth in the coming years. Additionally, it highlights the increasing demand for fresh organic cranberries and the rising popularity of private-label fresh cranberries as contributing factors to the growing market demand.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full report, which covers:

  • Fresh cranberries market sizing
  • Fresh cranberries market forecast
  • Fresh cranberries market industry analysis

Companies Mentioned:

  • Canneberge Quebec Inc.
  • Cape Blanco Cranberries Inc.
  • Cape Cod Select
  • Decas Cranberry Products Inc.
  • Fresh Meadows Cranberries
  • Habelman Bros. Co.
  • Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc.
  • Seaview Cranberries Inc.
  • Fruit dOr
  • Honestly Cranberry
  • Meduri Farms Inc.
  • Michigan Cranberry Co.
  • Wetherby Cranberry Co.

As awareness of the health benefits of fresh cranberries continues to rise, and their use in diverse food and beverage applications grows, the fresh cranberries market presents significant opportunities for industry players and consumers alike.

