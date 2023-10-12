Global Fresh Cranberries Market Primed for Growth: Projections Suggest an Increase of $9.91 Million by 2027, Propelled by a 4.58% CAGR

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fresh Cranberries Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fresh cranberries market is on track for impressive growth, with projections indicating an increase of $9.91 million during the period of 2022-2027. This remarkable growth is expected to be driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.58% throughout the forecast period.

The comprehensive report on the fresh cranberries market offers an all-encompassing analysis, including market size and forecast, current trends, growth drivers, challenges, and an in-depth vendor analysis covering approximately 25 key market players.

Key Highlights:

The market's growth is propelled by factors such as growing awareness of the benefits of consuming fresh cranberries, increased usage of fresh cranberries in various food and beverage applications, and the expansion of organized retail.

Market Segmentation:

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Type

Inorganic

Organic

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report identifies the advent of smart packaging as a prime driver for market growth in the coming years. Additionally, it highlights the increasing demand for fresh organic cranberries and the rising popularity of private-label fresh cranberries as contributing factors to the growing market demand.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full report, which covers:

Companies Mentioned:

Canneberge Quebec Inc.

Cape Blanco Cranberries Inc.

Cape Cod Select

Decas Cranberry Products Inc.

Fresh Meadows Cranberries

Habelman Bros. Co.

Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc.

Seaview Cranberries Inc.

Fruit dOr

Honestly Cranberry

Meduri Farms Inc.

Michigan Cranberry Co.

Wetherby Cranberry Co.

As awareness of the health benefits of fresh cranberries continues to rise, and their use in diverse food and beverage applications grows, the fresh cranberries market presents significant opportunities for industry players and consumers alike.

