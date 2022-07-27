Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market Size to Grow by USD 2.48 bn, Amcor Plc and Berry Global Group Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

The global fresh meat packaging market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Coveris Management GmbH, Crown Holdings Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kureha Corp., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., and Winpak Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Amcor Plc - The company offers fresh meat packaging to protect flavor and quality and to maximize the shelf life and safety of fresh meat.

Berry Global Group Inc. - The company offers ClearSeal high-barrier and non-barrier coextruded forming films for vacuum or modified atmosphere packaging applications.

Coveris Management GmbH - The company offers barrier films, ovenable films, thermal laminate seal layers, and many more.

Crown Holdings Inc. - The company offers Preson with different sizes for packaging solutions.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. - The company offers Surlyn for fresh meat packaging with heat seal, hot tack, and seal through contamination.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the global fresh meat packaging market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By packaging, the market is classified into flexible packaging and rigid packaging. The flexible packaging segment will contribute the largest share of the market growth during the forecast period. Most fresh meat manufacturers operate at low-profit margins and high volume sales. Hence, to reduce their overall cost, they prefer cost-cutting supply chain techniques. Flexible packaging reduces transportation costs, as large quantities of materials can fit in a single truck. It also reduces the space used in warehouses.

segment will contribute the largest share of the market growth during the forecast period. Most fresh meat manufacturers operate at low-profit margins and high volume sales. Hence, to reduce their overall cost, they prefer cost-cutting supply chain techniques. Flexible packaging reduces transportation costs, as large quantities of materials can fit in a single truck. It also reduces the space used in warehouses. By geography, the market is classified into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market growth.

Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.64% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.04 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Coveris Management GmbH, Crown Holdings Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kureha Corp., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., and Winpak Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Metal and glass containers market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Packaging

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Packaging - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Packaging

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Packaging

5.3 Flexible packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Flexible packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Flexible packaging - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Rigid packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Rigid packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Rigid packaging - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Packaging

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Packaging

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 38: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 39: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 41: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 42: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 43: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amcor Plc

10.4 Berry Global Group Inc.

Exhibit 49: Berry Global Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Berry Global Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 51: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 52: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Berry Global Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Coveris Management GmbH

Exhibit 54: Coveris Management GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 55: Coveris Management GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 56: Coveris Management GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 57: Coveris Management GmbH - Key offerings

10.6 Crown Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 58: Crown Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Crown Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Crown Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Crown Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 62: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 63: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 65: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Kureha Corp.

Exhibit 67: Kureha Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Kureha Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Kureha Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Kureha Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

Exhibit 71: Pactiv Evergreen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Pactiv Evergreen Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Pactiv Evergreen Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Pactiv Evergreen Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Sealed Air Corp.

Exhibit 75: Sealed Air Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Sealed Air Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Sealed Air Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Sealed Air Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Sonoco Products Co.

Exhibit 79: Sonoco Products Co. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Sonoco Products Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Sonoco Products Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Sonoco Products Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Winpak Ltd.

Exhibit 83: Winpak Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Winpak Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Winpak Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Winpak Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology



Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 90: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

