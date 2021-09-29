Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global friction stir welding equipment market reached a value of US$ 183.7 Million in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Friction stir welding (FSW) refers to a solid-state welding technique that assists in joining two workpieces without melting the material. It relies on a non-consumable tool that rotates and plunges into the interface of the workpiece and then moves through it by using frictional heat that softens the material. It forms a joint similar in appearance to other welding techniques without the requirement of flux, filler metal or shielding gas and thus offers the unique advantages of cost-savings and weight reduction.



The market is currently experiencing growth on account of various product advantages, including the limited impact on health and the environment, and improved process robustness and mechanical properties like tensile strength and fatigue resistance. Moreover, it does not need a protective atmosphere for utilization. It is also highly suitable for welding preventive maintenance (PM) parts as it enables pore closure, which leads to a pore-free weld interface and a refined microstructure. Apart from this, it is useful in breaking down the oxide layer deposited on the particles by intense deformation within the weld region. Furthermore, the application of FSW equipment is expanding across different industries. For instance, it is employed in the automotive sector on account of the escalating demand for aluminum-based chassis and the increasing focus on reducing the weight of vehicles. Aluminum components in a car, such as rear axles, driveshafts, bumper beams, rear spoilers, and crash boxes, can be welded using the FSW equipment. Besides this, it is utilized in the aerospace industry to reduce the weight of the aerospace components and overall fuel consumption.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Beijing FSW Technology Co. Ltd., Colfax Corporation, Fooke GmbH, Gatwick Technologies Ltd., General Tool Company, Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, KUKA Systems GmbH (Midea Group Co. Ltd.), Manufacturing Technology Inc., Par Systems LLC (Pohlad Companies), etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Equipment Type

6.1 Mobile Friction Stir Welding Equipment

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Fixed Friction Stir Welding Equipment

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End-use Industry

7.1 Automotive Industry

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Aerospace Industry

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Railway Industry

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Shipbuilding Industry

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Indicators



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Beijing FSW Technology Co Ltd.

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2 Colfax Corporation

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.3 Fooke GmbH

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 Financials

13.3.4 Gatwick Technologies Ltd.

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.5 General Tool Company

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6 Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.7 Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.8 KUKA Systems GmbH (Midea Group Co. Ltd.)

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9 Manufacturing Technology Inc.

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 Par Systems LLC (Pohlad Companies)

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 Financials



