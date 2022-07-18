Global Frictionless Commerce Markets Report 2022: Opportunities in Digital Assistants for Seamless Shopping Experiences, WaaS for Flexible Fulfillment, & Biometrics for Seamless Transactions

DUBLIN, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Frictionless Commerce Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The retail industry is undergoing a transformational shift wherein physical and digital customer experiences are converging.

Retailers want to leverage digital tools that will help them derive contextual, behavioral, and location-based information to create unique and engaging customer experiences. Digitalized eCommerce platforms will enable frictionless commerce and zero UI experiences that leverage deep customer analytics to offer hyper-personalized services.



Frictionless commerce entails that all the paths to commerce converge into an omnichannel environment where the consumer is at the center and the path to purchase is seamless across all channels.

The road to zero friction across all physical and digital touchpoints requires the right solutions with minimal or no friction across different environments, depending on cost-benefit considerations as much as on customer needs.



The 3 Pillars of Frictionless Commerce that are Enhancing the Consumer Journey:

Consistency: Consistency is vital when building a true omnichannel experience. Consumers expect a unified brand presence and a name that can be trusted.

Frictionless commerce is built on 4 main components, that is, omnichannel experiences, frictionless checkouts, frictionless fulfillment, and frictionless returns. To achieve a truly frictionless experience, brands must build capabilities to streamline in-store and online consumer touchpoints.

Omnichannel Experiences: Omnichannel experiences involve the merging of digital interactions with in-store engagement to deliver seamless brand experiences.

