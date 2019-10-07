Global Frozen Desserts Industry
Frozen Desserts market worldwide is projected to grow by US$66.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5%. Frozen Yogurt, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$61.1 Billion by the year 2025, Frozen Yogurt will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Frozen Yogurt will reach a market size of US$2.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$19.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Bulla Dairy Foods; Dairy Farmers of America; Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.; Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.; General Mills, Inc.; Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.; Nestle SA; Unilever PLC
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Frozen Desserts Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Frozen Desserts Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Frozen Desserts Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Frozen Desserts Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Frozen Yogurt (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Frozen Yogurt (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Frozen Yogurt (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Ice Cream (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Ice Cream (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Ice Cream (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Frozen Cakes (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Frozen Cakes (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Frozen Cakes (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Frozen Desserts Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 16: United States Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Frozen Desserts Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 18: United States Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Canadian Frozen Desserts Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 21: Frozen Desserts Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Frozen Desserts: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 23: Frozen Desserts Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 24: Japanese Frozen Desserts Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Frozen Desserts Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Frozen Desserts Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 27: Chinese Frozen Desserts Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Frozen Desserts Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 28: European Frozen Desserts Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Frozen Desserts Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 30: European Frozen Desserts Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 32: Frozen Desserts Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 34: Frozen Desserts Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: French Frozen Desserts Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 36: French Frozen Desserts Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 37: Frozen Desserts Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: German Frozen Desserts Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: German Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Frozen Desserts Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Frozen Desserts Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: Italian Frozen Desserts Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Frozen Desserts: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Frozen Desserts Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 45: United Kingdom Frozen Desserts Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Spanish Frozen Desserts Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Frozen Desserts Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Frozen Desserts Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 51: Russian Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 53: Frozen Desserts Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Rest of Europe Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Frozen Desserts Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Frozen Desserts Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Frozen Desserts Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Frozen Desserts Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Frozen Desserts Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Frozen Desserts Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Australian Frozen Desserts Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Australian Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Indian Frozen Desserts Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 66: Frozen Desserts Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Frozen Desserts Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: South Korean Frozen Desserts Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Frozen Desserts Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Frozen Desserts:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Frozen Desserts Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Frozen Desserts Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Frozen Desserts Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 74: Frozen Desserts Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Frozen Desserts Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Latin American Frozen Desserts Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Frozen Desserts Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Frozen Desserts Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 80: Frozen Desserts Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Argentinean Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 82: Frozen Desserts Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Brazilian Frozen Desserts Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: Brazilian Frozen Desserts Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 85: Frozen Desserts Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Mexican Frozen Desserts Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: Mexican Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Frozen Desserts Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Frozen Desserts Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Frozen Desserts Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Frozen Desserts Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: The Middle East Frozen Desserts Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: The Middle East Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: The Middle East Frozen Desserts Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: Frozen Desserts Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for Frozen Desserts: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: Frozen Desserts Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Iranian Frozen Desserts Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 101: Frozen Desserts Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Israeli Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Frozen Desserts Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Frozen Desserts Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Frozen Desserts Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Frozen Desserts Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Frozen Desserts Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Frozen Desserts Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Frozen Desserts Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Frozen Desserts Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Middle East Frozen Desserts Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 112: African Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Frozen Desserts Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 114: African Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BULLA DAIRY FOODS
DAIRY FARMERS OF AMERICA
DUNKIN' BRANDS GROUP, INC.
FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP
GENERAL MILLS
MEIJI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
NESTLé SA
UNILEVER PLC
V. CURATED RESEARCH
