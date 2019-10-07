Global Frozen Desserts Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Frozen Desserts market worldwide is projected to grow by US$66.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5%. Frozen Yogurt, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$61.1 Billion by the year 2025, Frozen Yogurt will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817813/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Frozen Yogurt will reach a market size of US$2.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$19.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Bulla Dairy Foods; Dairy Farmers of America; Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.; Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.; General Mills, Inc.; Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.; Nestle SA; Unilever PLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817813/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Frozen Desserts Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Frozen Desserts Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Frozen Desserts Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Frozen Desserts Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Frozen Yogurt (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Frozen Yogurt (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Frozen Yogurt (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Ice Cream (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Ice Cream (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Ice Cream (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Frozen Cakes (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Frozen Cakes (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Frozen Cakes (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Frozen Desserts Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 16: United States Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Frozen Desserts Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 18: United States Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Canadian Frozen Desserts Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 21: Frozen Desserts Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Frozen Desserts: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 23: Frozen Desserts Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 24: Japanese Frozen Desserts Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Frozen Desserts Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Frozen Desserts Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 27: Chinese Frozen Desserts Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Frozen Desserts Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 28: European Frozen Desserts Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Frozen Desserts Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 30: European Frozen Desserts Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: European Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 32: Frozen Desserts Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: European Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 34: Frozen Desserts Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: French Frozen Desserts Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 36: French Frozen Desserts Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 37: Frozen Desserts Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 38: German Frozen Desserts Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 39: German Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 40: Italian Frozen Desserts Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Frozen Desserts Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 42: Italian Frozen Desserts Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Frozen Desserts: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Frozen Desserts Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: United Kingdom Frozen Desserts Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Spanish Frozen Desserts Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: Frozen Desserts Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Frozen Desserts Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 51: Russian Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 53: Frozen Desserts Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Rest of Europe Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Frozen Desserts Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Frozen Desserts Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Frozen Desserts Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Frozen Desserts Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Frozen Desserts Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Frozen Desserts Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Australian Frozen Desserts Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: Australian Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 64: Indian Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Indian Frozen Desserts Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 66: Frozen Desserts Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Frozen Desserts Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: South Korean Frozen Desserts Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Frozen Desserts Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Frozen Desserts:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Frozen Desserts Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Frozen Desserts Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Frozen Desserts Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 74: Frozen Desserts Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Frozen Desserts Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Latin American Frozen Desserts Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Frozen Desserts Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Frozen Desserts Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 80: Frozen Desserts Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Argentinean Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 82: Frozen Desserts Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Brazilian Frozen Desserts Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: Brazilian Frozen Desserts Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 85: Frozen Desserts Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Mexican Frozen Desserts Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: Mexican Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Frozen Desserts Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Frozen Desserts Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Latin America Frozen Desserts Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 92: Frozen Desserts Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: The Middle East Frozen Desserts Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: The Middle East Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: The Middle East Frozen Desserts Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: Frozen Desserts Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Frozen Desserts: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: Frozen Desserts Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Iranian Frozen Desserts Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 101: Frozen Desserts Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Israeli Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Frozen Desserts Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Frozen Desserts Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Saudi Arabian Frozen Desserts Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Frozen Desserts Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: United Arab Emirates Frozen Desserts Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Frozen Desserts Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Frozen Desserts Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Rest of Middle East Frozen Desserts Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Rest of Middle East Frozen Desserts Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 112: African Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Frozen Desserts Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 114: African Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



BULLA DAIRY FOODS

DAIRY FARMERS OF AMERICA

DUNKIN' BRANDS GROUP, INC.

FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP

GENERAL MILLS

MEIJI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

NESTLé SA

UNILEVER PLC



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817813/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

