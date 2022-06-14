Global Frozen Food Markets Size & Trends Will Grow Around US $389.90 Billion By 2030: Polaris Market Research

Jun 14, 2022, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Frozen Food Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Meat & Seafood Products, Convenience Food & Ready Meals, Others), By Consumption; By Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.
According to recent research study, the global frozen food market size & share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2022 and 2030. The frozen food industry revenue of USD 252.19 Billion in 2021 is expected to grow up to USD 389.90 Billion by 2030.
What is Frozen Food? How Big is Frozen Food Industry?
- Report Overview
Frozen food is the type of product which is preserved at a certain temperature and consumed over a long period. They are stored in a solid form to increase their shelf-life. The key purpose of these foods is to make the cooking process easier for consumers. Frozen food comprises vegetables & fruits, meat & poultry, ready meals, soup, and seafood. Frozen ready meal includes a bakery, snacks, ready-to-eat foods, and desserts. Business buyers such as caterers, restaurants, and fast-food chains are the major users of frozen food.
The rapidly growing consumer awareness of online retailing coupled with the digitization of the retail industry is fueling the market growth over the forecast period. Also, online retail is driving the frozen food industry's growth. The online shopping for groceries is becoming popular among the working population. In addition, an increase in disposable income and a rising preference for frozen products all act as catalyst factors for the frozen food market growth.
Key Aspects Covered By Report:
- Analysis and research of the global frozen food market status and future forecast, involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
- Key manufacturers along with their production, revenue, market share, and recent development
- Breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers, and applications
- Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global frozen food market
- The global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity, challenge, drivers, restraints, and risks.
- Competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the global frozen food market
Key Companies Operating in the Global Frozen Food Market Are:
- Ajinomoto
- Cargill
- Conagra Brands Inc.
- Europastry S.A.
- General Mills Inc.
- Grupo Bimbo
- JBS
- Kellogg Company
- Lantmannen Unibake
- Nestle SA
- The Kraft Heinz Company
- Unilever
- Vandemoortele NV
Frozen Food Market: Driving Factors
Due to less time for cooking among the working population, the demand for frozen foods is growing, which is driving the global frozen food market growth. Also, rapidly shifting consumer dietary preferences is boosting market growth. Growing disposable income, developments in the retail landscape, the introduction of longer shelf-life products, increasing impulse purchasing, rising demand for convenience food are the key factors fueling the market growth. Further, rapid change in lifestyle, which is increasing demand for consumption of frozen foods as well as technological progression in the cold chain market, are all, accelerating the demand for frozen foods market. In addition, the growing use of vegan products is expected to positively influence the frozen food market growth over the forecast period.
Frozen Food Market: Report Scope and Key Dynamics
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
Revenue forecast in 2030
|
USD 389.90 Billion
|
CAGR Valuation
|
5.1% from 2022 - 2030
|
Base Year
|
2021
|
Forecast Year
|
2022 - 2030
|
No. of Report Pages
|
~110 Pages
|
No of tables and figures
|
85 Tables and 13 Figures
|
Top Market Companies
|
Ajinomoto, Cargill, Conagra Brands, Inc., Europastry S.A., General Mills Inc., Grupo Bimbo, JBS, Kellogg Company, Lantmannen Unibake, Nestle SA, The Kraft Heinz Company, Unilever, and Vandemoortele NV.
|
Segments Covered
|
By Product, By Consumption, By Type, By Region
|
Customization Options
|
Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options
Frozen Food Market: Report Segmentation
- On the basis of product type, the frozen foods market is segmented into fruits and vegetables, dairy products, bakery products, meat and seafood products, convenience foods and ready meals, and others. Fruits and vegetables have further been segmented into frozen fruits, vegetables, potatoes, and others. Bakery products have further been segmented into bread and pizza crusts, and others.
- Based on type, the frozen foods market is segmented into raw materials, half cooked, and ready-to-eat.
- On the basis of consumption, the frozen foods market is segmented into food service and retail.
Geographic Overview: Frozen Food Market
Europe accounted for the largest revenue share in the global frozen food market owing to the busy lifestyle of customers. Also, industry competitors in this region are constantly making efforts to enhance their market share with the help of effective R&D strategies and product launches. Moreover, the demand for ready-to-eat breakfast products has surged due to busy lifestyles.
Further, Asia Pacific is anticipated to record a high CAGR in the global frozen food market in 2021. The key factors contributing to this growth include a growing preference for digital retailing technologies among consumers. In addition, the growing prevalence of cold chain facilities in various emerging countries is expected to fuel the market growth in the region.
Polaris Market Research has segmented the frozen food market report based on frozen product, consumption, type, and region:
Frozen Food Market: By Product Outlook
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Fruits
- Vegetables
- Potatoes
- Other Vegetables
- Dairy Products
- Bakery Products
- Breads & Pizza Crusts
- Other Bakery Products
- Meat & Seafood Products
- Convenience Food & Ready Meals
- Others
Frozen Food Market: By Consumption Outlook
- Food Service
- Retail
Frozen Food Market: By Type Outlook
- Raw Material
- Half-cooked
- Ready-to-eat
Some of The Key Questions From Our Customers Are:
- Which are the top players of the global frozen food market?
- How will the market change in the next years?
- What are the drivers and restraints of the frozen food market?
- Which regional market will show the highest growth?
- What will be the CAGR and size of the frozen food market throughout the forecast period?
- Which area offers the most significant benefit for the world market?
- What are the threats to business and the impact of the current scenario on growth and market perception?
- What are the likely advanced scenarios and maximum incentive to see movement by application, type, and region?
