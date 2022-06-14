Global Frozen Food Markets Size & Trends Will Grow Around US $389.90 Billion By 2030: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Frozen Food Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Meat & Seafood Products, Convenience Food & Ready Meals, Others), By Consumption; By Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to recent research study, the global frozen food market size & share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2022 and 2030. The frozen food industry revenue of USD 252.19 Billion in 2021 is expected to grow up to USD 389.90 Billion by 2030.

What is Frozen Food? How Big is Frozen Food Industry?

Report Overview

Frozen food is the type of product which is preserved at a certain temperature and consumed over a long period. They are stored in a solid form to increase their shelf-life. The key purpose of these foods is to make the cooking process easier for consumers. Frozen food comprises vegetables & fruits, meat & poultry, ready meals, soup, and seafood. Frozen ready meal includes a bakery, snacks, ready-to-eat foods, and desserts. Business buyers such as caterers, restaurants, and fast-food chains are the major users of frozen food.

The rapidly growing consumer awareness of online retailing coupled with the digitization of the retail industry is fueling the market growth over the forecast period. Also, online retail is driving the frozen food industry's growth. The online shopping for groceries is becoming popular among the working population. In addition, an increase in disposable income and a rising preference for frozen products all act as catalyst factors for the frozen food market growth.

Key Aspects Covered By Report:

Analysis and research of the global frozen food market status and future forecast, involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

Key manufacturers along with their production, revenue, market share, and recent development

Breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers, and applications

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global frozen food market

The global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity, challenge, drivers, restraints, and risks.

Competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the global frozen food market

Key Companies Operating in the Global Frozen Food Market Are:

Ajinomoto

Cargill

Conagra Brands Inc.

Europastry S.A.

General Mills Inc .

. Grupo Bimbo

JBS

Kellogg Company

Lantmannen Unibake

Nestle SA

The Kraft Heinz Company

Unilever

Vandemoortele NV

Frozen Food Market: Driving Factors

Due to less time for cooking among the working population, the demand for frozen foods is growing, which is driving the global frozen food market growth. Also, rapidly shifting consumer dietary preferences is boosting market growth. Growing disposable income, developments in the retail landscape, the introduction of longer shelf-life products, increasing impulse purchasing, rising demand for convenience food are the key factors fueling the market growth. Further, rapid change in lifestyle, which is increasing demand for consumption of frozen foods as well as technological progression in the cold chain market, are all, accelerating the demand for frozen foods market. In addition, the growing use of vegan products is expected to positively influence the frozen food market growth over the forecast period.

Frozen Food Market: Report Scope and Key Dynamics

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 389.90 Billion CAGR Valuation 5.1% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 No. of Report Pages ~110 Pages No of tables and figures 85 Tables and 13 Figures Top Market Companies Ajinomoto, Cargill, Conagra Brands, Inc., Europastry S.A., General Mills Inc., Grupo Bimbo, JBS, Kellogg Company, Lantmannen Unibake, Nestle SA, The Kraft Heinz Company, Unilever, and Vandemoortele NV. Segments Covered By Product, By Consumption, By Type, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Frozen Food Market: Report Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the frozen foods market is segmented into fruits and vegetables, dairy products, bakery products, meat and seafood products, convenience foods and ready meals, and others. Fruits and vegetables have further been segmented into frozen fruits, vegetables, potatoes, and others. Bakery products have further been segmented into bread and pizza crusts, and others.

Based on type, the frozen foods market is segmented into raw materials, half cooked, and ready-to-eat.

On the basis of consumption, the frozen foods market is segmented into food service and retail.

Geographic Overview: Frozen Food Market

Europe accounted for the largest revenue share in the global frozen food market owing to the busy lifestyle of customers. Also, industry competitors in this region are constantly making efforts to enhance their market share with the help of effective R&D strategies and product launches. Moreover, the demand for ready-to-eat breakfast products has surged due to busy lifestyles.

Further, Asia Pacific is anticipated to record a high CAGR in the global frozen food market in 2021. The key factors contributing to this growth include a growing preference for digital retailing technologies among consumers. In addition, the growing prevalence of cold chain facilities in various emerging countries is expected to fuel the market growth in the region.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the frozen food market report based on frozen product, consumption, type, and region:

Frozen Food Market: By Product Outlook

Fruits & Vegetables

Fruits



Vegetables



Potatoes



Other Vegetables

Dairy Products

Bakery Products

Breads & Pizza Crusts



Other Bakery Products

Meat & Seafood Products

Convenience Food & Ready Meals

Others

Frozen Food Market: By Consumption Outlook

Food Service

Retail

Frozen Food Market: By Type Outlook

Raw Material

Half-cooked

Ready-to-eat

