Global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Strategic Business Report 2018: Annual Estimates and Forecasts 2016 - 2024

The "Frozen Fruits and Vegetables - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 81 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Ardo NV (Belgium)
- Bonduelle Group (France)
- Findus Sverige AB (Sweden)
- Gelagri Bretagne SA (France)
- General Mills, Inc. (USA)
- Greenyard NV (Belgium)
- Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- McCain Foods Limited (Canada)
- Mirelite Mirsa Zrt. (Hungary)
- Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (USA)
- Simplot Food Group (USA)
- Simplot Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia)
- The Kraft Heinz Company (USA)
- Vivartia S.A. (Greece)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Frozen Fruits and Veggies: Locking Nutrients and Freshness of Produce through Freezing Technique
Frozen Vegetables Dominate the Market
Frozen Fruits Market: Convenience & All-Season Availability Fosters Demand
Developed Markets Dominate, Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth
Economy and Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market
A Perspective
Product Innovations and Growing Consumer Awareness Signals Opportunities
Frozen Fruits and Vegetables: The Value Chain
Competition
Key Export & Import Statistics
2. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Market
An Overview
Increasing Popularity of Convenience Foods Drives Market Demand
Rising Consumer Awareness Fuels Demand for IQF Fruits
Packaging Makes a Difference
Innovative Marketing
A Key Deciding Factor for Corporate Success
Technological Improvements to Fuel Growth
Study Provides Support for Importance of Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Consumption
Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Increasing Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
B&G Foods Introduces Frozen Green Giant Veggie Spirals
Safal Introduces Frozen Tender Jackfruit
Aunt Bessie's Introduces Frozen Vegetable Chips
DeeBee's Organics Expands Organic TeaPops Range
Tesco Introduces New Frozen Fruit Lines
Dole Food Unveils New Frozen Fruit Products
Country Range Introduces New Range of Frozen Fruits for Winter Market
B&G Foods Rolls Out New Lines of Frozen Vegetables
Matilda Unveils Frozen Fruits Products
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Oregon Potato Takes Over Frozen Foods Business of Inventure
Ardo Acquires Majority Stake in VLM Foods
Kenex Holdings Takes Over Imperial Frozen Foods
Alasko Foods Takes Over FooDelicious
Lamb Weston / Meijer Acquires Potato Division of Oerlemans Foods
Conagra Brands Spins-Off Lamb Weston
Simplot and Coles Enter into Eight Year Supply Contract
Lamb Weston / Meijer and Belaya Dacha to Set up JV in Russia
Agrokor Inks JV Contact with Ardo
ConAgra Expands Lamb Weston's Operations in Boardman, Oregon
SunOpta Acquires Sunrise Growers
Heinz Company and Kraft Foods Merge to Form Kraft Heinz Company
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 81 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 99)
- The United States (31)
- Canada (6)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (43)
- France (2)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (6)
- Italy (9)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (23)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)
- Middle East (2)
- Latin America (3)
- Africa (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gpnhmh/global_frozen?w=5
