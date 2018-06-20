Global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Strategic Business Report 2018: Annual Estimates and Forecasts 2016 - 2024

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



The report profiles 81 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Frozen Fruits and Veggies: Locking Nutrients and Freshness of Produce through Freezing Technique

Frozen Vegetables Dominate the Market

Frozen Fruits Market: Convenience & All-Season Availability Fosters Demand

Developed Markets Dominate, Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth

Economy and Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market

A Perspective

Product Innovations and Growing Consumer Awareness Signals Opportunities

Frozen Fruits and Vegetables: The Value Chain

Competition

Key Export & Import Statistics



2. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS

Fruits and Vegetables Processing Market

An Overview

Increasing Popularity of Convenience Foods Drives Market Demand

Rising Consumer Awareness Fuels Demand for IQF Fruits

Packaging Makes a Difference

Innovative Marketing

A Key Deciding Factor for Corporate Success

Technological Improvements to Fuel Growth

Study Provides Support for Importance of Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Consumption

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Increasing Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

B&G Foods Introduces Frozen Green Giant Veggie Spirals

Safal Introduces Frozen Tender Jackfruit

Aunt Bessie's Introduces Frozen Vegetable Chips

DeeBee's Organics Expands Organic TeaPops Range

Tesco Introduces New Frozen Fruit Lines

Dole Food Unveils New Frozen Fruit Products

Country Range Introduces New Range of Frozen Fruits for Winter Market

B&G Foods Rolls Out New Lines of Frozen Vegetables

Matilda Unveils Frozen Fruits Products



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Oregon Potato Takes Over Frozen Foods Business of Inventure

Ardo Acquires Majority Stake in VLM Foods

Kenex Holdings Takes Over Imperial Frozen Foods

Alasko Foods Takes Over FooDelicious

Lamb Weston / Meijer Acquires Potato Division of Oerlemans Foods

Conagra Brands Spins-Off Lamb Weston

Simplot and Coles Enter into Eight Year Supply Contract

Lamb Weston / Meijer and Belaya Dacha to Set up JV in Russia

Agrokor Inks JV Contact with Ardo

ConAgra Expands Lamb Weston's Operations in Boardman, Oregon

SunOpta Acquires Sunrise Growers

Heinz Company and Kraft Foods Merge to Form Kraft Heinz Company



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

