Global FRP Bridge Industry
Oct 14, 2019, 14:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRP Bridge market worldwide is projected to grow by US$30.5 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 6.1%. Glass Fiber, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$43.4 Million by the year 2025, Glass Fiber will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819180/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$929.6 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Glass Fiber will reach a market size of US$2.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, B&B Frp Manufacturing Inc.; Bedford Reinforced Plastics; Creative Pultrusions, Inc.; Cts Bridges Ltd.; FiberCore Europe; Fiberline Composites A/S; Guardian Bridge Rapid Construction Inc.; Lifespan Structures Ltd.; STRONGWELL Corporation; Zellcomp Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819180/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
FRP Emerges as an Ideal Replacement Material for Traditional
Bridges
FRP - A Game Changing Material for Structures
FRP Bridge: Growing at a Healthy Rate
Global Competitor Market Shares
FRP Bridge Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
How Does FRP Compare to Steel Bridge
Rising Significance of FRP Composites in Construction Industry
Augurs Well for Material?s Use in Bridge Constructions &
Repairs
Global Fibre-Reinforced Polymers Market - Percentage Breakdown
of Production by End-Use Industry
Presence of Large Base of Bridges Requiring Immediate
Infrastructure Repair and Rehabilitation - Potential for FRP
Bridges Market
Composite Advantage Uses FRP Panels for Bridge Renovations
Carbon Fiber Composite Bridges: Creating Stronger Bridges
Use of Glass Fiber Polymer Composites Rises in Bridges
Construction and Rehabilitation
Modular FRP Bridges - An Overview
Vehicular FRP Bridge Decks - Meeting the Evolving Needs of
Transport Industry
Pedestrian FRP Bridge Decks: Low Cost Manufacturing Favors Market
TRIGLASS® High Performance Profiles for Buildings and
Infrastructure
Product Overview
Fibre-Reinforced Polymer: An Introduction
Traditional Materials Used in Construction of Bridges
Fibre Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Bridges - An Introduction
Significance of Composites in Bridge Constructions
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: FRP Bridge Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: FRP Bridge Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: FRP Bridge Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Glass Fiber (Fiber Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Glass Fiber (Fiber Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Glass Fiber (Fiber Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Carbon Fiber (Fiber Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Carbon Fiber (Fiber Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Carbon Fiber (Fiber Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other Fiber Types (Fiber Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Other Fiber Types (Fiber Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Other Fiber Types (Fiber Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Vinylester (Resin) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Vinylester (Resin) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Vinylester (Resin) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Polyester (Resin) World Market by Region/Country in
US$: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Polyester (Resin) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Polyester (Resin) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Resins (Resin) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Other Resins (Resin) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other Resins (Resin) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Pultrusion (Manufacturing Process) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Pultrusion (Manufacturing Process) Global Historic
Demand in US$ by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Pultrusion (Manufacturing Process) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Hand Lay-Up (Manufacturing Process) World Market by
Region/Country in US$: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Hand Lay-Up (Manufacturing Process) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Hand Lay-Up (Manufacturing Process) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 28: Other Manufacturing Processes (Manufacturing Process)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Other Manufacturing Processes (Manufacturing Process)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$: 2009 to
2017
Table 30: Other Manufacturing Processes (Manufacturing Process)
Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Deck (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Deck (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Deck (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Girders (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Girders (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Girders (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Rebars (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 38: Rebars (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Rebars (Application) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 42: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US FRP Bridge Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 43: United States FRP Bridge Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Fiber Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: FRP Bridge Market in the United States by Fiber Type:
A Historic Review in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 45: United States FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by
Fiber Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: FRP Bridge Market in the United States in US$ by
Resin: 2018-2025
Table 47: FRP Bridge Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States in US$ by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 48: United States FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by
Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United States FRP Bridge Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Manufacturing Process: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: FRP Bridge Market in the United States by
Manufacturing Process: A Historic Review in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 51: United States FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by
Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: United States FRP Bridge Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: FRP Bridge Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 54: FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 55: Canadian FRP Bridge Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Fiber Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Canadian FRP Bridge Historic Market Review by Fiber
Type in US$: 2009-2017
Table 57: FRP Bridge Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: Canadian FRP Bridge Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 59: FRP Bridge Market in Canada: Historic Analysis in US$
by Resin for the period 2009-2017
Table 60: Canadian FRP Bridge Market Shares in Percentages by
Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Canadian FRP Bridge Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Manufacturing Process: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Canadian FRP Bridge Historic Market Review by
Manufacturing Process in US$: 2009-2017
Table 63: FRP Bridge Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Manufacturing Process for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 64: Canadian FRP Bridge Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: FRP Bridge Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2009-2017
Table 66: Canadian FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 67: Japanese Market for FRP Bridge: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Fiber Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: FRP Bridge Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ by Fiber Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Japanese FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis by Fiber
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Japanese FRP Bridge Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 71: FRP Bridge Demand Patterns in Japan in US$ by Resin:
2009-2017
Table 72: Japanese FRP Bridge Market Share in Percentages by
Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Japanese Market for FRP Bridge: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Manufacturing Process for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: FRP Bridge Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Japanese FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis by
Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for FRP
Bridge in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Japanese FRP Bridge Market in US$ by Application:
2009-2017
Table 78: FRP Bridge Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 79: Chinese FRP Bridge Market Growth Prospects in US$ by
Fiber Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: FRP Bridge Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
by Fiber Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Chinese FRP Bridge Market by Fiber Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for FRP Bridge
Market in US$ by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 83: FRP Bridge Historic Demand Scenario in China in US$
by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 84: Chinese FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by Resin:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Chinese FRP Bridge Market Growth Prospects in US$ by
Manufacturing Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: FRP Bridge Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
by Manufacturing Process: 2009-2017
Table 87: Chinese FRP Bridge Market by Manufacturing Process:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Chinese Demand for FRP Bridge in US$ by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 89: FRP Bridge Market Review in China in US$ by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Chinese FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European FRP Bridge Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 91: European FRP Bridge Market Demand Scenario in US$ by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: FRP Bridge Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: European FRP Bridge Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: European FRP Bridge Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Fiber Type: 2018-2025
Table 95: FRP Bridge Market in Europe in US$ by Fiber Type: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: European FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by Fiber
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: FRP Bridge Demand Potential in Europe in US$ by
Resin: 2018-2025
Table 98: European FRP Bridge Historic Market Analysis in US$
by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 99: FRP Bridge Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales by
Resin for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: European FRP Bridge Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Manufacturing Process: 2018-2025
Table 101: FRP Bridge Market in Europe in US$ by Manufacturing
Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: European FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by
Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: European FRP Bridge Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: FRP Bridge Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: European FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 106: FRP Bridge Market in France by Fiber Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: French FRP Bridge Historic Market Scenario in US$ by
Fiber Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: French FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis by Fiber
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: FRP Bridge Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in France in US$ by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 110: French FRP Bridge Market: Historic Review in US$ by
Resin for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: French FRP Bridge Market Share Shift by Resin: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: FRP Bridge Market in France by Manufacturing
Process: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2018-2025
Table 113: French FRP Bridge Historic Market Scenario in US$ by
Manufacturing Process: 2009-2017
Table 114: French FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis by
Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: FRP Bridge Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ by Application: 2018-2025
Table 116: French FRP Bridge Historic Market Review in US$ by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: French FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 118: FRP Bridge Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ by Fiber Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 119: German FRP Bridge Historic Market Analysis in US$ by
Fiber Type: 2009-2017
Table 120: German FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by Fiber
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: German FRP Bridge Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 122: FRP Bridge Market in Germany: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ by Resin for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: German FRP Bridge Market Share Distribution by
Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: FRP Bridge Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ by Manufacturing Process for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 125: German FRP Bridge Historic Market Analysis in US$ by
Manufacturing Process: 2009-2017
Table 126: German FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by
Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: FRP Bridge Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: German FRP Bridge Market in Retrospect in US$ by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: FRP Bridge Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 130: Italian FRP Bridge Market Growth Prospects in US$ by
Fiber Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: FRP Bridge Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
by Fiber Type: 2009-2017
Table 132: Italian FRP Bridge Market by Fiber Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for FRP
Bridge Market in US$ by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 134: FRP Bridge Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in US$
by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 135: Italian FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by Resin:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Italian FRP Bridge Market Growth Prospects in US$ by
Manufacturing Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: FRP Bridge Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
by Manufacturing Process: 2009-2017
Table 138: Italian FRP Bridge Market by Manufacturing Process:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Italian Demand for FRP Bridge in US$ by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 140: FRP Bridge Market Review in Italy in US$ by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 141: Italian FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 142: United Kingdom Market for FRP Bridge: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Fiber Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 143: FRP Bridge Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ by Fiber Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: United Kingdom FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis by
Fiber Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: United Kingdom FRP Bridge Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 146: FRP Bridge Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom in
US$ by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 147: United Kingdom FRP Bridge Market Share in
Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: United Kingdom Market for FRP Bridge: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Manufacturing Process for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: FRP Bridge Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ by Manufacturing Process for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: United Kingdom FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis by
Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
FRP Bridge in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 152: United Kingdom FRP Bridge Market in US$ by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: FRP Bridge Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 154: Spanish FRP Bridge Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Fiber Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 155: Spanish FRP Bridge Historic Market Review by Fiber
Type in US$: 2009-2017
Table 156: FRP Bridge Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 157: Spanish FRP Bridge Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 158: FRP Bridge Market in Spain: Historic Analysis in US$
by Resin for the period 2009-2017
Table 159: Spanish FRP Bridge Market Shares in Percentages by
Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Spanish FRP Bridge Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Manufacturing Process: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Spanish FRP Bridge Historic Market Review by
Manufacturing Process in US$: 2009-2017
Table 162: FRP Bridge Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Manufacturing Process for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 163: Spanish FRP Bridge Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: FRP Bridge Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2009-2017
Table 165: Spanish FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 166: Russian FRP Bridge Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ by Fiber Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: FRP Bridge Market in Russia by Fiber Type: A
Historic Review in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 168: Russian FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by Fiber
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: FRP Bridge Market in Russia in US$ by Resin:
2018-2025
Table 170: FRP Bridge Historic Demand Patterns in Russia in US$
by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 171: Russian FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by Resin:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Russian FRP Bridge Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ by Manufacturing Process: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: FRP Bridge Market in Russia by Manufacturing
Process: A Historic Review in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 174: Russian FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by
Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Russian FRP Bridge Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: FRP Bridge Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 177: FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 178: Rest of Europe FRP Bridge Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Fiber Type: 2018-2025
Table 179: FRP Bridge Market in Rest of Europe in US$ by Fiber
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Rest of Europe FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by
Fiber Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: FRP Bridge Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in US$
by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 182: Rest of Europe FRP Bridge Historic Market Analysis
in US$ by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 183: FRP Bridge Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown of
Sales by Resin for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 184: Rest of Europe FRP Bridge Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Manufacturing Process: 2018-2025
Table 185: FRP Bridge Market in Rest of Europe in US$ by
Manufacturing Process: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 186: Rest of Europe FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by
Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Rest of Europe FRP Bridge Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2018-2025
Table 188: FRP Bridge Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 189: Rest of Europe FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 190: Asia-Pacific FRP Bridge Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 191: FRP Bridge Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Asia-Pacific FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: FRP Bridge Market in Asia-Pacific by Fiber Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Asia-Pacific FRP Bridge Historic Market Scenario in
US$ by Fiber Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Asia-Pacific FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis by
Fiber Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: FRP Bridge Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 197: Asia-Pacific FRP Bridge Market: Historic Review in
US$ by Resin for the Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Asia-Pacific FRP Bridge Market Share Shift by Resin:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: FRP Bridge Market in Asia-Pacific by Manufacturing
Process: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2018-2025
Table 200: Asia-Pacific FRP Bridge Historic Market Scenario in
US$ by Manufacturing Process: 2009-2017
Table 201: Asia-Pacific FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis by
Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: FRP Bridge Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ by Application: 2018-2025
Table 203: Asia-Pacific FRP Bridge Historic Market Review in
US$ by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Asia-Pacific FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 205: FRP Bridge Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ by Fiber Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 206: Australian FRP Bridge Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by Fiber Type: 2009-2017
Table 207: Australian FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by
Fiber Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Australian FRP Bridge Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 209: FRP Bridge Market in Australia: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ by Resin for the Period 2009-2017
Table 210: Australian FRP Bridge Market Share Distribution by
Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: FRP Bridge Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ by Manufacturing Process for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Australian FRP Bridge Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by Manufacturing Process: 2009-2017
Table 213: Australian FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by
Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: FRP Bridge Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 215: Australian FRP Bridge Market in Retrospect in US$ by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 216: FRP Bridge Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 217: Indian FRP Bridge Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Fiber Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 218: Indian FRP Bridge Historic Market Review by Fiber
Type in US$: 2009-2017
Table 219: FRP Bridge Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 220: Indian FRP Bridge Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 221: FRP Bridge Market in India: Historic Analysis in US$
by Resin for the period 2009-2017
Table 222: Indian FRP Bridge Market Shares in Percentages by
Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Indian FRP Bridge Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Manufacturing Process: 2018 to 2025
Table 224: Indian FRP Bridge Historic Market Review by
Manufacturing Process in US$: 2009-2017
Table 225: FRP Bridge Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Manufacturing Process for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 226: Indian FRP Bridge Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 227: FRP Bridge Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2009-2017
Table 228: Indian FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 229: FRP Bridge Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Fiber Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 230: South Korean FRP Bridge Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by Fiber Type: 2009-2017
Table 231: FRP Bridge Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Fiber Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: FRP Bridge Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Resin for the Period
2018-2025
Table 233: South Korean FRP Bridge Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 234: FRP Bridge Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: FRP Bridge Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Manufacturing Process for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 236: South Korean FRP Bridge Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by Manufacturing Process: 2009-2017
Table 237: FRP Bridge Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 238: FRP Bridge Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 239: South Korean FRP Bridge Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by Application: 2009-2017
Table 240: FRP Bridge Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 241: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for FRP Bridge: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Fiber Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 242: FRP Bridge Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ by Fiber Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 243: Rest of Asia-Pacific FRP Bridge Market Share
Analysis by Fiber Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 244: Rest of Asia-Pacific FRP Bridge Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 245: FRP Bridge Demand Patterns in Rest of Asia-Pacific
in US$ by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 246: Rest of Asia-Pacific FRP Bridge Market Share in
Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 247: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for FRP Bridge: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Manufacturing Process
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 248: FRP Bridge Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ by Manufacturing Process for the Period
2009-2017
Table 249: Rest of Asia-Pacific FRP Bridge Market Share
Analysis by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 250: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for FRP Bridge in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 251: Rest of Asia-Pacific FRP Bridge Market in US$ by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 252: FRP Bridge Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 253: Latin American FRP Bridge Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$: 2018-2025
Table 254: FRP Bridge Market in Latin America in US$ by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 255: Latin American FRP Bridge Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 256: Latin American FRP Bridge Market Growth Prospects in
US$ by Fiber Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 257: FRP Bridge Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ by Fiber Type: 2009-2017
Table 258: Latin American FRP Bridge Market by Fiber Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 259: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
FRP Bridge Market in US$ by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 260: FRP Bridge Historic Demand Scenario in Latin America
in US$ by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 261: Latin American FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by
Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 262: Latin American FRP Bridge Market Growth Prospects in
US$ by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 263: FRP Bridge Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ by Manufacturing Process: 2009-2017
Table 264: Latin American FRP Bridge Market by Manufacturing
Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 265: Latin American Demand for FRP Bridge in US$ by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 266: FRP Bridge Market Review in Latin America in US$ by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 267: Latin American FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 268: Argentinean FRP Bridge Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Fiber Type: 2018-2025
Table 269: FRP Bridge Market in Argentina in US$ by Fiber Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 270: Argentinean FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by
Fiber Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 271: FRP Bridge Demand Potential in Argentina in US$ by
Resin: 2018-2025
Table 272: Argentinean FRP Bridge Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 273: FRP Bridge Market in Argentina: Breakdown of Sales
by Resin for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 274: Argentinean FRP Bridge Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Manufacturing Process: 2018-2025
Table 275: FRP Bridge Market in Argentina in US$ by
Manufacturing Process: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 276: Argentinean FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by
Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 277: Argentinean FRP Bridge Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2018-2025
Table 278: FRP Bridge Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 279: Argentinean FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 280: FRP Bridge Market in Brazil by Fiber Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ for the Period 2018-2025
Table 281: Brazilian FRP Bridge Historic Market Scenario in US$
by Fiber Type: 2009-2017
Table 282: Brazilian FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis by Fiber
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 283: FRP Bridge Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in Brazil in US$ by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 284: Brazilian FRP Bridge Market: Historic Review in US$
by Resin for the Period 2009-2017
Table 285: Brazilian FRP Bridge Market Share Shift by Resin:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 286: FRP Bridge Market in Brazil by Manufacturing
Process: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2018-2025
Table 287: Brazilian FRP Bridge Historic Market Scenario in US$
by Manufacturing Process: 2009-2017
Table 288: Brazilian FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis by
Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 289: FRP Bridge Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ by Application: 2018-2025
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819180/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article