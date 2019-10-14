Global FRP Rebar Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRP Rebar market worldwide is projected to grow by US$70.2 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 11.2%. Vinyl ester Based FRP, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$51.4 Million by the year 2025, Vinyl ester Based FRP will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Vinyl ester Based FRP will reach a market size of US$2.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$16.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Al-Arfaj Group Holding Company; Armastek USA; ATP Srl; Dextra Group; Fibrolux GmbH; FiReP Inc.; Hughes Brothers, Inc.; International Grating & Flanges, Inc.; Kodiac Fiberglass Rebar; Marshall Composite Technologies LLC.; Pultrall Inc.; Pultron Composites Ltd.; Schock Bauteile GmbH; Sireg Group







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

FRP Rebar Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: FRP Rebar Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: FRP Rebar Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: FRP Rebar Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Vinyl ester Based FRP (Resin Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Vinyl ester Based FRP (Resin Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Vinyl ester Based FRP (Resin Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Polyester Based FRP (Resin Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Polyester Based FRP (Resin Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Polyester Based FRP (Resin Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: MRI Rooms (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: MRI Rooms (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: MRI Rooms (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Highways, Bridges & Buildings (Application) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Highways, Bridges & Buildings (Application) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Highways, Bridges & Buildings (Application)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Marine Structures & Waterfronts (Application) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 20: Marine Structures & Waterfronts (Application)

Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ by Region/Country for the

Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Marine Structures & Waterfronts (Application) Global

Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 22: Water Treatment Plants (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Water Treatment Plants (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Water Treatment Plants (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US FRP Rebar Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 28: United States FRP Rebar Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: FRP Rebar Market in the United States by Resin Type:

A Historic Review in US$ for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States FRP Rebar Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States FRP Rebar Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: FRP Rebar Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ for 2009-2017

Table 33: FRP Rebar Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian FRP Rebar Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian FRP Rebar Historic Market Review by Resin

Type in US$: 2009-2017

Table 36: FRP Rebar Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Canadian FRP Rebar Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: FRP Rebar Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian FRP Rebar Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for FRP Rebar: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ by Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: FRP Rebar Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ by Resin Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese FRP Rebar Market Share Analysis by Resin

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for FRP Rebar

in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Japanese FRP Rebar Market in US$ by Application:

2009-2017

Table 45: FRP Rebar Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese FRP Rebar Market Growth Prospects in US$ by

Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: FRP Rebar Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ by

Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese FRP Rebar Market by Resin Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Demand for FRP Rebar in US$ by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 50: FRP Rebar Market Review in China in US$ by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese FRP Rebar Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European FRP Rebar Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in

%) for 2019 & 2025

Table 52: European FRP Rebar Market Demand Scenario in US$ by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: FRP Rebar Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European FRP Rebar Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European FRP Rebar Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ by Resin Type: 2018-2025

Table 56: FRP Rebar Market in Europe in US$ by Resin Type: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European FRP Rebar Market Share Breakdown by Resin

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European FRP Rebar Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: FRP Rebar Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European FRP Rebar Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: FRP Rebar Market in France by Resin Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: French FRP Rebar Historic Market Scenario in US$ by

Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: French FRP Rebar Market Share Analysis by Resin Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: FRP Rebar Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ by Application: 2018-2025

Table 65: French FRP Rebar Historic Market Review in US$ by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: French FRP Rebar Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: FRP Rebar Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ by Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German FRP Rebar Historic Market Analysis in US$ by

Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: German FRP Rebar Market Share Breakdown by Resin

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: FRP Rebar Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German FRP Rebar Market in Retrospect in US$ by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: FRP Rebar Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian FRP Rebar Market Growth Prospects in US$ by

Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: FRP Rebar Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ by

Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian FRP Rebar Market by Resin Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Italian Demand for FRP Rebar in US$ by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 77: FRP Rebar Market Review in Italy in US$ by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian FRP Rebar Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for FRP Rebar: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Resin Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: FRP Rebar Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ by Resin Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom FRP Rebar Market Share Analysis by

Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for FRP

Rebar in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom FRP Rebar Market in US$ by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: FRP Rebar Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish FRP Rebar Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish FRP Rebar Historic Market Review by Resin

Type in US$: 2009-2017

Table 87: FRP Rebar Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Resin Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Spanish FRP Rebar Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: FRP Rebar Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish FRP Rebar Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian FRP Rebar Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: FRP Rebar Market in Russia by Resin Type: A Historic

Review in US$ for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian FRP Rebar Market Share Breakdown by Resin

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Russian FRP Rebar Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: FRP Rebar Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ for 2009-2017

Table 96: FRP Rebar Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe FRP Rebar Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Resin Type: 2018-2025

Table 98: FRP Rebar Market in Rest of Europe in US$ by Resin

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe FRP Rebar Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe FRP Rebar Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: FRP Rebar Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe FRP Rebar Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific FRP Rebar Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 104: FRP Rebar Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific FRP Rebar Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: FRP Rebar Market in Asia-Pacific by Resin Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific FRP Rebar Historic Market Scenario in

US$ by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific FRP Rebar Market Share Analysis by

Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: FRP Rebar Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ by Application: 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific FRP Rebar Historic Market Review in US$

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific FRP Rebar Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: FRP Rebar Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ by Resin Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 113: Australian FRP Rebar Historic Market Analysis in US$

by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian FRP Rebar Market Share Breakdown by Resin

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: FRP Rebar Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 116: Australian FRP Rebar Market in Retrospect in US$ by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: FRP Rebar Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian FRP Rebar Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian FRP Rebar Historic Market Review by Resin

Type in US$: 2009-2017

Table 120: FRP Rebar Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Indian FRP Rebar Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: FRP Rebar Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2009-2017

Table 123: Indian FRP Rebar Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: FRP Rebar Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Resin Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean FRP Rebar Historic Market Analysis in

US$ by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 126: FRP Rebar Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: FRP Rebar Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean FRP Rebar Historic Market Analysis in

US$ by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: FRP Rebar Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for FRP Rebar: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Resin Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 131: FRP Rebar Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ by Resin Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific FRP Rebar Market Share Analysis

by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for FRP Rebar in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific FRP Rebar Market in US$ by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: FRP Rebar Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American FRP Rebar Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$: 2018-2025

Table 137: FRP Rebar Market in Latin America in US$ by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American FRP Rebar Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American FRP Rebar Market Growth Prospects in

US$ by Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: FRP Rebar Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American FRP Rebar Market by Resin Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Demand for FRP Rebar in US$ by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: FRP Rebar Market Review in Latin America in US$ by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American FRP Rebar Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean FRP Rebar Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ by Resin Type: 2018-2025

Table 146: FRP Rebar Market in Argentina in US$ by Resin Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean FRP Rebar Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Argentinean FRP Rebar Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ by Application: 2018-2025

Table 149: FRP Rebar Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean FRP Rebar Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: FRP Rebar Market in Brazil by Resin Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian FRP Rebar Historic Market Scenario in US$

by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian FRP Rebar Market Share Analysis by Resin

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: FRP Rebar Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ by Application: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian FRP Rebar Historic Market Review in US$ by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian FRP Rebar Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 157: FRP Rebar Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ by Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican FRP Rebar Historic Market Analysis in US$ by

Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican FRP Rebar Market Share Breakdown by Resin

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: FRP Rebar Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican FRP Rebar Market in Retrospect in US$ by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: FRP Rebar Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America FRP Rebar Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: FRP Rebar Market in Rest of Latin America by Resin

Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America FRP Rebar Market Share

Breakdown by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Latin America FRP Rebar Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: FRP Rebar Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in US$ for 2009-2017

Table 168: FRP Rebar Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East FRP Rebar Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 170: FRP Rebar Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East FRP Rebar Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East FRP Rebar Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: The Middle East FRP Rebar Historic Market by Resin

Type in US$: 2009-2017

Table 174: FRP Rebar Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 175: The Middle East FRP Rebar Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: FRP Rebar Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East FRP Rebar Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for FRP Rebar: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ by Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: FRP Rebar Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ by Resin Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian FRP Rebar Market Share Analysis by Resin

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for FRP Rebar

in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Iranian FRP Rebar Market in US$ by Application:

2009-2017

Table 183: FRP Rebar Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli FRP Rebar Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ by Resin Type: 2018-2025

Table 185: FRP Rebar Market in Israel in US$ by Resin Type: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli FRP Rebar Market Share Breakdown by Resin

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli FRP Rebar Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ by Application: 2018-2025

Table 188: FRP Rebar Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli FRP Rebar Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian FRP Rebar Market Growth Prospects in

US$ by Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: FRP Rebar Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian FRP Rebar Market by Resin Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for FRP Rebar in US$ by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: FRP Rebar Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian FRP Rebar Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: FRP Rebar Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Resin Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates FRP Rebar Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: FRP Rebar Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: FRP Rebar Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates FRP Rebar Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: FRP Rebar Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: FRP Rebar Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Resin Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East FRP Rebar Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East FRP Rebar Market Share Breakdown

by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: FRP Rebar Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East FRP Rebar Market in Retrospect

in US$ by Application: 2009-2017

Table 207: FRP Rebar Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 208: African FRP Rebar Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: FRP Rebar Market in Africa by Resin Type: A Historic

Review in US$ for 2009-2017

Table 210: African FRP Rebar Market Share Breakdown by Resin

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: African FRP Rebar Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: FRP Rebar Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ for 2009-2017

Table 213: FRP Rebar Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ATP SRL

AL-ARFAJ GROUP HOLDING COMPANY

ARMASTEK USA

DEXTRA GROUP

FIREP

FIBROLUX GMBH

HUGHES BROS.

INTERNATIONAL GRATING & FLANGES

KODIAC FIBERGLASS REBAR

MARSHALL COMPOSITE TECHNOLOGIES

PULTRALL INC.

PULTRON COMPOSITES

SCHÖCK BAUTEILE GMBH

SIREG GROUP



V. CURATED RESEARCH

