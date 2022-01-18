Global FRP Rebar Market Research Report (2021 to 2027) - by Type, Fiber Type, Resin Type, Application and Region

Jan 18, 2022, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "FRP Rebar Market Research Report by Type, by Fiber Type, by Resin Type, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global FRP Rebar Market size was estimated at USD 158.40 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 182.68 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.69% to reach USD 439.54 million by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the FRP Rebar Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global FRP Rebar Market, including Agni Fiber Boards Pvt. Ltd, Antop Global Technology Co., Ltd., ARC Insulations & Insulators Pvt. Ltd., Armastek, B&B FRP Manufacturing Inc., Dextra Group, Fibrolux GmbH, FiReP Group, Galen LLC, Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar LLC, Marshall Composite Tech LLC, Mateenbar Limited, Owens Corning, Pultrall Inc., Pultron Composites Ltd., Sanskriti Composites Private Limited, Schock Bauteile GmbH, Sireg Geotech srl, TUF-BAR, Unique Fiberglass & Composites LLC, and Viva & Co Ghana Limited.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global FRP Rebar Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global FRP Rebar Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global FRP Rebar Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global FRP Rebar Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global FRP Rebar Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global FRP Rebar Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global FRP Rebar Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising need for high strength, lightweight, and non-corrosive rebars
5.1.1.2. Surge in application in highways, buildings, and bridges
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High initial capital requirement and limited professional experience
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Robust expansion of construction industry in developing economies
5.1.3.2. Potential demand from marine sectors from structures and waterfronts
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Availability of low cost alternatives and dearth of sufficient data pertinent to long term performance of FRP rebar
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. FRP Rebar Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Carbon Fiber FRP (CFRP)
6.3. Glass & Carbon Riber FRP (C-GFRP)
6.4. Glass Fiber FRP (GFRP)
7. FRP Rebar Market, by Fiber Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Basalt Fiber
7.3. Carbon Fiber
7.4. Glass Fiber
8. FRP Rebar Market, by Resin Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Epoxy
8.3. Polyster
8.4. Vinyl Easter
9. FRP Rebar Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Highway, Bridges & Buildings
9.3. Marine Structures & Waterfronts
9.4. Water Treatment Plant
10. Americas FRP Rebar Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific FRP Rebar Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa FRP Rebar Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Agni Fiber Boards Pvt. Ltd
14.2. Antop Global Technology Co., Ltd.
14.3. ARC Insulations & Insulators Pvt. Ltd.
14.4. Armastek
14.5. B&B FRP Manufacturing Inc.
14.6. Dextra Group
14.7. Fibrolux GmbH
14.8. FiReP Group
14.9. Galen LLC
14.10. Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar LLC
14.11. Marshall Composite Tech LLC
14.12. Mateenbar Limited
14.13. Owens Corning
14.14. Pultrall Inc.
14.15. Pultron Composites Ltd.
14.16. Sanskriti Composites Private Limited
14.17. Schock Bauteile GmbH
14.18. Sireg Geotech srl
14.19. TUF-BAR
14.20. Unique Fiberglass & Composites LLC
14.21. Viva & Co Ghana Limited
15. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3y6jvj
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article