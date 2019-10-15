Global FRP Tank in the Water and Wastewater Market 2019-2024: Opportunities in Municipal, Industrial, Residential, and Commercial

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "FRP Tank in the Water and Wastewater Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

FRP tank in the water and wastewater market is expected to reach $1.0 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of FRP tank in the water and wastewater market looks promising with opportunities in municipal, industrial, residential, and commercial end use industry. The major drivers for this market are growing construction activities, increasing concerns towards water conservation and fire protection, and aging water infrastructure..



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of new dual usage of FRP tank i.e. for fire protection as well as for potable water.



The report forecasts that the wastewater application will remain the largest application and it is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing government spending on recycling and reuse of wastewater.



Within this market, the municipal end use industry will remain the largest end use segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in water infrastructure activities in the emerging economies such as China and India.



APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization, urbanization and high government investment for infrastructure development, and water/waste water management programs.



Some of the FRP tank in the water and wastewater market companies profiled in this report include Containment Solutions, ZCL Composites Inc., Orenco Systems Inc., Hengrun Group Co.Ltd., Belco Manufacturing Co. Inc., L.F. Manufacturing, Inc., Zurn Green Turtle, and others.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth of FRP tank in the water and wastewater market by application (wastewater, industrial wastewater, plumbing engineered solutions, water conservation, potable water, fire protection), by installation (underground and aboveground), by capacity (less than 5k, 5k-50k, and 50k-250k), by end use industry (municipal, industrial, residential and commercial), region (North America, Europe APAC, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which application segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting FRP tank in the water and wastewater market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in the FRP tank in the water and wastewater market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this FRP tank in the water and wastewater market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this FRP tank in the water and wastewater market and reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the FRP tank in the water and wastewater market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the FRP tank in the water and wastewater market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this FRP tank in the water and wastewater market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products in this FRP tank in the water and wastewater market and how great of a threat do they pose for loss of market share through product substitution?

Q.11. What M & A activities have transpired in the last 5 years in this FRP tank in the water and wastewater market and how have they affected the industry?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: FRP Tank in the Water and Wastewater Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: FRP Tank in the Water and Wastewater Market by Application Type

3.3.1: Water Conservation

3.3.2: Plumbing Engineered Solutions

3.3.3: Waste Water

3.3.4: Industrial Wastewater

3.3.5: Portable Water

3.4: FRP Tank in the Water and Wastewater Market by Installation:

3.4.1: Underground

3.4.2: Aboveground

3.5: FRP Tank in the Water and Wastewater Market by Capacity:

3.5.1: Less than 5k

3.5.2: 5k-50k

3.5.3: 50k-250k

3.6: FRP Tank in the Water and Wastewater Market by End Use:

3.6.1: Industrial

3.6.2: Commercial

3.6.3: Municipal

3.6.4: Residential



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: FRP Tank in the Water and Wastewater Market by Region

4.2: FRP Tank in the North American Water and Wastewater Market

4.2.1: FRP Tank in the North American Water and Wastewater Market by Application: Water Conservation, Plumbing Engineered Solutions, Wastewater, Fire Protection, Industrial Wastewater, and Potable Water

4.2.2: FRP Tank in the North American Water and Wastewater Market by Installation: Underground and Aboveground

4.2.3: FRP Tank in the North American Water and Wastewater Market by Capacity: Less than 5k, 5k-50k, and 50k-250k

4.2.4: FRP Tank in the North American Water and Wastewater Market by End Use Application: Industrial, Commercial, Municipal, and Residential

4.3: FRP Tank in the European Water and Wastewater Market

4.4: FRP Tank in the APAC Water and Wastewater Market

4.5: FRP Tank in the ROW Water and Wastewater Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for FRP Tank in the Water and Wastewater Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for FRP Tank in the Water and Wastewater Market by Capacity

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for FRP Tank in the Water and Wastewater Market by Installation

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for FRP Tank in the Water and Wastewater Market by End Use Industry

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for FRP Tank in the Water and Wastewater Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in the FRP Tank in the Water and Wastewater Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Containment Solutions

7.2: ZCL Composites Inc.

7.3: Orenco Systems Inc

7.4: Hengrun Group Co. Ltd

7.5: Belco Manufacturing Co. Inc.

7.6: L.F. Manufacturing, Inc.

7.7: Zurn Green Turtle



