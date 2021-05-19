Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry ABSTRACT-

Global Fruit and Vegetable Juices Market to Reach $193.8 Billion by 2026

Juice is described as an extractable fluid sourced by squeezing liquid from whole or cut fruits and vegetables. Juices are unfermented products designed for direct consumption and obtained by processing of ripe fruits. Juices can be clear or turbid, and are also offered in concentrated form. Rising awareness about health & wellness among people and growing consumer preference and demand for healthy products are driving growth in the market. The market primarily relies on flavor preference, consumer taste, and brand value. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fruit and Vegetable Juices estimated at US$172.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$193.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% over the analysis period. Fruit Juices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.1% CAGR and reach US$93.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fruit & Vegetable Blends segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $38.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $24.3 Billion by 2026

The Fruit and Vegetable Juices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$38.5 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24.3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to show mixed market prospects and grow/decline at 2% and -1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to decline at approximately -1.6% CAGR. Over the coming years, growth in the fruit and vegetable juice market will be driven by the rising demand for completely sugar-free or less-sugar products. The growing concerns of consumers over high calorie and sugar content in juices is driving manufacturers to turn attention to the less-sugar variants of fruit and vegetable juices. Fruit juices with low sugar content, vegetable juices, juices with herbal ingredients, and smaller portions of juice that reduce overall sugar consumption are expected to experience good growth in the coming years as more and more consumers opt for them to meet their changing lifestyle needs.

Vegetable Juices Segment to Reach $32 Billion by 2026

In recent years, demand for juices produced from vegetables has been steadily gaining popularity, driven by their high nutritional content and relatively lower calorie content. Consumption of green vegetables in raw or juice form provides many health benefits, and thus is emerging as must haves in a balanced diet. While raw vegetables are fresh and natural foods for the human body, consuming greens in juice form increases the overall intake for adults and is also an excellent way for to get the required portion of greens in daily diets. In the global Vegetable Juices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$22 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$22.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.2 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period. More

