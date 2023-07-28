Global Fruit Beer Markets, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2028F: New Product Launches, Trending Tastes Among Millennials and Creative Marketing Strategies Spurs Growth

DUBLIN, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fruit Beer Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F - Segmented By Flavor, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fruit beer market is expected to experience robust growth, fueled by the increasing preference for beverages with low alcohol content and a diverse range of offerings from market players. Fruits provide an extensive selection of natural flavors for brewing beer, contributing to the emergence of numerous new brews and flavor combinations in the market.

Notably, over the past five years, around one in ten global beer launches has incorporated fruit tastes, utilizing concentrated juice, flavor extracts, or fruit peel. Leading brewers like Anheuser-Busch and Carlsberg have embraced this practice, initially popularized by shandies in Europe.

Additionally, fruit beer brands are adapting to the current environment by reevaluating their core messages and actively engaging with consumers on social media platforms. Innovative hashtag campaigns, giveaways, barter collaborations, and strategic marketing of breweries/beers have attracted new customers and regained the interest of existing ones, facilitated through their social media presence.

As a result, these creative marketing efforts have increased brand visibility, consumer interaction, and overall customer reach.

Rising Health Consciousness Fueling the Market Growth



According to the World Health Organization, Alcoholism causes 3 million deaths yearly, causing 5.3% of all deaths. Also, according to disability-adjusted life years, alcohol contributes approximately 5.1% of the world's disease and injury burden. Fruit beers are also regarded as less hazardous for the human body than traditional beer products, rarely harming the liver or kidneys.

Along with its fruity scent and flavor, fruit beer's health benefits encourage consumers to buy it. Fruit beer contains significant amounts of soluble dietary fiber, folic acid, vitamin E, and other minerals. These minerals found in fruit beer are believed to lower the risk of heart attacks. Also, these drinks usually contain optimum fiber, potassium, and calcium content, as well as hydrated the body.

Consequently, it can be consumed as a health drink in addition to being a fun drink. Thus, the demand for drinks with no alcohol content further drives the market growth of fruit beer worldwide.



New Product Launches Aiding the Market Growth



Consumers are increasingly looking for low-alcohol beer options, particularly millennials. Consumers want more variety and refreshments. Therefore, the market players of fruit beer have constantly been launching new products.

They are expanding their product portfolio to attract more consumers, providing them with broad product offerings. For instance, in 2022, Kenya Breweries Limited launched Rockshore Tropical Lager, which is a brand new, alcoholic, fruit-flavored beer belonging to the KBL light beer category.

The new flavored beer has 4.2% alcohol by volume (ABV) and is naturally flavored with pineapple and passion fruit from tropical African fruits. Similarly, in 2022, Sonnen Hill Brewing launched their limited-edition fruit ale, i.e., raspberry and blackberry beer, available at Sonnen Hill retail shops and online stores.

Hence, this factor is anticipated to further enhance the market growth of the fruit beer market in the forecast period.



Increasing Number of Bars and Restaurants Boosting the Market Growth



The increasing number of restaurants, pubs, and cafes, along with the younger generation's shifting preference for fruit brews over alcoholic beverages, are fueling the demand for fruit beer worldwide.

The social habit of hanging out with friends in bars and pubs drives up the need for international fruit beers, positively influencing segment growth. In Belgium, the 408 breweries, which produce more than 1500 distinct beers, invested USD310.79 million in breweries and the hotel and catering industry in 2021. Such factors are projected to further expand the market growth in the forecast period.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p02ddy

