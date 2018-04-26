Global Fruit Processing Equipment Market Report 2018

The global fruit processing equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.94% during the period 2017-2022.

The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of fruit processing equipment from various vendors in the fruit processing industry, ranging from small to large vendors of processed fruit products such as dried fruits, juices, jams, jellies, and others. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is growing opportunities for expansion of fruit processing sector. One trend that is affecting the market is increasing demand for processed exotic fruit products. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is increasing risk of contaminations

Key vendors

ALFA LAVAL

Bertuzzi

Bhler

FENCO Food Machinery

JBT

Turatti Group

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing demand for processed exotic fruit products

Growing availability of advanced food processing equipment

Increasing use of advanced optical technologies in fruit sorting equipment

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



