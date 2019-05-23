Global Fuel Additives Market is Projected to Reach USD 8.7 Billion by 2023 - Opportunities in the Increasing Demand for Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD)

DUBLIN, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fuel Additives Market by Type (Deposit Control, Cetane Improvers, Lubricity Improvers, Cold Flow Improvers, Stability Improvers, Octane Improvers, Corrosion Inhibitors), Application (Diesel, Gasoline, Aviation Fuel) Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Fuel Additives Market is Projected to Reach USD 8.7 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.1% Between 2018 and 2023

Stringent governmental regulations are expected to drive the fuel additives market.

The fuel additives market is largely driven by stringent government regulations in developed countries. Governments all over the world are imposing stringent environmental regulations to address growing concerns about the harmful effects of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. On the other hand, the rise in demand for alternate fuels is restraining the market.



The lubricity improvers segment is expected to be the fastest-growing type of fuel additives, in terms of value, between 2018 and 2023.



The lubricity improvers segment is expected to witness the highest growth, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The increasing government regulations regarding fuel emissions are mandating manufacturers to reduce sulfur levels in fuel. Due to the reduced sulfur content, the lubricity of fuel decreases. This, in turn, is driving the consumption of lubricity improvers. Moreover, there is an increase in the use of lubricity improvers for the longevity of engine life and better fuel efficiency.



Diesel is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall fuel additives market, in terms of value, between 2018 and 2023.



The market for diesel fuel additives has been driven by the developing economies of APAC. North America, and Europe that are now focusing on the use of ULSD, which has higher dosing of additives than normal diesel.

The global diesel consumption is expected to increase during the forecast period, and the quantity of additives used is likely to increase to meet stringent environmental norms. This is expected to drive the market between 2018 and 2023.



APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing fuel additives market during the forecast period.



The APAC fuel additives market is estimated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The fuel additives market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. The rising awareness regarding the advantages of fuel additives plays a key role in the growth of the market in the region. The increasing emission norms in developing countries, including China and India are expected to drive the fuel additives market during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the report include Afton Chemical Corporation (US), Innospec Inc. (US), The Lubrizol Corporation (US), BASF SE (Germany), Infinieum Limited (UK), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Chevron Oronite Company LLC (US), Lanxess (Germany), Dorf Ketal Chemicals (India), Cummins Inc. (US), and Cerion LLC (US).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Stringent Governmental Regulations

5.2.1.2 Growing Automotive Industry

5.2.1.3 Degrading Quality of Crude Oil

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Rise in Demand for Alternate Fuels

5.2.2.2 Huge Investment in R&D

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in Demand for Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel (Ulsd)

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Industry Outlook

5.4.1 Automotive Industry



6 Fuel Additives Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Deposit Control

6.2.1 Deposit Control Additive to Dominate Overall Fuel Additives Market

6.3 Cetane Improvers

6.3.1 Increasing Demand From Diesel Application Drives the Cetane Improvers Market

6.4 Lubricity Improvers

6.4.1 Necessity to Reduce Sulfur Content in Fuels is Expected to Drive the Market

6.5 Cold Flow Improvers

6.5.1 Increased Demand From Manufacturing Industry Driving the Market for Cold Flow Improvers

6.6 Stability Improvers

6.6.1 High Demand From APAC is Driving the Stability Improver Additives Market

6.7 Octane Improvers

6.7.1 Rising Emission Control Regulations is Driving the Octane Improvers Market

6.8 Corrosion Inhibitors

6.8.1 Strong Awareness Regarding the Advantages of Corrosion Inhibitors Driving the Market

6.9 Anti-Icing Additives

6.9.1 Growing Aviation Industry is Driving the Anti-Icing Additives Market

6.1 Dyes & Markers

6.10.1 Demand for Pure And Quality Fuel to Drive the Dyes & Markers Market

6.11 Others



7 Fuel Additives Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Diesel

7.2.1 High Consumption in APAC And Europe to Drive the Market

7.3 Gasoline

7.3.1 Demand From North America is Expected to Drive the Market in Gasoline Application

7.4 Aviation Fuel

7.4.1 High Consumption of Aviation Fuel in Developed Nations is Driving the Market

7.5 Others



8 Fuel Additives Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, Tier 1 Companies

9.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.4 Business Strategy Excellence

9.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises)

9.6 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.7 Business Strategy Excellence

9.8 Market Share Analysis

9.8.1 Afton Chemical Corporation

9.8.2 Innospec Inc.

9.8.3 The Lubrizol Corporation

9.9 Competitive Scenario

9.9.1 New Product Launch

9.9.2 Acquisition

9.9.3 Expansion



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Innospec Inc.

10.2 Chevron Oronite Company Llc

10.3 The Lubrizol Corporation

10.4 Afton Chemical Corporation

10.5 Evonik Industries AG

10.6 BASF SE

10.7 Lanxess

10.8 Dorf Ketal Chemicals

10.9 Infineum International Limited

10.10 Cummins Inc.

10.11 Cerion Llc

10.12 Other Key Market Players

10.12.1 Total Sa

10.12.2 Baker Hughes, A Ge Company Llc.

10.12.3 Clariant AG

10.12.4 Croda International Plc

10.12.5 Eni Spa

10.12.6 Qatar Fuel Additives Company (Qafac)

10.12.7 Solvay

10.12.8 Huntsman Corporation

10.12.9 The Dow Chemical Company

10.12.10 Eastman Chemical Corporation

10.12.11 The Armor All/Stp Products Company, A Spectrum Brands Company

10.12.12 Iftex Oil & Chemicals Ltd

10.12.13 Eastern Petroleum

10.12.14 Lucas Oil Products, Inc.

10.12.15 The Chemours Company



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/474kyo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

