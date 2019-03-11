NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fuel Cell Market By Application (Stationary Fuel Cell, Transport Fuel Cell & Portable Fuel Cell), By Type (PEM Fuel Cell, Solid Oxide Fuel Cell, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell & Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023



Global fuel cell market stood at around $ 2 billion in 2017 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 18% to surpass $ 5 billion by 2023, owing to increasing public-private partnership for development of fuel cell technology and rising demand for fuel cell powered vehicles, including FCEV (Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles), forklift, trains, etc.Moreover, rising research & development on fuel cell technology along with increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions is further fueling demand for fuel cells across the globe.



Additionally, fuel cell & hydrogen alliances driving collaboration between organizations coupled with increasing focus on phasing out of ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicles is further anticipated to accelerate growth in global fuel cell market in the next five years.



Global fuel cell market is controlled by these major players, namely – Bloom Energy Corporation, Ballard Power Systems Inc., Plug Power Inc., FuelCell Energy, Inc., SFC Energy AG, Hydrogenics Corporation, Doosan Fuel Cell America, Inc., Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, Intelligent Energy Limited, Nedstack fuel cell technology BV, etc.

TechSci Research performed exhaustive secondary research as well as primary research for this study.Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of fuel cell companies across the globe.



Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, TechSci Research was able to include the providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels, and presence of all major fuel cell companies worldwide.

TechSci Research calculated the market size for fuel cell market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different components of standard application (Application, such as Stationary Fuel Cell, Transport Fuel Cell & Portable Fuel Cell and Type, Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Fuel Cell, Solid Oxide Fuel Cell, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell, etc.) was recorded and forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as Company Website, News Articles, Press Releases, Company Annual Report, Factiva, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, California Air Resources Board, Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association (CHFCA), US Department of Energy, Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Energy Association, The International Partnership for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the Economy (IPHE), etc., were also studied by TechSci Research.



