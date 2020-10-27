Global Fuel Cell Powertrain Market Report 2020: Opportunities in Low-Weight Alternative for Heavy-Duty Trucks & Government Initiatives for Hydrogen Infrastructure

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fuel Cell Powertrain Market by Components (Fuel Cell System, Drive System, Battery System, Hydrogen Storage System, & Others), Vehicle Type (PCs, LCV, Trucks, Buses), Power Output, Drive Type, H2 Fuel Station and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fuel cell powertrain market is projected to reach USD 3,797 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 70.0%.



The growth of this market can mainly be attributed to the increasing environmental concerns about GHG emissions from vehicles. Increasing government initiatives for the development of hydrogen infrastructure is providing an opportunity for the fuel cell powertrain market to grow in the future.

FCEVs offer a high driving range, fast refueling, noiseless operation, and zero-emission of greenhouse gases and air pollutants. Hence, their use is ideal for transportation and automotive applications.



The key components of fuel cell powertrain are designed for compactness as they combine all e-drive components such as e-motors, transmissions, and inverters to offer maximum space for the battery; offer higher efficiency and power density; control electrically-driven oil pump integrated into power electronics, and provide an advanced cooling system to meet the different temperature requirements of the components.



Hence, these are being widely preferred for heavy commercial vehicles to reduce system costs by integrating different components into one unit/system.

Some of the key players in the fuel cell powertrain market are Ballard Power System, Cummins Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, FEV, and Denso Corporation.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

High Energy Density and Quick Refueling of Fuel Cell Powertrain

Operational Data

Decarbonized Source of Energy

Restraints

High Flammability and Challenges in Detection of Hydrogen Leakage

Opportunities

Low-Weight Alternative for Heavy-Duty Trucks

Government Initiatives for Hydrogen Infrastructure

Challenges

Increasing Demand for BEVs and HEVs

Limited Infrastructure for Fuel Cell Vehicles

Revenue Shift Driving Market Growth



Revenue Missed: Opportunities for Fuel Cell Powertrain Manufacturers

