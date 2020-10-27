Global Fuel Cell Powertrain Market Report 2020: Opportunities in Low-Weight Alternative for Heavy-Duty Trucks & Government Initiatives for Hydrogen Infrastructure
Oct 27, 2020, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fuel Cell Powertrain Market by Components (Fuel Cell System, Drive System, Battery System, Hydrogen Storage System, & Others), Vehicle Type (PCs, LCV, Trucks, Buses), Power Output, Drive Type, H2 Fuel Station and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The fuel cell powertrain market is projected to reach USD 3,797 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 70.0%.
The growth of this market can mainly be attributed to the increasing environmental concerns about GHG emissions from vehicles. Increasing government initiatives for the development of hydrogen infrastructure is providing an opportunity for the fuel cell powertrain market to grow in the future.
FCEVs offer a high driving range, fast refueling, noiseless operation, and zero-emission of greenhouse gases and air pollutants. Hence, their use is ideal for transportation and automotive applications.
The key components of fuel cell powertrain are designed for compactness as they combine all e-drive components such as e-motors, transmissions, and inverters to offer maximum space for the battery; offer higher efficiency and power density; control electrically-driven oil pump integrated into power electronics, and provide an advanced cooling system to meet the different temperature requirements of the components.
Hence, these are being widely preferred for heavy commercial vehicles to reduce system costs by integrating different components into one unit/system.
Some of the key players in the fuel cell powertrain market are Ballard Power System, Cummins Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, FEV, and Denso Corporation.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- High Energy Density and Quick Refueling of Fuel Cell Powertrain
- Operational Data
- Decarbonized Source of Energy
Restraints
- High Flammability and Challenges in Detection of Hydrogen Leakage
Opportunities
- Low-Weight Alternative for Heavy-Duty Trucks
- Government Initiatives for Hydrogen Infrastructure
Challenges
- Increasing Demand for BEVs and HEVs
- Limited Infrastructure for Fuel Cell Vehicles
Revenue Shift Driving Market Growth
Revenue Missed: Opportunities for Fuel Cell Powertrain Manufacturers
Companies Mentioned
- Arcola Energy
- Audi
- Avid Technology Ltd.
- AVL List GmbH (AVL)
- Ballard Power Systems
- Ceres Power
- Continental Ag
- Cummins Inc.
- Daimler
- Dana Incorporated
- Delphi Technologies
- Denso Corporation
- Doosan Corporation
- Elringklinger Ag
- FEV
- Fuel Cell Powertrain GmbH (Fcp)
- Fuel Cell System Manufacturing LLC
- Honda
- Hyundai
- Hyundai Kefico Corporation
- Intelligent Energy
- ITM Power
- Nedstack
- Nikola Motor Company
- Nuvera Fuel Cells
- Panasonic
- Plug Power
- Powercell
- Proton Power System
- Riversimple
- Robert Bosch Gmbh
- Saic Motor
- Shanghai Fuel Cell Vehicle Powertrain Co. Ltd
- Sunrise Power Co. Ltd.
- Swiss Hydrogen Power
- Symbio
- Toray Industries
- Toyota
- Van Hool
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3d7j6l
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets