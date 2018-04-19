Global Fuel Cells Industry

LONDON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Fuel Cells in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 72 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Atrex Energy, Inc.

- AFC Energy Plc

- Air Liquide S.A.

- Apollo Energy Systems, Inc.

- Ballard Power Systems, Inc

- Bloom Energy Corporation



FUEL CELLS MCP-1071 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells (PAFC)

Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFC)

Alkaline Fuel Cells (AFC)

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC)

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC)

Other Fuel Cells (Includes Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (DMFC) among Others)



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Fuel Cells: Clean, Efficient, Reliable and Eco-friendly Alternative to Conventional Petroleum-based Fuels

Need for Sustainable Solutions from Varied Application Drives Fuel Cells Market

Market Outlook

Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell Dominates Fuel Cells Market

Stationary and Transport Applications Lead the Fuel Cells Market

Table 1: Global Fuel Cells Market by Application (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments for Portable, Stationary and Transport Applications (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Developed Economies at the Forefront of Innovation and Adoption of Fuel Cells-based Applications

Asia-Pacific Emerges as a Promising Region for Fuel Cell Technology Adoption

Cost Reductions to Benefit Market Growth

Fuel Cell Capacity Continues to Grow at a Steady Pace

Table 2: Global Fuel Cells Market by Application - Breakdown of Capacity Added (MW) by Portable, Stationary and Transport Applications for the Years 2013, 2015 and 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Global Fuel Cells Market by Region - Breakdown of Capacity Added (MW) by Asia, Europe, North America and Rest of World for the Years 2013, 2015 and 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Global Fuel Cells Market by Region - Breakdown of Capacity Added (MW) by MCFC, PAFC, PEMFC, SOFC and Others for the Years 2013, 2015 and 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Fuel Cells: A Fairly Competitive Market

Table 5: Revenues of Select Publicly Traded Fuel Cell Companies for 2016 and 2017 (In $ Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Financial Pressures Affect Prospects of Industry Participants

Despite Financial Stress, Investments Continue to Pour in for Few Market Players

Flurry of Collaborations & Partnerships Drives Innovation



3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES

The Visions of an All-Hydrogen Economy Drives Interest in Fuel Cells

Government Support Critical for Promoting Adoption of Fuel Cell Technology

Auto Industry Banks on Fuel Cells as a Sustainable Fuel Technology of the Future

Table 6: Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles Market: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Vehicles Sold by Manufacturer during the Period 2013-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

FCEVs Emerge as Solutions to Address Climate Change and Air Pollution Problems

FCEV Targets Set by the Hydrogen Council for the Years 2030 and 2050

Development Efforts Gain Momentum in the Auto Industry

Growing Prominence of China in FCEVs Market

Deployments of Fuel Cell Electric Bus (FCEB) Continue to Gain Momentum

USA - Demonstrations in Full Flow

Europe - Focus on Eliminating Diesel Use Gives Impetus to FCEBs Market

Asia - China Leads with Ambitious Plans for FCEB Deployments

Growing Need to Reduce Emissions Kindles Efforts to Commercialize Fuel Cell Heavy Trucks

Fuel Cells Find Niche Applications in 2-Stroke Engine Motorcycles

Hydrogen Refueling Infrastructure: Critical for the Success of FCVs

Table 7: Number Of Public And Private Hydrogen Refueling Stations By Region/Country (As of Feb 2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Top 3 Countries in Terms of Number of Public Hydrogen Refueling Stations (As of Feb 2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Select Hydrogen Infrastructure Development Programs

H2Mobility in Germany

UKH2Mobility in the UK

Scandinavian H2 Highway Partnership (SHHP)

Focus on Enhancing Durability and Lowering Cost of Fuel Cells Increases

High Costs: The Achilles Heel of Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Competition

Hydrogen Fuel Cells for Motorbikes - An Opportunity to Tap

Fuel Cell-Powered Trains and Trams - An Area of Tremendous Potential for Fuel Cell Industry Participants

Material Handling: The Most Successful Vehicle Application of Fuel Cells

Marine Sector - A Nascent yet Promising Application of Fuel Cells

Need for Alternative Propulsion Solutions Drives Demand for Fuel Cells in Marine Vessels Market

Potential Use of Fuel Cell Technology in Cruise Ships

Expanding Applications in the Military Sector Augur Well for the Market

A Glance at Use of Fuel Cell Systems in Select Military Applications

Soldier Power

Submarines

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Drones

Fuel Cells Power up Drones

Strong Demand for Portable Electronic Devices to Spur Opportunities for Portable Fuel Cells

Environmental Benefits Drive Adoption of Fuel Cells in the Power Sector

Growing Interest in Distributed Fuel Cell Generation Systems to Benefit Stationary Fuel Cells

Fuel Cells to Provide Backup Power in Industrial Settings

Fuel Cells Operating at Mid-Range Temperature to Benefit Renewable Power

Exploring Potential Use of Fuel Cells in Carbon Capture Efforts

Aircraft Manufacturers Take a Closer Look at Fuel-Efficient and Eco-Friendly Fuel Cells

Table 9: Global Aircraft Fuel Cells Market by Region (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Americas, Asia-Pacific and EMEA (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Favorable Policies and Mandates Foster Growth of Aircraft Fuel Cells Market

Asia-Pacific Promises Growth in Aircraft Fuel Cells Market

Fuel Cells for Data Center Market to Witness Notable Expansion

Fuel Cell Electrolyte Market to Gain from Rising Adoption of Fuel Cells

Market to See Rise in Shipments of Fuel Cell APUs

Shipment of Fuel Cells with Islanding Capability to Increase

Stationary Fuel Cells Market - Japan and Korea Lead Commercialization Efforts

Table 10: Unsubsidized Price (in US$ Per kWe) of ENE-FARM PEM Fuel Cells in Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Telecom Industry Moving towards Stationary Fuel Cells for Backup Power

Stationary Fuel Cells Gather Steam in Backup and UPS Stationary Applications

Residential Sector Drives Demand for Stationary Fuel Cells

Stationary and Distributed Energy Applications Garner Attention

MFCs - Promising Future Ahead

Technological Benefits Continue to Propel Micro Fuel Cells Market

Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Preferred Choice for Portable Devices

Broader Adoption in Key Applications Fuels PEM Fuel Cells Market

Alkaline Fuel Cell Market Heading for Massive Gains

SOFCs: A Technology of Interest to the Developed Countries

Table 11: Global SOFC Market by Application (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Portable, Stationary, and Transportation Sectors (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Applications of SOFCs

SOFCs Takes On Competition from Market Leader PEMFC Head On

SOFCs Gather Momentum in Stationary Cogeneration/CHP Deployments

SOFCs: Ideal for Distributed Power Generation

Technological Developments Widen Scope of Applications for SOFCs

Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market - An Overview

Technology Innovations and Research Efforts in Fuel Cell Market - A Review of Select Developments

Innovative Fuel cell Technology to Improve Carbon Fuel Utilization in DCFCs

Participants Optimize AFC Technology for Commercial Applications

Self-Healing Membrane to Potentially Extend Hydrogen Fuel Cellsâ€™ Life

Researchers Develop Pajarito Powder for Hydrogen Fuel Cells

New Nanomaterial to Allow Cost-Efficient Production of Hydrogen for Fuel Cell Cars

Researchers at NETL Develop Innovative Method to Improve SOFC Performance

New Technique to Fabricate Advanced SOFC Electrodes

Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Box to Cut Harmful Emissions

Advances in Nanotechnology Enables More Efficient Fuel Cell Applications

Raw Material Prices: A Review

Important Materials Used in Fuel Cells and Batteries

Catalysts, Performance Additives to Register Rapid Gains



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Definition

Basic Principle

Table 12: Cost Structure of Fuel Cell - Percentage Breakdown by Key Components Carbon Electrode, Flowfield, Platinum Catalyst, Polymer Membrane (Electrolyte), and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Support Systems

Technology

Function

Carnot Efficiency and Fuel Cells

An Insight into Key Components

Reformers

Hydrocarbon Sources

Steam Reforming

Partial Oxidation

Gasified

Stacks

Stack Contents

Challenges in Fuel Cell Commercialization

Capital Costs

Reliability

Material Costs

Manufacturing Issues

Engineering Issues

Modeling

Reliability and Durability

Materials

Fuel Processor

New Pumps

Fuel Storage

Electronics and Sensors

Other Issues

Difference between Fuel Cells and Batteries

History

Timeline

Classification of Fuel Cells

An Insight

Electrolyte Based Technologies

Fuel Cell Technologies

Technical Features

Power Output and Efficiency

Merits and Demerits

Basic Application

Fuel Cell Systems

Low Temperature Cells- Function at Less Than 200Â°C

High Temperature Cells- Function in the Range of 600Â°C and 1,000Â°C

Major Types of Fuel Cells

Alkaline Fuel Cells (AFC)

Overview

Principle of Operation

Operational Efficiencies

Merits and Demerits

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells (PAFCs)

Overview

Application Areas

Operational Principles

Merits

Demerits

Solid Polymer or Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEM)

Overview

Operational Principle

Applications Areas

Improved PEM Functionality due to Innovation of New Membranes

Merits

Demerits

Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFCs)

Overview

Operational Principle

Benefits

Drawback

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs)

Overview

SOFCs vs MCFCs

Tubular and Planar Types

Operational Principle

Merits

Demerits

Components & Properties

Yttria Stabilised Zirconia

Nickel

Strontium Doped Lanthanum Magnetite

Lanthanum Chromite

Gas Reforming in SOFC

Intermediate Temperature Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

Research Focus

Other Types of Fuel Cells

Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (DMFC)

Regenerative Fuel Cells (RFC)

Zinc-Air Fuel Cells (ZAFC)

Working Principle

Protonic Ceramic Fuel Cell (PCFC)

Fuel Cell Materials

Pumps

Ceramics

Motors

Bulk Molding Compounds

Plastics

Fuel Cell Energy Sources

An Insight

Natural Gas

Hydrogen

Overview

Storage Issues

Supply

Challenges Plaguing Use of Hydrogen

Hydrogen Infrastructure

Low Energy Density

Hydrogen Powered Fuel Cell Buses

Methanol

As a Source of Fuel

Benefits

Shortcomings

Economic Viability

Legislative Measures



5. FUEL CELL APPLICATIONS

General End-Use Markets

Application Areas

Large-Scale Power-Intensive Applications

Portable Applications

Stationary Applications

Transportation Applications

Snapshots of Select End Uses

Military/Aerospace

Power Generation

An Overview

Alternative Energy Technologies

Types

Fuel Cells Vs Gensets

Fuel Cells Vs Microturbines

Prospects for Renewable Technology

Transportation

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Marine

Major Application Areas

Portable Fuel Cells

Overview

Technical Challenges

Micro Fuel Cells vis-Ã -vis Batteries

MEMS Technology

Stationary Fuel Cells

Overview

Categories

Fuel Cells vis-Ã -vis Conventional Systems

Fuels

Benefits

Micro CHP

Automotive Fuel Cells

An Overview

Trends

PEM Fuel Cells Show Great Promise in Automobile Applications

Advantages of Fuel Cell Vehicles over Conventional Systems

Fuel Cells Vehicles: Facing Commercialization and Technical Challenges

Barriers

HypercarSM Vehicles Concept



6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Hyundai Unveils Autonomous Fuel Cell Vehicles

Pragma Industries Introduces Hydrogen-Powered Bicycles

Ballard Introduces Fuel Cell System for Drones

SFC Integrates EFOY Pro Fuel Cells into Roboguardâ„¢ Security Robot

Mitsubishi Hitachi Introduces Integrated Fuel cell and Gas Turbine Hybrid Power Generation System

Mercedes-Benz Unveils Hydrogen Fuel Cell-Powered Variant of GLC

Kyocera Introduces 3kW SOFC Cogeneration System for Institutions

Intelligent Energy Rolls Out FCM-800 Series of Fuel Cell Modules

UPS Unveils Hydrogen-Electric Class 6 Delivery Truck

Kenworth Develops Hydrogen Fuel cell T680 Prototype

Magna Announces Development of Self-Charging Electric-Fuel Cell Combo Vehicle



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Erwin Hymer and WATT Fuel cell Ink Supply and Engineering Cooperative Agreement

Air Liquide and Japanese Companies Form Japan H2 Mobility Consortium

FuelCell Energy to Install 5MW Power at California Site

Ballard Gains LOI from Van Hool for FCveloCityÂ®-HD Fuel Cell Engines

Siemens and Ballard to Jointly Develop Fuel Cell Drive for Trains

SRM and ICF Ink MoU for Joint Development of Fuel Cell-Based Train Prototype

Ballard to Deploy 500 Fuel Cell Commercial Trucks in Shanghai

Bloom Energy Bags Contract for Building Fuel Cell Power Plant in Korea

Mitsubishi Hitachi Bags First Order for Integrated Fuel cell and Gas Turbine Hybrid Power Generation System

SAIC Inks Cooperative Agreement with Shanghai Chemical Industry Park

Hydrogenics Bags Order for Supply of Fuel Cell Power Systems in China

Impact Coatings and Telos Auto Power Sign Cooperation Agreement for Developing Fuel Cell Systems

Shanghai Edrive Commissions Fuel Cell Engine Manufacturing Facility in Shanghai

FuelCell Energy and Toyota Collaborate for Renewable Hydrogen

Simark Controls Receives EFOY Pro Fuel Cell Order from Canadian Company

Nedstack to Develop Prototypes for 30 kW Fuel Cells Systems

Plug Power and Toyota to Provide Hydrogen Fuel Cells to Asko

SFC Energy Bags Fuel Cell Order from Stabcom Energy

PowerCell and 3M Ink Agreement for Fuel Cell Stacks

CPI and Intelligent Energy Collaborate to Develop Low-Cost Conductive Coatings for PEM Fuel Cells

Ballard and Siemens Ink Multi-Year Development Agreement for Fuel Cell Engine to Power Mireo Train

FuelCell Energy and KOSPCO Announce 20 MW Fuel Cell Project

SFC Energy and AITC Enter into Partnership and Distribution Agreement for EFOY Pro Fuel Cells

Busan Metropolitan Council Opens New Hydrogen Fuel Cell Power Plant

FuelCell Energy and NRG Energy Center Announce Fuel Cell Project

Bloom Energy and PowerSecure Enter into 37MW Fuel Cell Deal with Equinix

7-Eleven Japan Inks Agreement with Toyota to Develop Hydrogen Fuel cell Trucks and Power Generators

Plug Power to Provide Fuel Cell Energy Solutions to Walmart Sites

Ballard Gains Order for Fuel Cell Engines from SunLine Transit Agency

HyMove and Huaiâ€™an Powerful Industry Ink Agreement to Develop Fuel Cell Systems

Protonex Receives Order for Fuel Cell Propulsion System from FlyH2 Aerospace

Hydrogenics and Blue-G Ink Purchase and License Agreement for Fuel Cell Bus Power Modules

Hydrogenics Bags Contract to Supply HyPMâ„¢- HD90 Fuel Cell Systems to ASKO

Faurecia and Stelia to Develop Fuel Cell Tanks for Electric Vehicles

SFC and ZeroAlpha Enter into Exclusive Sales Partnership

Ceres to Develop SOFT System for Residential Power Systems

Toshiba Begins Commercial Production of 100kW Pure Hydrogen Fuel Cell System

SunLine Transit Agency Selects Hydrogenics as Technology Provider

Ballard Enters into Equipment Supply Agreement with Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor

Amazon Acquires Stake in Plug Power

FuelCell Energy Inks MoU with POSCO

GM and Honda Forge Joint Manufacturing Venture for Mass Production of Hydrogen Fuel Cells

PowerCell and Inabata Team Up to Sell Fuel Cells in Japan

Ballard and Zhuhai Yinlong Inks Initial Equipment Sales Agreement



8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Atrex Energy, Inc. (USA)

AFC Energy Plc (UK)

Air Liquide S.A. (France)

Apollo Energy Systems, Inc. (USA)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (Canada)

Protonex Technology Corporation (USA)

Bloom Energy Corporation (USA)

Ceres Power Holdings plc (UK)

Doosan Fuel Cell America, Inc. (USA)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (USA)

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte Ltd. (Singapore)

Hydrogenics Corporation (Canada)

ITM Power Plc (UK)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC (USA)

Plug Power Inc. (USA)

Proton OnSite (USA)

SFC Energy AG (Germany)

Siemens Industry, Inc. (USA)

Teledyne Energy Systems, Inc. (USA)

UltraCell LLC (USA)



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Historic Review for Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

World Market for Fuel Cells by Cell Type

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Historic Review for Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Historic Review for Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Alkaline Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Historic Review for Alkaline Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Alkaline Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Historic Review for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Historic Review for Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Fuel Cell Deployments & Initiatives in California, Connecticut and New York (As of 2016)

Table 34: US Fuel Cells Market: Number of Fuel Cell Forklifts Deployed or Ordered for Select Companies (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: US Fuel Cells Market: Installed Fuel Cell Power Capacity for Select Companies (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growth Factors & Market Constraints - In a Nutshell

US and Japan Collaborate for Research on Hydrogen Fuel Cells in Transport Sector

Unreliability of Power Grid Turns Focus onto Fuel Cells

Small Fuel Cell Sector Solidifies Presence in Market

Residential Sector Drives Stationary Fuel Cell Industry

Innovation in Mobile Technology Fuels Micro Cell Advancement

Distributed Power and Cogeneration Promise Opportunities

Government Adoption of Fuel Cell Technology to Give a Boost to the Market

Alternate Energy Sources Gain Attention

Favorable Incentives to Propel Adoption of Fuel Cell Technology

Research Scenario

Government Initiatives

Overview

Role in Promoting a Hydrogen Economy

Energy Policy Act

Renewable Portfolio Standards

FreedomCAR Program

FreedomFuel Program

Solid State Energy Conversion Alliance

Programs at State Level

Initiatives in Select US States

California

Texas and Ohio

Michigan

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 36: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: US Historic Review for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: US 14-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

British Colombia: A Hub for Fuel Cell Technology Development

Investments Strengthens Hydrogen Fuel Cell Sector in Western Canada

Fuel Cell Programs

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 39: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Canadian Historic Review for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Japanâ€™s Vision of a Hydrogen Society Bodes Well for Fuel Cells Market

Government Encouragement to Fuel Cell Vehicles Market to Drive Market Growth

Table 42: Japanese Governmentâ€™s Target for Hydrogen Infrastructure - Number of Hydrogen Stations to be Built by 2018, 2020, 2025 and 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Households Offer Huge Growth for Fuel Cells

Fuel Cells Ideal for Advanced Military Applications

Mobile Applications to Fuel Growth

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - A Key Japanese Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 43: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Japanese Historic Review for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Fuel Cells Market in Europe - An Overview

A Review of the European SOFCs Market

Stationary SOFC Systems on the Upward Trajectory

FCH JU Projects Foster Fuel Cell Micro CHP Installations

Research Programs

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: European Historic Review for Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: European 14-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: European Historic Review for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: European 14-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Air Liquide S.A. - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: French Historic Review for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: French 14-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Market in Germany - Positioned for Growth

Fuel Cells-Powered Train in Development

Strategic Corporate Developments

SFC Energy AG - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 55: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: German Historic Review for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: German 14-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 58: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Italian Historic Review for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Hydrogen and Fuel Cells - Growth Opportunities in the UK

Government Announces Funding Support for Hydrogen Vehicles and Infrastructure

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 61: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: UK Historic Review for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: UK 14-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 64: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Spanish Historic Review for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 67: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Russian Historic Review for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Finland: Potential for Fuel Cell Technology in Energy Sector

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 70: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Asia-Pacific Fuel Cell Sector to Witness Significant Growth

Overview of Regional Markets

Australia

China

A Promising Market for Fuel Cells-based Applications

Transportation: The Major Application Segment for Fuel Cells

Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market in China - An Overview

Fuel Cell Research in China

India

Market Overview

Telecom - The Early Adopter of Fuel Cells

Korea

Korea - A Key Adopter of Fuel Cells

Table 73: Fuel Cells Market in Korea (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Capacity by Segment - Landfill, New Public Buildings, Sewage Disposal, Small Steam Supply & Power Generation, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Taiwan

A Potential Market for Fuel Cells

Developing Fuel Cell Technology in the Taiwanese Market

Opportunities for OEMs

Transportation - Another Segment Offering Huge Potential

Southeast Asia

Southeast Asia Fuel Cells Market: Limitations in Power Generation

Biomass Power Generation Poses Direct Competition to Fuel Cells Market

Concentration on Various Renewable Technologies Hinders Fuel Cells Development

Over-Priced Fuel Cells Technology Restrains Commercialization

Inconsistent Regulations Curtail Development of Fuel Cells Technology

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte Ltd. (Singapore) - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 74: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - China, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - China, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Brazil Focuses on Fuel Cells Technology

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 80: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Rest of World Historic Review for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 72 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 74) The United States (28) Canada (5) Japan (12) Europe (24) - France (4) - Germany (6) - The United Kingdom (7) - Rest of Europe (7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)

