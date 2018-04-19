Global Fuel Cells Industry

LONDON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Fuel Cells in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5379572
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 72 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Atrex Energy, Inc.
- AFC Energy Plc
- Air Liquide S.A.
- Apollo Energy Systems, Inc.
- Ballard Power Systems, Inc
- Bloom Energy Corporation
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5379572
FUEL CELLS MCP-1071 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells (PAFC)
Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFC)
Alkaline Fuel Cells (AFC)
Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC)
Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC)
Other Fuel Cells (Includes Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (DMFC) among Others)
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Fuel Cells: Clean, Efficient, Reliable and Eco-friendly Alternative to Conventional Petroleum-based Fuels
Need for Sustainable Solutions from Varied Application Drives Fuel Cells Market
Market Outlook
Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell Dominates Fuel Cells Market
Stationary and Transport Applications Lead the Fuel Cells Market
Table 1: Global Fuel Cells Market by Application (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments for Portable, Stationary and Transport Applications (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Developed Economies at the Forefront of Innovation and Adoption of Fuel Cells-based Applications
Asia-Pacific Emerges as a Promising Region for Fuel Cell Technology Adoption
Cost Reductions to Benefit Market Growth
Fuel Cell Capacity Continues to Grow at a Steady Pace
Table 2: Global Fuel Cells Market by Application - Breakdown of Capacity Added (MW) by Portable, Stationary and Transport Applications for the Years 2013, 2015 and 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Global Fuel Cells Market by Region - Breakdown of Capacity Added (MW) by Asia, Europe, North America and Rest of World for the Years 2013, 2015 and 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Global Fuel Cells Market by Region - Breakdown of Capacity Added (MW) by MCFC, PAFC, PEMFC, SOFC and Others for the Years 2013, 2015 and 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Fuel Cells: A Fairly Competitive Market
Table 5: Revenues of Select Publicly Traded Fuel Cell Companies for 2016 and 2017 (In $ Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Financial Pressures Affect Prospects of Industry Participants
Despite Financial Stress, Investments Continue to Pour in for Few Market Players
Flurry of Collaborations & Partnerships Drives Innovation
3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES
The Visions of an All-Hydrogen Economy Drives Interest in Fuel Cells
Government Support Critical for Promoting Adoption of Fuel Cell Technology
Auto Industry Banks on Fuel Cells as a Sustainable Fuel Technology of the Future
Table 6: Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles Market: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Vehicles Sold by Manufacturer during the Period 2013-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
FCEVs Emerge as Solutions to Address Climate Change and Air Pollution Problems
FCEV Targets Set by the Hydrogen Council for the Years 2030 and 2050
Development Efforts Gain Momentum in the Auto Industry
Growing Prominence of China in FCEVs Market
Deployments of Fuel Cell Electric Bus (FCEB) Continue to Gain Momentum
USA - Demonstrations in Full Flow
Europe - Focus on Eliminating Diesel Use Gives Impetus to FCEBs Market
Asia - China Leads with Ambitious Plans for FCEB Deployments
Growing Need to Reduce Emissions Kindles Efforts to Commercialize Fuel Cell Heavy Trucks
Fuel Cells Find Niche Applications in 2-Stroke Engine Motorcycles
Hydrogen Refueling Infrastructure: Critical for the Success of FCVs
Table 7: Number Of Public And Private Hydrogen Refueling Stations By Region/Country (As of Feb 2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Top 3 Countries in Terms of Number of Public Hydrogen Refueling Stations (As of Feb 2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Select Hydrogen Infrastructure Development Programs
H2Mobility in Germany
UKH2Mobility in the UK
Scandinavian H2 Highway Partnership (SHHP)
Focus on Enhancing Durability and Lowering Cost of Fuel Cells Increases
High Costs: The Achilles Heel of Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Competition
Hydrogen Fuel Cells for Motorbikes - An Opportunity to Tap
Fuel Cell-Powered Trains and Trams - An Area of Tremendous Potential for Fuel Cell Industry Participants
Material Handling: The Most Successful Vehicle Application of Fuel Cells
Marine Sector - A Nascent yet Promising Application of Fuel Cells
Need for Alternative Propulsion Solutions Drives Demand for Fuel Cells in Marine Vessels Market
Potential Use of Fuel Cell Technology in Cruise Ships
Expanding Applications in the Military Sector Augur Well for the Market
A Glance at Use of Fuel Cell Systems in Select Military Applications
Soldier Power
Submarines
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Drones
Fuel Cells Power up Drones
Strong Demand for Portable Electronic Devices to Spur Opportunities for Portable Fuel Cells
Environmental Benefits Drive Adoption of Fuel Cells in the Power Sector
Growing Interest in Distributed Fuel Cell Generation Systems to Benefit Stationary Fuel Cells
Fuel Cells to Provide Backup Power in Industrial Settings
Fuel Cells Operating at Mid-Range Temperature to Benefit Renewable Power
Exploring Potential Use of Fuel Cells in Carbon Capture Efforts
Aircraft Manufacturers Take a Closer Look at Fuel-Efficient and Eco-Friendly Fuel Cells
Table 9: Global Aircraft Fuel Cells Market by Region (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Americas, Asia-Pacific and EMEA (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Favorable Policies and Mandates Foster Growth of Aircraft Fuel Cells Market
Asia-Pacific Promises Growth in Aircraft Fuel Cells Market
Fuel Cells for Data Center Market to Witness Notable Expansion
Fuel Cell Electrolyte Market to Gain from Rising Adoption of Fuel Cells
Market to See Rise in Shipments of Fuel Cell APUs
Shipment of Fuel Cells with Islanding Capability to Increase
Stationary Fuel Cells Market - Japan and Korea Lead Commercialization Efforts
Table 10: Unsubsidized Price (in US$ Per kWe) of ENE-FARM PEM Fuel Cells in Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Telecom Industry Moving towards Stationary Fuel Cells for Backup Power
Stationary Fuel Cells Gather Steam in Backup and UPS Stationary Applications
Residential Sector Drives Demand for Stationary Fuel Cells
Stationary and Distributed Energy Applications Garner Attention
MFCs - Promising Future Ahead
Technological Benefits Continue to Propel Micro Fuel Cells Market
Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Preferred Choice for Portable Devices
Broader Adoption in Key Applications Fuels PEM Fuel Cells Market
Alkaline Fuel Cell Market Heading for Massive Gains
SOFCs: A Technology of Interest to the Developed Countries
Table 11: Global SOFC Market by Application (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Portable, Stationary, and Transportation Sectors (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key Applications of SOFCs
SOFCs Takes On Competition from Market Leader PEMFC Head On
SOFCs Gather Momentum in Stationary Cogeneration/CHP Deployments
SOFCs: Ideal for Distributed Power Generation
Technological Developments Widen Scope of Applications for SOFCs
Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market - An Overview
Technology Innovations and Research Efforts in Fuel Cell Market - A Review of Select Developments
Innovative Fuel cell Technology to Improve Carbon Fuel Utilization in DCFCs
Participants Optimize AFC Technology for Commercial Applications
Self-Healing Membrane to Potentially Extend Hydrogen Fuel Cellsâ€™ Life
Researchers Develop Pajarito Powder for Hydrogen Fuel Cells
New Nanomaterial to Allow Cost-Efficient Production of Hydrogen for Fuel Cell Cars
Researchers at NETL Develop Innovative Method to Improve SOFC Performance
New Technique to Fabricate Advanced SOFC Electrodes
Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Box to Cut Harmful Emissions
Advances in Nanotechnology Enables More Efficient Fuel Cell Applications
Raw Material Prices: A Review
Important Materials Used in Fuel Cells and Batteries
Catalysts, Performance Additives to Register Rapid Gains
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Definition
Basic Principle
Table 12: Cost Structure of Fuel Cell - Percentage Breakdown by Key Components Carbon Electrode, Flowfield, Platinum Catalyst, Polymer Membrane (Electrolyte), and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Support Systems
Technology
Function
Carnot Efficiency and Fuel Cells
An Insight into Key Components
Reformers
Hydrocarbon Sources
Steam Reforming
Partial Oxidation
Gasified
Stacks
Stack Contents
Challenges in Fuel Cell Commercialization
Capital Costs
Reliability
Material Costs
Manufacturing Issues
Engineering Issues
Modeling
Reliability and Durability
Materials
Fuel Processor
New Pumps
Fuel Storage
Electronics and Sensors
Other Issues
Difference between Fuel Cells and Batteries
History
Timeline
Classification of Fuel Cells
An Insight
Electrolyte Based Technologies
Fuel Cell Technologies
Technical Features
Power Output and Efficiency
Merits and Demerits
Basic Application
Fuel Cell Systems
Low Temperature Cells- Function at Less Than 200Â°C
High Temperature Cells- Function in the Range of 600Â°C and 1,000Â°C
Major Types of Fuel Cells
Alkaline Fuel Cells (AFC)
Overview
Principle of Operation
Operational Efficiencies
Merits and Demerits
Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells (PAFCs)
Overview
Application Areas
Operational Principles
Merits
Demerits
Solid Polymer or Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEM)
Overview
Operational Principle
Applications Areas
Improved PEM Functionality due to Innovation of New Membranes
Merits
Demerits
Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFCs)
Overview
Operational Principle
Benefits
Drawback
Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs)
Overview
SOFCs vs MCFCs
Tubular and Planar Types
Operational Principle
Merits
Demerits
Components & Properties
Yttria Stabilised Zirconia
Nickel
Strontium Doped Lanthanum Magnetite
Lanthanum Chromite
Gas Reforming in SOFC
Intermediate Temperature Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
Research Focus
Other Types of Fuel Cells
Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (DMFC)
Regenerative Fuel Cells (RFC)
Zinc-Air Fuel Cells (ZAFC)
Working Principle
Protonic Ceramic Fuel Cell (PCFC)
Fuel Cell Materials
Pumps
Ceramics
Motors
Bulk Molding Compounds
Plastics
Fuel Cell Energy Sources
An Insight
Natural Gas
Hydrogen
Overview
Storage Issues
Supply
Challenges Plaguing Use of Hydrogen
Hydrogen Infrastructure
Low Energy Density
Hydrogen Powered Fuel Cell Buses
Methanol
As a Source of Fuel
Benefits
Shortcomings
Economic Viability
Legislative Measures
5. FUEL CELL APPLICATIONS
General End-Use Markets
Application Areas
Large-Scale Power-Intensive Applications
Portable Applications
Stationary Applications
Transportation Applications
Snapshots of Select End Uses
Military/Aerospace
Power Generation
An Overview
Alternative Energy Technologies
Types
Fuel Cells Vs Gensets
Fuel Cells Vs Microturbines
Prospects for Renewable Technology
Transportation
Industrial
Residential
Commercial
Marine
Major Application Areas
Portable Fuel Cells
Overview
Technical Challenges
Micro Fuel Cells vis-Ã -vis Batteries
MEMS Technology
Stationary Fuel Cells
Overview
Categories
Fuel Cells vis-Ã -vis Conventional Systems
Fuels
Benefits
Micro CHP
Automotive Fuel Cells
An Overview
Trends
PEM Fuel Cells Show Great Promise in Automobile Applications
Advantages of Fuel Cell Vehicles over Conventional Systems
Fuel Cells Vehicles: Facing Commercialization and Technical Challenges
Barriers
HypercarSM Vehicles Concept
6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Hyundai Unveils Autonomous Fuel Cell Vehicles
Pragma Industries Introduces Hydrogen-Powered Bicycles
Ballard Introduces Fuel Cell System for Drones
SFC Integrates EFOY Pro Fuel Cells into Roboguardâ„¢ Security Robot
Mitsubishi Hitachi Introduces Integrated Fuel cell and Gas Turbine Hybrid Power Generation System
Mercedes-Benz Unveils Hydrogen Fuel Cell-Powered Variant of GLC
Kyocera Introduces 3kW SOFC Cogeneration System for Institutions
Intelligent Energy Rolls Out FCM-800 Series of Fuel Cell Modules
UPS Unveils Hydrogen-Electric Class 6 Delivery Truck
Kenworth Develops Hydrogen Fuel cell T680 Prototype
Magna Announces Development of Self-Charging Electric-Fuel Cell Combo Vehicle
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Erwin Hymer and WATT Fuel cell Ink Supply and Engineering Cooperative Agreement
Air Liquide and Japanese Companies Form Japan H2 Mobility Consortium
FuelCell Energy to Install 5MW Power at California Site
Ballard Gains LOI from Van Hool for FCveloCityÂ®-HD Fuel Cell Engines
Siemens and Ballard to Jointly Develop Fuel Cell Drive for Trains
SRM and ICF Ink MoU for Joint Development of Fuel Cell-Based Train Prototype
Ballard to Deploy 500 Fuel Cell Commercial Trucks in Shanghai
Bloom Energy Bags Contract for Building Fuel Cell Power Plant in Korea
Mitsubishi Hitachi Bags First Order for Integrated Fuel cell and Gas Turbine Hybrid Power Generation System
SAIC Inks Cooperative Agreement with Shanghai Chemical Industry Park
Hydrogenics Bags Order for Supply of Fuel Cell Power Systems in China
Impact Coatings and Telos Auto Power Sign Cooperation Agreement for Developing Fuel Cell Systems
Shanghai Edrive Commissions Fuel Cell Engine Manufacturing Facility in Shanghai
FuelCell Energy and Toyota Collaborate for Renewable Hydrogen
Simark Controls Receives EFOY Pro Fuel Cell Order from Canadian Company
Nedstack to Develop Prototypes for 30 kW Fuel Cells Systems
Plug Power and Toyota to Provide Hydrogen Fuel Cells to Asko
SFC Energy Bags Fuel Cell Order from Stabcom Energy
PowerCell and 3M Ink Agreement for Fuel Cell Stacks
CPI and Intelligent Energy Collaborate to Develop Low-Cost Conductive Coatings for PEM Fuel Cells
Ballard and Siemens Ink Multi-Year Development Agreement for Fuel Cell Engine to Power Mireo Train
FuelCell Energy and KOSPCO Announce 20 MW Fuel Cell Project
SFC Energy and AITC Enter into Partnership and Distribution Agreement for EFOY Pro Fuel Cells
Busan Metropolitan Council Opens New Hydrogen Fuel Cell Power Plant
FuelCell Energy and NRG Energy Center Announce Fuel Cell Project
Bloom Energy and PowerSecure Enter into 37MW Fuel Cell Deal with Equinix
7-Eleven Japan Inks Agreement with Toyota to Develop Hydrogen Fuel cell Trucks and Power Generators
Plug Power to Provide Fuel Cell Energy Solutions to Walmart Sites
Ballard Gains Order for Fuel Cell Engines from SunLine Transit Agency
HyMove and Huaiâ€™an Powerful Industry Ink Agreement to Develop Fuel Cell Systems
Protonex Receives Order for Fuel Cell Propulsion System from FlyH2 Aerospace
Hydrogenics and Blue-G Ink Purchase and License Agreement for Fuel Cell Bus Power Modules
Hydrogenics Bags Contract to Supply HyPMâ„¢- HD90 Fuel Cell Systems to ASKO
Faurecia and Stelia to Develop Fuel Cell Tanks for Electric Vehicles
SFC and ZeroAlpha Enter into Exclusive Sales Partnership
Ceres to Develop SOFT System for Residential Power Systems
Toshiba Begins Commercial Production of 100kW Pure Hydrogen Fuel Cell System
SunLine Transit Agency Selects Hydrogenics as Technology Provider
Ballard Enters into Equipment Supply Agreement with Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor
Amazon Acquires Stake in Plug Power
FuelCell Energy Inks MoU with POSCO
GM and Honda Forge Joint Manufacturing Venture for Mass Production of Hydrogen Fuel Cells
PowerCell and Inabata Team Up to Sell Fuel Cells in Japan
Ballard and Zhuhai Yinlong Inks Initial Equipment Sales Agreement
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Atrex Energy, Inc. (USA)
AFC Energy Plc (UK)
Air Liquide S.A. (France)
Apollo Energy Systems, Inc. (USA)
Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (Canada)
Protonex Technology Corporation (USA)
Bloom Energy Corporation (USA)
Ceres Power Holdings plc (UK)
Doosan Fuel Cell America, Inc. (USA)
FuelCell Energy, Inc. (USA)
Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte Ltd. (Singapore)
Hydrogenics Corporation (Canada)
ITM Power Plc (UK)
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)
Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC (USA)
Plug Power Inc. (USA)
Proton OnSite (USA)
SFC Energy AG (Germany)
Siemens Industry, Inc. (USA)
Teledyne Energy Systems, Inc. (USA)
UltraCell LLC (USA)
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World Historic Review for Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
World Market for Fuel Cells by Cell Type
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World Historic Review for Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World Historic Review for Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Alkaline Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World Historic Review for Alkaline Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Alkaline Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World Historic Review for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World Historic Review for Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
Fuel Cell Deployments & Initiatives in California, Connecticut and New York (As of 2016)
Table 34: US Fuel Cells Market: Number of Fuel Cell Forklifts Deployed or Ordered for Select Companies (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: US Fuel Cells Market: Installed Fuel Cell Power Capacity for Select Companies (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growth Factors & Market Constraints - In a Nutshell
US and Japan Collaborate for Research on Hydrogen Fuel Cells in Transport Sector
Unreliability of Power Grid Turns Focus onto Fuel Cells
Small Fuel Cell Sector Solidifies Presence in Market
Residential Sector Drives Stationary Fuel Cell Industry
Innovation in Mobile Technology Fuels Micro Cell Advancement
Distributed Power and Cogeneration Promise Opportunities
Government Adoption of Fuel Cell Technology to Give a Boost to the Market
Alternate Energy Sources Gain Attention
Favorable Incentives to Propel Adoption of Fuel Cell Technology
Research Scenario
Government Initiatives
Overview
Role in Promoting a Hydrogen Economy
Energy Policy Act
Renewable Portfolio Standards
FreedomCAR Program
FreedomFuel Program
Solid State Energy Conversion Alliance
Programs at State Level
Initiatives in Select US States
California
Texas and Ohio
Michigan
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 36: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: US Historic Review for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: US 14-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
British Colombia: A Hub for Fuel Cell Technology Development
Investments Strengthens Hydrogen Fuel Cell Sector in Western Canada
Fuel Cell Programs
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 39: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: Canadian Historic Review for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Japanâ€™s Vision of a Hydrogen Society Bodes Well for Fuel Cells Market
Government Encouragement to Fuel Cell Vehicles Market to Drive Market Growth
Table 42: Japanese Governmentâ€™s Target for Hydrogen Infrastructure - Number of Hydrogen Stations to be Built by 2018, 2020, 2025 and 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Households Offer Huge Growth for Fuel Cells
Fuel Cells Ideal for Advanced Military Applications
Mobile Applications to Fuel Growth
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - A Key Japanese Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 43: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: Japanese Historic Review for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Fuel Cells Market in Europe - An Overview
A Review of the European SOFCs Market
Stationary SOFC Systems on the Upward Trajectory
FCH JU Projects Foster Fuel Cell Micro CHP Installations
Research Programs
B.Market Analytics
Table 46: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: European Historic Review for Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: European 14-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: European Historic Review for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: European 14-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
Air Liquide S.A. - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 52: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: French Historic Review for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: French 14-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Market in Germany - Positioned for Growth
Fuel Cells-Powered Train in Development
Strategic Corporate Developments
SFC Energy AG - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 55: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: German Historic Review for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: German 14-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 58: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Italian Historic Review for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Hydrogen and Fuel Cells - Growth Opportunities in the UK
Government Announces Funding Support for Hydrogen Vehicles and Infrastructure
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 61: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: UK Historic Review for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: UK 14-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
Table 64: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Spanish Historic Review for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 67: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Russian Historic Review for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Finland: Potential for Fuel Cell Technology in Energy Sector
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 70: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Asia-Pacific Fuel Cell Sector to Witness Significant Growth
Overview of Regional Markets
Australia
China
A Promising Market for Fuel Cells-based Applications
Transportation: The Major Application Segment for Fuel Cells
Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market in China - An Overview
Fuel Cell Research in China
India
Market Overview
Telecom - The Early Adopter of Fuel Cells
Korea
Korea - A Key Adopter of Fuel Cells
Table 73: Fuel Cells Market in Korea (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Capacity by Segment - Landfill, New Public Buildings, Sewage Disposal, Small Steam Supply & Power Generation, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Taiwan
A Potential Market for Fuel Cells
Developing Fuel Cell Technology in the Taiwanese Market
Opportunities for OEMs
Transportation - Another Segment Offering Huge Potential
Southeast Asia
Southeast Asia Fuel Cells Market: Limitations in Power Generation
Biomass Power Generation Poses Direct Competition to Fuel Cells Market
Concentration on Various Renewable Technologies Hinders Fuel Cells Development
Over-Priced Fuel Cells Technology Restrains Commercialization
Inconsistent Regulations Curtail Development of Fuel Cells Technology
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte Ltd. (Singapore) - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 74: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - China, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - China, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Brazil Focuses on Fuel Cells Technology
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 80: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Rest of World Historic Review for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, and Other Fuel Cells Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 72 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 74) The United States (28) Canada (5) Japan (12) Europe (24) - France (4) - Germany (6) - The United Kingdom (7) - Rest of Europe (7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5379572
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-fuel-cells-industry-300633118.html
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article