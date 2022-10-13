Global Full-Service Carriers and Low-Cost Carriers Sustainability Analysis Report 2022: Induction of Fuel-efficient Aircraft, Replacement of Single-use Plastic, & AI and ML in Operations

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sustainability Growth Opportunities in Full-Service Carriers and Low-Cost Carriers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study identifies the sustainability efforts made by low-cost carriers (LCCs) and full-service carriers (FSCs).

LCCs take cost as a major factor in sustainability; as they work with low margins, they cannot increase cost to achieve sustainability. As a result, they look for other means to achieve sustainable operations; for example, the introduction of fuel-efficient aircraft.

Major LCC participants such as EasyJet, IndiGo, and Southwest are aggressively inducting aircraft such as the A320neo family and the B737max family aircraft, and their primary objective is to reduce fuel usage and carbon emissions.

FSCs have taken the lead in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which is still in the testing stage; nevertheless, airlines such as Lufthansa, Etihad, British Airways, and Singapore Airways have booked their stock of this fuel for the future.

In addition, single-use plastic has been on the hit list of almost all airlines, thanks to changing government policies for single-use plastic.

Key Issues Addressed

What cost-efficient sustainability measures is the aviation industry taking?

How are airlines across the world dealing with single-use plastic?

How are IT advancements being applied in the optimization of operations and revenue?

Can small measures have a big impact?

What approaches are LCCs and FSCs choosing to achieve sustainability goals?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Airline Sustainability Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals

3. Sustainable Action by Low-Cost Carriers

Sustainability in LCCs

JetBlue Airways - Integrating AI

IndiGo - 3 Pillars of Sustainability

GOL Linhas Aereas - Virtual Baptism

4. Sustainable Action by Full-Service Carriers

SAF - Crucial to Sustainability in FSCs

Single-use Plastic - The Biggest Enemy of Airlines

Etihad - Greenliner

LATAM - Moving away from Single-use Plastic

Icelandair - Recycled Baggage Tags

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Induction of Fuel-efficient Aircraft

Growth Opportunity 2: Replacement of Single-use Plastic

Growth Opportunity 3: Introduction of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Operations

Companies Mentioned

British Airways

EasyJet

Etihad

GOL Linhas Aereas

Icelandair

IndiGo

JetBlue Airways

LATAM Airlines Group

Lufthansa

Singapore Airways

Southwest

