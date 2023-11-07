Global Full-Service CRO Selects ValGenesis VLMS to Digitize Its Corporate Validation Process

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management systems (VLMS), today announced that a UK-based global full-service contract research organization (CRO), selected ValGenesis VLMS to digitize its corporate validation process.

The company provides high-quality services to the biopharmaceutical industry, spanning all phases of clinical trials, post-approval pharmacovigilance, and medical information. Its fast-growing businesses include an industry-leading suite of specialist pharmacovigilance solutions and global Phase I-IV clinical development and trial management services.

The depth and breadth of functionality within ValGenesis VLMS and the Design Manager Module that supports the agile software development lifecycle (SDLC) was seen as a "game changer" by the company. They see ValGenesis VLMS as pivotal to their digital transformation journey because of its ability to support both current computer system validation (CSV) operations and future computer software assurance (CSA), while simultaneously supporting internal agile SDLC management within a single digital validation tool. 

"This is a noteworthy win for ValGenesis as we onboard yet another pharma giant in Europe," says Steve Reynolds, Chief Revenue Officer at ValGenesis. "With the ValGenesis VLMS, our client can eliminate wasted time on "over validation" and improve overall quality, collaboration, and efficiency. By choosing our SaaS-based platform to manage validation lifecycle processes across their company, they will help themselves and their clients meet stringent validation requirements while accelerating drug development and manufacture in Europe and across the globe."

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that is a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com.

