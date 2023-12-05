Global Fully Automatic Coffee Machines Business Report 2023-2030 - AI Enables Automatic Coffee Machines to Dispense Personalized Coffee

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fully Automatic Coffee Machines - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Fully Automatic Coffee Machines Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2030

The global market for Fully Automatic Coffee Machines estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Quick Service Restaurants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Full Service Restaurants segment is estimated at 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR



The Fully Automatic Coffee Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$408 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers:

Expanding Range of Coffee Flavors & Blends Encourage Adoption to Automated Coffee Machines to Save Time & Cost

Rise of V-Commerce Bodes Well for Increased Adoption of Automated Coffee Machines in Food Service Outlets

With Food Vending Exploding into a Major Trend , Coffee Vending Machines Are Poised to Witness Robust Growth: Global Opportunity for Vending Machines (In 000s of Installed Units) for Years 2020, 2022 and 2024

Robust Outlook for Coffee Shops Bodes Well for Increased Investments in Automatic Coffee Machines

Rise of Coffee Shops Strengthens the Business Case for Fully Automatic Coffee Machines for Efficient Management of Customer Traffic & for Meeting Contactless Service Needs: Global Opportunity for Coffee Shops (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Rise of Digital Self-Service Drives Adoption of Automated Self-Service Coffee at Hotels, Restaurants & Bakery

AI Enables Automatic Coffee Machines to Dispense Personalized Coffee

Rise of Offices With Kitchenette as the Future of Workplace to Benefit Demand for Automatic Coffee Machines

Smart Coffee Machines with Advanced Functionalities to Expand Market Opportunities

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Fully Automatic Coffee Machines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Robust Coffee Industry Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Fully Automatic Coffee Machines

Robust Global Appetite for Coffee Bodes Well for Automated Brewing of the Beverage: Global Consumption of Coffee (In Millions of 60Kgs Bags) for Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023

The Never-Ending "Race" Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?

Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - "Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing"

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of December 2021

At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of November 2021

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About Progress on Vaccinations?

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021, Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

How the Food Service Industry Was Impacted by the Pandemic & What's The New Normal?

Fully Automatic Coffee Machines: Definition, Importance & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

