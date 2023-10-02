Global Fumed Silica Market Projected to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2028, Driven by a 5.2% CAGR

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fumed Silica Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global fumed silica market has demonstrated significant potential, with a market size of US$ 1.3 billion in 2022. Projections indicate that the market will continue to expand, reaching an estimated US$ 1.7 billion by 2028. This growth is expected to be driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Market Overview

Fumed silica (SiO2) is a chemically synthesized white powder produced through the pyrolysis method, involving the reaction of silicon tetrachloride (SiCl4) with oxygen (O2) in a flame. It serves as a critical component in enhancing the thermal, rheological, and mechanical properties of various products, including adhesives like thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU).

This versatile material finds applications across multiple industries, including food and beverage (F&B), personal care, construction, and chemicals, due to its exceptional properties and advantages.

Market Trends

Several key trends are propelling the growth of the fumed silica market:

  1. Automotive Sector Growth: The thriving automotive sector is a significant driver of market growth. Fumed silica is used as a flow additive for powder coatings, contributing to its increased adoption.
  2. Diverse Industrial Applications: Fumed silica is employed as a desiccant, stabilizer, thickening agent, and anti-caking agent in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, paints, and sealants.
  3. Silicone Elastomer Reinforcement: Fumed silica acts as a reinforcing agent in silicone elastomer manufacturing, enhancing toughness, hardness, tensile strength, and resistance to abrasion.
  4. Gel Electrolytes for Batteries: It is used to create reversible gel electrolytes in commercial lead-acid batteries, providing cost-effective solutions.
  5. Research and Development: Extensive research and development efforts and a focus on enhancing product properties are contributing to market growth.

Key Market Segmentation

The global fumed silica market is segmented based on type, application, and end-use industry:

  • Type: Hydrophilic Fumed Silica, Hydrophobic Fumed Silica.
  • Application: Silicone Elastomers, Paints, Coatings and Inks, Adhesives and Sealants, UPR and Composites, Others.
  • End-Use Industry: Building and Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Automotive and Transportation, Personal Care and Beauty, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Others.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global fumed silica market include:

  • AGSCO Corp.
  • AMS Applied Material Solutions
  • Cabot Corporation
  • Chifeng Shengsen Silicon Technology Development Co. Ltd.
  • China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd. (China National Chemical Corporation)
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Gelest Inc. (Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation)
  • Heraeus Holding
  • Kemitura A/S
  • OCI Company Ltd.
  • Tokuyama Corporation
  • Wacker Chemie AG

Regional Breakdown

The market analysis covers key regions, including:

  • North America: United States and Canada.
  • Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others.
  • Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others.
  • Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, and others.
  • Middle East and Africa.

Key Questions Answered:

  1. What was the size of the global fumed silica market in 2022?
  2. What is the expected growth rate of the global fumed silica market during 2023-2028?
  3. What are the key factors driving the global fumed silica market?
  4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global fumed silica market?
  5. What is the market breakdown based on the type?
  6. What is the market breakdown based on the application?
  7. What is the market breakdown based on the end-use industry?
  8. Which regions are the key markets for fumed silica?
  9. Who are the prominent players/companies in the global fumed silica market?

