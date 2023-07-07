Global Functional and Regular Soda Market Insights 2023: A $67.2 Billion Market by 2029 Featuring Olipop, Poppi, Culture Pop, De La Calle, Coca-Cola, Pepsico, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Suntory, & Kirin

DUBLIN, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Functional and Regular Soda Market (2023 Edition): Analysis by Category (Functional Soda, Regular Soda), Type (Standard, Diet, Fruit Flavored, Others), Distribution Channels, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Functional and Regular Soda is expected to generate USD 67.2 Billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 38.2 Billion in 2022



The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, China, India, Japan). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast.



The research report also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.



The Functional and Regular Soda market is witnessing growth, driven by the increasing urbanization rate, increasing demand for functional sodas, and technological advancements in Functional and Regular Soda manufacturing. This exclusive report delves into the current state of the Functional and Regular Soda market, highlights key trends shaping its growth, explores emerging opportunities, and discusses challenges faced by industries.



The growing awareness of functional benefits has led to the expansion of the functional soda segment. Functional sodas, with their emphasis on health and wellness, are gaining popularity among a wide range of consumers, including those seeking low-sugar options, natural ingredients, and specific health solutions. This segment is witnessing innovation in terms of ingredients, formulations, and flavors, catering to diverse consumer needs and preferences.



As a result, the growing awareness of functional benefits is reshaping the overall functional and regular soda market by driving consumer preferences, expanding the functional soda segment, influencing healthier alternatives in regular soda, blurring boundaries between the two segments, stimulating innovation, and shaping consumer perception. This trend reflects the evolving consumer demand for beverages that align with their health and wellness goals.



For the functional soda market, the challenge lies in educating consumers about the health benefits of these products while also convincing them that they taste great. Meanwhile, the regular soda market faces challenges related to the growing concern around sugar intake and obesity rates, leading to a push for healthier options within the category.

The functional soda market offers a chance for brands to differentiate themselves by providing unique combinations of ingredients that offer specific health benefits. Meanwhile, the regular soda market can continue to innovate and introduce new flavor profiles to keep up with changing consumer preferences.



Geographically, the Americas is the largest market for Functional and Regular Sodas because major soda brands, both functional and regular, have a strong presence, and the American lifestyle, characterized by busy schedules, on-the-go consumption, and a penchant for convenience, aligns well with the appeal of soda as a quick and refreshing beverage option.

Additionally, cultural factors, such as the prevalence of social gatherings, sporting events, and celebrations, contribute to the popularity of soda as a beverage choice. This extensive infrastructure allows for easy accessibility and availability of soda products, further fueling the market growth.



As consumers become more health-conscious and prioritize wellness, their preferences are shifting toward beverages that offer functional benefits. This shift has led to an increased demand for functional sodas, which are perceived as healthier alternatives to regular sodas. Consumers are actively seeking beverages that provide hydration, natural ingredients, and additional health benefits, such as vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and herbal extracts.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 260 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $44.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $67.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8 % Regions Covered Global

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Functional & Regular Soda Market by Value (USD Million)

The report presents the analysis of Functional & Regular Soda Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029

The report analyses the Functional & Regular Soda Market by Category (Regular Soda, Functional Soda)

The report analyses the Functional & Regular Soda Market by Type (Standard, Diet, Fruit Flavoured, Others)

The report analyses the Functional & Regular Soda Market by Distribution Channels (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Others)

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by services, by mode of operation & by end users

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include

Olipop

Poppi

Culture Pop

De La Calle

The Coca-Cola Company

Pepsico

Keurig Dr. Pepper

Suntory

National Beverage

Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

