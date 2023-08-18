Global Functional Cosmetics Market Analysis Report 2023: A $4.5+ Billion Market by 2028 - How Functional Cosmetics are Transforming Beauty Industry

News provided by

Research and Markets

18 Aug, 2023, 13:30 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Functional Cosmetics Market by Functionality (Conditioning Agents, UV Filters, Anti-Ageing Agents, Skin-Lightening Agents), Application (Skin Care, Hair Care), and Region (Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America) - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global functional cosmetics market is estimated to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2022 to USD 4.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4%

Functional cosmetics are defined by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as products with components that exhibit pharmacological activities or direct effects related to disease prevention, cure, treatment, or impact on body structure and function in humans or animals.

These products serve specific purposes beyond conventional cosmetics, with ingredients tailored to fulfill functional roles. For instance, anti-acne agents like benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid are integrated into anti-acne creams, while hydroquinone serves as a skin-lightening agent in skin whitening creams.

The Asia-Pacific region is set to play a prominent role in the market's growth, displaying the fastest value-based expansion during the forecast period. The region's demand for cost-effective functional cosmetics, coupled with a rising population, contributes to its growth. Rising temperatures drive the adoption of UV-filter-based cosmetic products, particularly sun care and body care items.

Key players, including BASF SE (Germany), Nouryon (Netherlands), Ashland Inc. (US), Clariant AG (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Gattefosse (France), Stepan Company (US), Lucas Meyer Cosmetics (Canada), Croda International PLC (UK), and Air Liquide S.A. (France), are instrumental in shaping the landscape of the functional cosmetics market.

UV filters is expected to be the second fastest-growing functionality type of the functional cosmetics market, in terms of value, during the forecast period

UV filters are used in cosmetic products to absorb or reflect the UV rays emitted from sunlight or artificial light. Cosmetic product manufacturing companies are more interested in including UV filters in their products to protect the skin and scalp from damage caused by UV radiation. Some UV filters products include sunscreens, shampoos, and sprays

Haircare accounted for the second largest share of the functional cosmetics market, in terms of value, in 2022

The hair care segment deals with the products that help regulate the behavior and properties of the hair so that it can be maintained desirably. The hair care application involves hair sprays, hair conditioners, hair straighteners, shampoos, and tonics, among others used to improve the appearance of hair or protection of scalp.

There is an increasing awareness among consumers of the effects caused due to the harsh environmental conditions which damage the hair follicle. The demand for hair care products is substantially high in Brazil as consumers are keen to spend more on hair care products.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

198

Forecast Period

2023 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$3.3 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$4.6 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.4 %

Regions Covered

Global

Premium Insights

  • High Growth Expected in Emerging Economies During Forecast Period
  • Asia-Pacific to Record Highest Growth During Forecast Period
  • Germany and Conditioning Agents Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022
  • Skin Care Segment LED Functional Cosmetics Market Across Regions
  • India to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Demand for Multifunctional Ingredients
  • Accelerating Demand for Anti-Aging, Skin-Whitening, and Sun Protection Products
  • Increasing Demand for Natural and Organic Products
  • Rising Awareness About Skin Health

Restraints

  • Risks Related to Use of Chemicals
  • Consumer Skepticism

Opportunities

  • Shifting Focus Toward Male-Specific Cosmetics
  • Personalization and Customization

Challenges

  • High Product Cost

Supply Chain Analysis

  • Raw Materials
  • Manufacturing of Functional Cosmetics
  • Distribution Network
  • End Use Industries

Technology Analysis

  • Cosmetic Nanotechnology
  • Modiface Skin Technology

Case Study Analysis

  • Case Study on Coats Group PLC

Company Profiles

Major Players

  • BASF SE
  • Nouryon
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Clariant AG
  • Ashland Inc.
  • Gattefosse
  • Stepan Company
  • Lucas Meyer Cosmetics
  • Croda International PLC
  • Air Liquide SA

Other Key Players

  • CP Kelco
  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • Emery Oleochemical Group
  • Givaudan SA
  • Symrise AG
  • Sonneborn LLC
  • Vantage Specialty Chemicals
  • United-Guardian, Inc.
  • Innospec Inc.
  • Kao Corporation
  • Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
  • Adeka Corporation
  • DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
  • Royal DSM
  • Sollice Biotech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vj3eng

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Inorganic Catalyst Industry Report 2023-2024 & 2028: Paving the Way to Cleaner Energy with Government Backing

Global App Analytics Research Report 2023-2028: Personalization at Scale - Leveraging App Analytics for Revenue Optimization

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.