Global Functional Cosmetics Market Analysis Report 2023: A $4.5+ Billion Market by 2028 - How Functional Cosmetics are Transforming Beauty Industry

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Functional Cosmetics Market by Functionality (Conditioning Agents, UV Filters, Anti-Ageing Agents, Skin-Lightening Agents), Application (Skin Care, Hair Care), and Region (Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America) - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global functional cosmetics market is estimated to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2022 to USD 4.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4%

Functional cosmetics are defined by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as products with components that exhibit pharmacological activities or direct effects related to disease prevention, cure, treatment, or impact on body structure and function in humans or animals.

These products serve specific purposes beyond conventional cosmetics, with ingredients tailored to fulfill functional roles. For instance, anti-acne agents like benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid are integrated into anti-acne creams, while hydroquinone serves as a skin-lightening agent in skin whitening creams.

The Asia-Pacific region is set to play a prominent role in the market's growth, displaying the fastest value-based expansion during the forecast period. The region's demand for cost-effective functional cosmetics, coupled with a rising population, contributes to its growth. Rising temperatures drive the adoption of UV-filter-based cosmetic products, particularly sun care and body care items.

Key players, including BASF SE (Germany), Nouryon (Netherlands), Ashland Inc. (US), Clariant AG (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Gattefosse (France), Stepan Company (US), Lucas Meyer Cosmetics (Canada), Croda International PLC (UK), and Air Liquide S.A. (France), are instrumental in shaping the landscape of the functional cosmetics market.

UV filters is expected to be the second fastest-growing functionality type of the functional cosmetics market, in terms of value, during the forecast period

UV filters are used in cosmetic products to absorb or reflect the UV rays emitted from sunlight or artificial light. Cosmetic product manufacturing companies are more interested in including UV filters in their products to protect the skin and scalp from damage caused by UV radiation. Some UV filters products include sunscreens, shampoos, and sprays

Haircare accounted for the second largest share of the functional cosmetics market, in terms of value, in 2022

The hair care segment deals with the products that help regulate the behavior and properties of the hair so that it can be maintained desirably. The hair care application involves hair sprays, hair conditioners, hair straighteners, shampoos, and tonics, among others used to improve the appearance of hair or protection of scalp.

There is an increasing awareness among consumers of the effects caused due to the harsh environmental conditions which damage the hair follicle. The demand for hair care products is substantially high in Brazil as consumers are keen to spend more on hair care products.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4 % Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

High Growth Expected in Emerging Economies During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to Record Highest Growth During Forecast Period

to Record Highest Growth During Forecast Period Germany and Conditioning Agents Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022

and Conditioning Agents Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022 Skin Care Segment LED Functional Cosmetics Market Across Regions

India to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Multifunctional Ingredients

Accelerating Demand for Anti-Aging, Skin-Whitening, and Sun Protection Products

Increasing Demand for Natural and Organic Products

Rising Awareness About Skin Health

Restraints

Risks Related to Use of Chemicals

Consumer Skepticism

Opportunities

Shifting Focus Toward Male-Specific Cosmetics

Personalization and Customization

Challenges

High Product Cost

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Materials

Manufacturing of Functional Cosmetics

Distribution Network

End Use Industries

Technology Analysis

Cosmetic Nanotechnology

Modiface Skin Technology

Case Study Analysis

Case Study on Coats Group PLC

Company Profiles

Major Players

BASF SE

Nouryon

Evonik Industries AG

Clariant AG

Ashland Inc.

Gattefosse

Stepan Company

Lucas Meyer Cosmetics

Croda International PLC

Air Liquide SA

Other Key Players

CP Kelco

Eastman Chemical Company

Emery Oleochemical Group

Givaudan SA

Symrise AG

Sonneborn LLC

Vantage Specialty Chemicals

United-Guardian, Inc.

Innospec Inc.

Kao Corporation

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Adeka Corporation

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Royal DSM

Sollice Biotech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vj3eng

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets