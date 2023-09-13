Global Functional Food Market Analysis Report, 2022-2023 & 2028: From Athletes to Everyday Consumers - Functional Food Market Thrives on Health-Conscious Trends

13 Sep, 2023, 22:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Functional Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global functional food market size reached US$ 207.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 305.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during 2023-2028.
Functional food refers to a variety of processed food products that offer medical and health benefits and minimize the risk of different diseases. It comprises fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes, whole grains, seafood, fermented foods, herbs and spices, and beverages.
At present, there is a rise in the commercialization of sports nutrients for athletes to enhance their performance in the competition. This, along with the availability of a wide product range, such as creatine and whey protein-based functional food, represents one of the key factors driving the market.
Moreover, there is an increase in the demand for functional food to reduce the risk of diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases among consumers. This, coupled with the rising awareness among individuals about healthy eating habits, is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the growing trend of on-the-go snacking among children and adults is positively influencing the market.
Besides this, key market players are focusing on unique promotional strategies through social media platforms, which is catalyzing the demand for nutritional food.
Furthermore, the escalating demand for probiotic food products among individuals to enhance their digestive health is bolstering the growth of the market. Besides this, the development of novel technologies, such as encapsulation, enzyme, vacuum impregnation, and edible coating for the formulation of functional food products is projected to strengthen the market growth in the coming years.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- What was the size of the global functional food market in 2022?
- What is the expected growth rate of the global functional food market during 2023-2028?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global functional food market?
- What are the key factors driving the global functional food market?
- What is the breakup of the global functional food market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the global functional food market based on the ingredient?
- What is the breakup of the global functional food market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the key regions in the global functional food market?
- Who are the key players/companies in the global functional food market?
Competitive Landscape:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Amway
- BASF SE
- Cargill Incorporated
- Clif Bar & Company
- Danone S.A.
- General Mills inc.
- Glanbia PLC
- Hearthside Food Solutions LLC
- Kellogg Company
- Kerry Group plc
- Nestle S.A.
- Raisio Oyj
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
- Bakery Products
- Breakfast Cereals
- Snack/Functional Bars
- Dairy Products
- Baby Food
- Others
Breakup by Ingredient:
- Probiotics
- Minerals
- Proteins and Amino Acids
- Prebiotics and Dietary Fiber
- Vitamins
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Specialist Retailers
- Convenience Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Sports Nutrition
- Weight Management
- Clinical Nutrition
- Cardio Health
- Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
- United States
- Canada
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
Middle East and Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ds9lvt
