Global Functional Food Market Analysis Report, 2022-2023 & 2028: From Athletes to Everyday Consumers - Functional Food Market Thrives on Health-Conscious Trends

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Functional Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global functional food market size reached US$ 207.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 305.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during 2023-2028.



Functional food refers to a variety of processed food products that offer medical and health benefits and minimize the risk of different diseases. It comprises fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes, whole grains, seafood, fermented foods, herbs and spices, and beverages.



At present, there is a rise in the commercialization of sports nutrients for athletes to enhance their performance in the competition. This, along with the availability of a wide product range, such as creatine and whey protein-based functional food, represents one of the key factors driving the market.

Moreover, there is an increase in the demand for functional food to reduce the risk of diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases among consumers. This, coupled with the rising awareness among individuals about healthy eating habits, is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the growing trend of on-the-go snacking among children and adults is positively influencing the market.

Besides this, key market players are focusing on unique promotional strategies through social media platforms, which is catalyzing the demand for nutritional food.

Furthermore, the escalating demand for probiotic food products among individuals to enhance their digestive health is bolstering the growth of the market. Besides this, the development of novel technologies, such as encapsulation, enzyme, vacuum impregnation, and edible coating for the formulation of functional food products is projected to strengthen the market growth in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

Abbott Laboratories

Amway

BASF SE

Cargill Incorporated

Clif Bar & Company

& Company Danone S.A.

General Mills inc.

Glanbia PLC

Hearthside Food Solutions LLC

Kellogg Company

Kerry Group plc

Nestle S.A.

Raisio Oyj

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Product Type:

Bakery Products

Breakfast Cereals

Snack/Functional Bars

Dairy Products

Baby Food

Others

Breakup by Ingredient:

Probiotics

Minerals

Proteins and Amino Acids

Prebiotics and Dietary Fiber

Vitamins

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Application:

Sports Nutrition

Weight Management

Clinical Nutrition

Cardio Health

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

