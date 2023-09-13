Global Functional Food Market Analysis Report, 2022-2023 & 2028: From Athletes to Everyday Consumers - Functional Food Market Thrives on Health-Conscious Trends

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Sep, 2023, 22:15 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Functional Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global functional food market size reached US$ 207.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 305.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during 2023-2028.

Functional food refers to a variety of processed food products that offer medical and health benefits and minimize the risk of different diseases. It comprises fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes, whole grains, seafood, fermented foods, herbs and spices, and beverages. 

At present, there is a rise in the commercialization of sports nutrients for athletes to enhance their performance in the competition. This, along with the availability of a wide product range, such as creatine and whey protein-based functional food, represents one of the key factors driving the market.

Moreover, there is an increase in the demand for functional food to reduce the risk of diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases among consumers. This, coupled with the rising awareness among individuals about healthy eating habits, is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the growing trend of on-the-go snacking among children and adults is positively influencing the market.

Besides this, key market players are focusing on unique promotional strategies through social media platforms, which is catalyzing the demand for nutritional food.

Furthermore, the escalating demand for probiotic food products among individuals to enhance their digestive health is bolstering the growth of the market. Besides this, the development of novel technologies, such as encapsulation, enzyme, vacuum impregnation, and edible coating for the formulation of functional food products is projected to strengthen the market growth in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • What was the size of the global functional food market in 2022?
  • What is the expected growth rate of the global functional food market during 2023-2028?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global functional food market?
  • What are the key factors driving the global functional food market?
  • What is the breakup of the global functional food market based on the product type?
  • What is the breakup of the global functional food market based on the ingredient?
  • What is the breakup of the global functional food market based on the distribution channel?
  • What are the key regions in the global functional food market?
  • Who are the key players/companies in the global functional food market?

Competitive Landscape:

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Amway
  • BASF SE
  • Cargill Incorporated
  • Clif Bar & Company
  • Danone S.A.
  • General Mills inc.
  • Glanbia PLC
  • Hearthside Food Solutions LLC
  • Kellogg Company
  • Kerry Group plc
  • Nestle S.A.
  • Raisio Oyj

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Bakery Products
  • Breakfast Cereals
  • Snack/Functional Bars
  • Dairy Products
  • Baby Food
  • Others

Breakup by Ingredient:

  • Probiotics
  • Minerals
  • Proteins and Amino Acids
  • Prebiotics and Dietary Fiber
  • Vitamins
  • Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Specialist Retailers
  • Convenience Stores
  • Online Stores
  • Others

Breakup by Application:

  • Sports Nutrition
  • Weight Management
  • Clinical Nutrition
  • Cardio Health
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

  • United States
  • Canada

Asia-Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others

Europe

  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ds9lvt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Nigeria Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2023: A $5+ Billion market by 2028 - 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics 2019-2028

Poland Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2023: A $9.61 Billion Market by 2028 - 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.