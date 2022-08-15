DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Functional Foods and Drinks - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market to Reach $218.3 Billion by 2026

Future growth of the market is expected to be driven by growing effectiveness of functional foods, drinks and their active ingredients in enabling life without drugs amidst consumers grappling with the challenge of living (and eating) healthily in an unhealthy modern world. Robust demand for mineral and vitamin fortified drinks, sports and energy drinks; high protein drinks, drinks promoting digestive health, drinks containing antioxidants, and drinks with lighter amounts of ingredients represent another important growth driver.

Major factors that are poised to benefit market expansion in the near term include rising focus on foods with immunity boosting ingredients, functional and sports nutrition foods and beverages; strong demand for digestive health and wellness; rising interest in fermented food and protein-fortified products; and growing adoption of plant-based protein and naturally functional products. Millennials inclination towards fitness and the ensuing focus on functional foods and drinks; huge untapped potential offered by infant/children`s functional nutrition, and upward trend in demand for water that is tapped from fruits and their trees such as coconut water, maple water, birch water, cactus water, artichoke water, etc., are also expected to aid market growth in the coming years.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Functional Foods and Drinks estimated at US$173.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$218.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $59.8 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $27.6 Billion by 2026

The Functional Foods and Drinks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$59.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$29.8 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period.

Growing Focus on Healthier Lifestyles to Boost Growth

Growing Focus on Digestive Health and Wellness Augurs Well for Market Growth

Probiotics Remain the Preferred Ingredient for Gut Health Foods

Dairy-Based Functional Yogurt: The Most Popular Probiotic Food

Protein-Fortified Products Rise in Demand

Consumers Pay Attention to Food Processing

Entry of Fat in Dietary Stage Show as Humble Participant Presents New Growth Avenues for Functional Food & Drinks Market

Mood Enhancers Gain Momentum

Cereals and Grains: A Steadily Growing Functional Food Category

Personalization and Fragmentation Transform the Market

Nanotechnology Evolves as a Boon for Functional Food Manufacturers

Nanoencapsulation Improves Delivery and Bioavailability

Emergence of Fit & Active Consumer Drives Sports Nutrition Market Mainstream

More Natural, Organic and Functional Versions to Drive Energy Drinks Growth

Soy-based Functional Beverages Become Mainstream, Bodes Well for the Market

Antioxidants Gain Importance in Functional Beverages

Growing Popularity of Waters Tapped from Fruits and Trees

Plant-Centric Demand to Buoy Functional Foods & Drinks Market

Evolution of Omega-3 as the Most Popular Heart-Healthy Ingredient Drive Demand for Marine Functional Food Ingredients

Myriad Benefits of Beta Carotene Drive Applications in Health and Functional Foods

Superior Attributes of Functional Snacks and Bars over Traditional Bar Drive Healthy Demand

Growing Prominence of Functional Foods and Drinks in Weight Management Augurs Well for Market Demand

Digital Marketing Opens Up New Avenues of Growth

Millennials Inclination towards Fitness and the Ensuing Focus on Functional Foods and Drinks Drive Market Gains

Focus of Young Women on Healthy Living Due to Increasing Spending Power and Delayed Motherhood Benefit Market Expansion

on Healthy Living Due to Increasing Spending Power and Delayed Motherhood Benefit Market Expansion Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Boosts Demand for Functional Foods and Drinks

Increasing Healthcare Costs and the Resulting Need for Preventive Medication Benefit Demand for Functional Foods and Drinks

