Global Functional Foods and Drinks Markets 2016-2024 - 2018 Strategic Business Report: Nanotechnology - A Boon for Functional Food Manufacturers

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



Product Innovations



Drinkfinity Launches New Personalized Beverage

PepsiCo Launches bubbly

Kelloggs Enters into Organic and Vegan Foods Market with Plant-based Cereals

Dow AgroSciences Unveils New Cereal Herbicide Zypar

Kellogg Company Launches Full Slate of New Products

PepsiCo Launches Energy Drink Sting in India

PepsiCo Expands Nutrition Portfolio with the Launch of Quaker Nutri Foods & Tropicana Essentials

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Functional Foods and Drinks in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:

Cereals and Grains

Dairy Products

Beverages

Snacks

Other Functional Foods.

The report profiles 306 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Abbott Nutrition ( USA )

) Amway Corporation ( USA )

) Archer Daniels Midland Company ( USA )

) Arla Foods amba ( Denmark )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Celsius Holdings, Inc. ( USA )

) Coca-Cola Co. (USA)

Monster Beverage Corporation ( USA )

) Danone SA ( France )

) Del Monte Pacific Limited (DMPL) ( Singapore )

) Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. ( USA )

) General Mills, Inc. ( USA )

) Glanbia Plc ( Ireland )

) Glanbia Nutritionals Limited (UK)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK)

MaxiNutrition (UK)

GNC Holdings, Inc. ( USA )

) Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Herbalife International, Inc. ( USA )

) Kellogg Company ( USA )

) Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Natural Products, Inc. ( USA )

) Nestle S.A. ( Switzerland )

) Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) PepsiCo Inc. ( USA )

) The Quaker Oats Company, Inc. ( USA )

) Post Holdings, Inc. ( USA )

) Dymatize Enterprises, LLC ( USA )

) Rockstar Inc. ( USA )

) Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Red Bull GmbH ( Austria )

) The Dow Chemical Company ( USA )

) The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. ( USA )

) Unilever plc (UK)

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Functional Foods and Beverages: Foods and Drinks with Additional Health Constituents that Prevent, Manage, or Treat Disease

Global Trends across Different Functional Foods and Beverages

Personalization and Fragmentation

Focus on Digestive Health and Wellness

Rising Interest in Fermented Foods

Protein-Fortified Products Rise in Demand

Plant-Based Protein Products Gain Momentum

Vegetables Offered in a Convenient Format Foster Interest in Plant-Based Products

Naturally Functional Products Enjoy Rising Popularity

Elderly and Infants: The Most Coveted Consumer Group

Meat Substitutes: A Dicey Proposition

Other Notable Functional Food and Nutrition Trends

Major Natural Functional Foods Trending Across the World

Turmeric

Raw/Manuka Honey

Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV)

Fermented Foods

Ginger

Bitter Melon/Bitter Gourd

Grapefruit

Fatty Fish

Bone Broth

Avocado Oil

Blueberries

Walnuts

Erythritol

Spinach

Oats

Whole Grains

Natto

Eggs

Beans

Olive Oil

Green Tea

Broccoli

Brazil Nuts

Coconut Oil

Apples with Skin

Pickles

Red Peppers

Super Powders

Tadka Spices

Coconut Milk

Flax Eggs

Seaweed Nori Snacks

Date Syrup and Dates

Full Fat Dairy

Beetroot Juice

Vegetable Soups

The Functional Foods & Beverages Ecosystem

Vitamins

Minerals

Green Foods

Marine Ingredients

Natural Sweeteners

Antioxidants

Nutrition Bars

Natural/Organic Ingredients

Omega 3s

Probiotics & Prebiotics

Proteins, Peptides, Amino Acids

Confectionery

Dairy-Based Ingredients

Fatty Acids

Functional Fibers

Growing Efficacy of Functional Foods and their Active Ingredients in Enabling Life without Drugs Drive Widespread Adoption

Major Functional Foods, their Functional Components and Health Benefits Summarized

Major Functional Spices and their Health Benefits Summarized

Select Functional Food Applications in Non-Dairy Products

Popular Functional Ingredients and their Growth Trends

Gut Health

Bone Health

Boosting Immunity Levels

Joint and Eye Health

Oral/Dental Health

Physical Performance Enhancers

Mental Performance Enhancers

Other Noteworthy Areas of Application

Global Market Outlook

Developed Countries Dominate Market Demand

Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth

India & China: Important Potential Future Markets



2. COMPETITION

Functional Foods and Drinks: A Fragmented Market

Growing Competition in the Global Energy Drinks Market

Red Bull and Monster Energy Rule the Global Energy Drinks Market

Consolidation: Shaping the Market Landscape

F&B Companies Focus on Healthier Innovations

Nanotechnology: A Boon for Functional Food Manufacturers

Nanoencapsulation Improves Delivery and Bioavailability

New' is the Buzzword for Food Makers and Retailers

Regional and Cultural Customization: Essential for Success in the Emerging Markets

Strong Research Backup and Media Publicity: Key Product Differentiators

Pharmaceutical and Food Companies Join the Bandwagon

Steadily Increasing Consumer Awareness Favors Manufacturers

Innovative Marketing Strategies Define Product Success

Private Label: Aggressive Foray

Daily Dose Packaging System: Prominent Distributing Method

Digital Marketing Opens Up New Avenues of Growth



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Demand for Healthy Functional Beverages Drive Strong Market Growth

Increasing Number of Health and Fitness Clubs Drive Dominance of Sports and Energy Drinks in Functional Beverages

Recent Trends in the Sports and Energy Drinks Market

More Natural, Organic and Functional Versions to Drive Energy Drinks Growth

Energy Shots: The Latest Buzz in Energy Drinks

Sports & Energy Drinks: Always Youthful

Health Issues to Lower Demand for Sugar-Sweetened Products

Top 10 Claims of Product Launches in the Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market

Sugar-Free Energy Drinks Swarm the Market

Sports and Energy Drinks Consumption No Longer Confined to Athletes and Sportspersons

Recent Functional Drink Advancements

Anti-Aging Drinks

Cholesterol Balance Drinks

Functional Drinks that Support Digestive Health

Healthy-Alcohol

Immunity Defense Drinks

Juice Drinks Fortified with Functional Ingredients

Meal Replacement Drinks

Natural Energy Drinks

Omega-3 Drinks

Protein Drinks

Stress Relief Drinks

Tooth-Friendly Drinks

Weight Management Drinks

Antioxidants: The Next Big Thing in Functional Beverages

Antioxidant-Fortified Beverages with Hydration as Added Benefit

Functional Tea Drinks with Antioxidant Rich Ingredients

Antioxidants Fortified Water

Probiotic Beverages have an Edge over Supplements

Growing Popularity of Waters Tapped from Fruits and Trees

Functional Beverages for Children Register Significant Growth

Functional Beverages Make Inroads into Cosmeceuticals

Millennials Inclination towards Fitness and the Ensuing Focus on Functional Foods and Drinks Drive Market Gains

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators

Probiotics: The Preferred Ingredient for Digestive Health Related Functional Foods & Drinks

Bacterial Population with Gut Benefits

Scientific Evidence for Probiotics

Dairy-Based Functional Yogurt: The Most Popular Probiotic Food

Probiotic-Fortified Products with Functional Benefits

Functional Dairy Products: The Most Popular Probiotic Delivery Vehicle

Focus of Young Women on Healthy Living Due to Increasing Spending Power and Delayed Motherhood Benefit Market Expansion

Large Number of Women Adopt Fitness, Functional Nutrition and Wearable Technology

Growing Acceptance of Functional Foods & Beverages Among Women

Bone and Heart Health Functional Food Witness Heightened Interest from the Aging Population

Omega-3 Supplementation Essential for Maintaining Cognitive Function in Older People

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Boosts Demand for Functional Foods and Drinks

Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)

Select Heart Health Benefit(s) of Functional Foods

Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Food Products with Cardiovascular Benefits Still a Niche Segment for Functional Foods

Diabetes Prevalence

Popular Functional Foods with Bioactive Compounds for Diabetics

Increasing Cancer Incidence

Increasing Healthcare Costs and the Resulting Need for Preventive Medication Benefit Demand for Functional Foods and Drinks

Evolution of Omega-3 as the Most Popular Heart- Healthy Ingredient Drive Demand for Marine Functional Food Ingredients

Health Benefits of Few Marine-derived Functional Food Ingredients

Health Benefits of Omega-3 Fatty Acids Drive Demand in Supplements and Functional Foods

Omega 3 Rich Fish Oil Pills: One of the Most Effective Functional Food for Heart Health

Emerging Countries: High Potential Markets for Omega-3 Products

Key Challenges in Sourcing Omega-3 and Other Marine Nutraceuticals

Favorable Regulations Support Demand for Phytosterols- Fortified Foods

Myriad Benefits of Beta Carotene Drive Applications in Health and Functional Foods

Carotenoids of Marine Origin: Natural Colorants Used in Fortified/Functional Foods

Soy-based Functional Beverages Become Mainstream, Bodes Well for the Market

Superior Attributes of Functional Snacks and Bars over Traditional Bar Drive Healthy Demand

Protein: Most Important Ingredient in Functional Snacks

Functional Snack Bars: Simplicity Emerges as the New Norm

Formulation Challenges Drive Product Innovations in Snacks and Bars

Sales of Mind/Mood Enhancing Products Gain Momentum

Growing Prominence of Functional Foods and Drinks in Weight Management Augurs Well for Market Demand

Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on Weight Management

Functional Foods Preferred Over Vitamin and Other Supplements

Shift in Consumption Pattern Drives Growth in Developing Countries

Emerging Nations Hotspots for Specialty Ingredient Suppliers

Organic Functional Foods: Crossover of Organics and Functional Foods

Health through Diet: A Healthy Notation in Demand

Functional Foods and Drinks with Flaxseeds Become Popular

Cereals and Grains: A Steadily Growing Functional Food Category

Breakfast Cereals

Breads

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Signals Market Growth Opportunities

Ballooning Global Population

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Rising Disposable Incomes

Shift Towards Less Invasive Treatments

Growing Middle Class Population



4. FUNCTIONAL FOODS INNOVATIONS

Hyper-Functional Beverages

Prebiotic Nanofiber Matrix Enables Survival of Probiotic in Functional Beverages

Anti-Inflammatory Agents from Durian Shells for Functional Food

Personalized Nutrition

Nutrigenomics: Vision of the Future

Hybrid Drinks: Combining Functional and Soft Drinks

Other Innovative Functional Foods and Drinks Offerings



5. KEY ISSUES CONFRONTING THE MARKET

Stumbling Blocks for the Functional Foods Market

Top Reasons that Prevent Consumption of Functional Food Products: Ranked on the Basis of Consumer Preference

Are Functional Foods Really Needed?

Regulation Issues Confronting Functional Foods & Beverages Market

Regulations to Further Tighten

Consumer Welfare Organizations Pin Down on Functional Foods: Some Condemn Others Commend

Key Challenges for the Makers of Functional Foods

Issues Using Probiotics

Higher Product Costs to Challenge Market Growth



6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Functional Foods and Drinks: A Prelude

Extraction of Functional Foods

From Plant Sources

Oats

Soy

Flaxseed

Tomatoes

Garlic

Broccoli and Other Cruciferous Vegetables

Citrus Fruits

Cranberry

Tea

Wine and Grapes

From Animal Sources

Fish

Dairy Products

Beef

History of Functional Foods

Consumer Expectations from Functional Foods

Most Desired Consumer Health Benefits

Dividing Catalyst for Functional Foods

Nutraceutical

Fortified Foods

Medical Foods

Dietary Supplements

Safety Matters

Absence of Regulations Leads to Safety Concerns

Classification of Functional Foods

Cereals and Grains

Breakfast Cereals

Breads

Dairy Products

Margarine and Spreads

Yogurts

Milk Products

Other Dairy Products

Beverages

Tracing the Emergence of New Age Alternative Drinks

Classification of New Age Functional Drinks

Sports Drinks

Energy Drinks

Enriched Drinks

Nutraceutical Drinks

Dairy Drinks

Fruit Drinks

Herbal Drinks

Nutrient Enhanced Tea

Other Drinks

Snacks

Bars

Ingredient Profile for Meal Replacement Bars, High-Protein or Bodybuilding Bars, and Weight-Loss or Diet Bars

Energy Bars

Ingredient Profile for Energy Bars

Nutrition Bars

Ingredient Profile for Nutrition Bars

Candy and Gums

Other Confections

Other Functional Foods



7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Drinkfinity Launches New Personalized Beverage

PepsiCo Launches bubbly

Kelloggs Enters into Organic and Vegan Foods Market with Plant-based Cereals

Dow AgroSciences Unveils New Cereal Herbicide Zypar

Kellogg Company Launches Full Slate of New Products

PepsiCo Launches Energy Drink Sting in India

PepsiCo Expands Nutrition Portfolio with the Launch of Quaker Nutri Foods & Tropicana Essentials



8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Danone Strengthens the Collaboration with Yakult in Probiotics

Hearthside Acquires Standard Functional Foods Group Inc

Nestl to Acquire Atrium Innovations

Carabao Energy Drink Now Available in China

The Coca-Cola Company to Acquire Monster Beverage Corp



9. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 306 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 336)



The United States (154)

(154) Canada (9)

(9) Japan (12)

(12) Europe (110)

(110) France (8)

(8) Germany (12)

(12) The United Kingdom (22)

(22) Italy (3)

(3) Spain (4)

(4) Rest of Europe (61)

(61) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (46)

Africa (5)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qx6239/global_functional?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-functional-foods-and-drinks-markets-2016-2024---2018-strategic-business-report-nanotechnology---a-boon-for-functional-food-manufacturers-300632166.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

