Global Functional Foods and Drinks Markets 2016-2024 - 2018 Strategic Business Report: Nanotechnology - A Boon for Functional Food Manufacturers

The "Functional Foods and Drinks - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
Product Innovations
- Drinkfinity Launches New Personalized Beverage
- PepsiCo Launches bubbly
- Kelloggs Enters into Organic and Vegan Foods Market with Plant-based Cereals
- Dow AgroSciences Unveils New Cereal Herbicide Zypar
- Kellogg Company Launches Full Slate of New Products
- PepsiCo Launches Energy Drink Sting in India
- PepsiCo Expands Nutrition Portfolio with the Launch of Quaker Nutri Foods & Tropicana Essentials
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Functional Foods and Drinks in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
- Cereals and Grains
- Dairy Products
- Beverages
- Snacks
- Other Functional Foods.
The report profiles 306 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abbott Nutrition (USA)
- Amway Corporation (USA)
- Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)
- Arla Foods amba (Denmark)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- Coca-Cola Co. (USA)
- Monster Beverage Corporation (USA)
- Danone SA (France)
- Del Monte Pacific Limited (DMPL) (Singapore)
- Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (USA)
- General Mills, Inc. (USA)
- Glanbia Plc (Ireland)
- Glanbia Nutritionals Limited (UK)
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK)
- MaxiNutrition (UK)
- GNC Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. (China)
- Herbalife International, Inc. (USA)
- Kellogg Company (USA)
- Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Natural Products, Inc. (USA)
- Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- PepsiCo Inc. (USA)
- The Quaker Oats Company, Inc. (USA)
- Post Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- Dymatize Enterprises, LLC (USA)
- Rockstar Inc. (USA)
- Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Red Bull GmbH (Austria)
- The Dow Chemical Company (USA)
- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (USA)
- Unilever plc (UK)
- Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Functional Foods and Beverages: Foods and Drinks with Additional Health Constituents that Prevent, Manage, or Treat Disease
Global Trends across Different Functional Foods and Beverages
Personalization and Fragmentation
Focus on Digestive Health and Wellness
Rising Interest in Fermented Foods
Protein-Fortified Products Rise in Demand
Plant-Based Protein Products Gain Momentum
Vegetables Offered in a Convenient Format Foster Interest in Plant-Based Products
Naturally Functional Products Enjoy Rising Popularity
Elderly and Infants: The Most Coveted Consumer Group
Meat Substitutes: A Dicey Proposition
Other Notable Functional Food and Nutrition Trends
Major Natural Functional Foods Trending Across the World
Turmeric
Raw/Manuka Honey
Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV)
Fermented Foods
Ginger
Bitter Melon/Bitter Gourd
Grapefruit
Fatty Fish
Bone Broth
Avocado Oil
Blueberries
Walnuts
Erythritol
Spinach
Oats
Whole Grains
Natto
Eggs
Beans
Olive Oil
Green Tea
Broccoli
Brazil Nuts
Coconut Oil
Apples with Skin
Pickles
Red Peppers
Super Powders
Tadka Spices
Coconut Milk
Flax Eggs
Seaweed Nori Snacks
Date Syrup and Dates
Full Fat Dairy
Beetroot Juice
Vegetable Soups
The Functional Foods & Beverages Ecosystem
Vitamins
Minerals
Green Foods
Marine Ingredients
Natural Sweeteners
Antioxidants
Nutrition Bars
Natural/Organic Ingredients
Omega 3s
Probiotics & Prebiotics
Proteins, Peptides, Amino Acids
Confectionery
Dairy-Based Ingredients
Fatty Acids
Functional Fibers
Growing Efficacy of Functional Foods and their Active Ingredients in Enabling Life without Drugs Drive Widespread Adoption
Major Functional Foods, their Functional Components and Health Benefits Summarized
Major Functional Spices and their Health Benefits Summarized
Select Functional Food Applications in Non-Dairy Products
Popular Functional Ingredients and their Growth Trends
Gut Health
Bone Health
Boosting Immunity Levels
Joint and Eye Health
Oral/Dental Health
Physical Performance Enhancers
Mental Performance Enhancers
Other Noteworthy Areas of Application
Global Market Outlook
Developed Countries Dominate Market Demand
Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth
India & China: Important Potential Future Markets
2. COMPETITION
Functional Foods and Drinks: A Fragmented Market
Growing Competition in the Global Energy Drinks Market
Red Bull and Monster Energy Rule the Global Energy Drinks Market
Consolidation: Shaping the Market Landscape
F&B Companies Focus on Healthier Innovations
Nanotechnology: A Boon for Functional Food Manufacturers
Nanoencapsulation Improves Delivery and Bioavailability
New' is the Buzzword for Food Makers and Retailers
Regional and Cultural Customization: Essential for Success in the Emerging Markets
Strong Research Backup and Media Publicity: Key Product Differentiators
Pharmaceutical and Food Companies Join the Bandwagon
Steadily Increasing Consumer Awareness Favors Manufacturers
Innovative Marketing Strategies Define Product Success
Private Label: Aggressive Foray
Daily Dose Packaging System: Prominent Distributing Method
Digital Marketing Opens Up New Avenues of Growth
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surging Demand for Healthy Functional Beverages Drive Strong Market Growth
Increasing Number of Health and Fitness Clubs Drive Dominance of Sports and Energy Drinks in Functional Beverages
Recent Trends in the Sports and Energy Drinks Market
More Natural, Organic and Functional Versions to Drive Energy Drinks Growth
Energy Shots: The Latest Buzz in Energy Drinks
Sports & Energy Drinks: Always Youthful
Health Issues to Lower Demand for Sugar-Sweetened Products
Top 10 Claims of Product Launches in the Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market
Sugar-Free Energy Drinks Swarm the Market
Sports and Energy Drinks Consumption No Longer Confined to Athletes and Sportspersons
Recent Functional Drink Advancements
Anti-Aging Drinks
Cholesterol Balance Drinks
Functional Drinks that Support Digestive Health
Healthy-Alcohol
Immunity Defense Drinks
Juice Drinks Fortified with Functional Ingredients
Meal Replacement Drinks
Natural Energy Drinks
Omega-3 Drinks
Protein Drinks
Stress Relief Drinks
Tooth-Friendly Drinks
Weight Management Drinks
Antioxidants: The Next Big Thing in Functional Beverages
Antioxidant-Fortified Beverages with Hydration as Added Benefit
Functional Tea Drinks with Antioxidant Rich Ingredients
Antioxidants Fortified Water
Probiotic Beverages have an Edge over Supplements
Growing Popularity of Waters Tapped from Fruits and Trees
Functional Beverages for Children Register Significant Growth
Functional Beverages Make Inroads into Cosmeceuticals
Millennials Inclination towards Fitness and the Ensuing Focus on Functional Foods and Drinks Drive Market Gains
Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators
Probiotics: The Preferred Ingredient for Digestive Health Related Functional Foods & Drinks
Bacterial Population with Gut Benefits
Scientific Evidence for Probiotics
Dairy-Based Functional Yogurt: The Most Popular Probiotic Food
Probiotic-Fortified Products with Functional Benefits
Functional Dairy Products: The Most Popular Probiotic Delivery Vehicle
Focus of Young Women on Healthy Living Due to Increasing Spending Power and Delayed Motherhood Benefit Market Expansion
Large Number of Women Adopt Fitness, Functional Nutrition and Wearable Technology
Growing Acceptance of Functional Foods & Beverages Among Women
Bone and Heart Health Functional Food Witness Heightened Interest from the Aging Population
Omega-3 Supplementation Essential for Maintaining Cognitive Function in Older People
Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Boosts Demand for Functional Foods and Drinks
Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)
Select Heart Health Benefit(s) of Functional Foods
Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Food Products with Cardiovascular Benefits Still a Niche Segment for Functional Foods
Diabetes Prevalence
Popular Functional Foods with Bioactive Compounds for Diabetics
Increasing Cancer Incidence
Increasing Healthcare Costs and the Resulting Need for Preventive Medication Benefit Demand for Functional Foods and Drinks
Evolution of Omega-3 as the Most Popular Heart- Healthy Ingredient Drive Demand for Marine Functional Food Ingredients
Health Benefits of Few Marine-derived Functional Food Ingredients
Health Benefits of Omega-3 Fatty Acids Drive Demand in Supplements and Functional Foods
Omega 3 Rich Fish Oil Pills: One of the Most Effective Functional Food for Heart Health
Emerging Countries: High Potential Markets for Omega-3 Products
Key Challenges in Sourcing Omega-3 and Other Marine Nutraceuticals
Favorable Regulations Support Demand for Phytosterols- Fortified Foods
Myriad Benefits of Beta Carotene Drive Applications in Health and Functional Foods
Carotenoids of Marine Origin: Natural Colorants Used in Fortified/Functional Foods
Soy-based Functional Beverages Become Mainstream, Bodes Well for the Market
Superior Attributes of Functional Snacks and Bars over Traditional Bar Drive Healthy Demand
Protein: Most Important Ingredient in Functional Snacks
Functional Snack Bars: Simplicity Emerges as the New Norm
Formulation Challenges Drive Product Innovations in Snacks and Bars
Sales of Mind/Mood Enhancing Products Gain Momentum
Growing Prominence of Functional Foods and Drinks in Weight Management Augurs Well for Market Demand
Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on Weight Management
Functional Foods Preferred Over Vitamin and Other Supplements
Shift in Consumption Pattern Drives Growth in Developing Countries
Emerging Nations Hotspots for Specialty Ingredient Suppliers
Organic Functional Foods: Crossover of Organics and Functional Foods
Health through Diet: A Healthy Notation in Demand
Functional Foods and Drinks with Flaxseeds Become Popular
Cereals and Grains: A Steadily Growing Functional Food Category
Breakfast Cereals
Breads
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Signals Market Growth Opportunities
Ballooning Global Population
Exponential Increase in Urban Population
Rising Disposable Incomes
Shift Towards Less Invasive Treatments
Growing Middle Class Population
4. FUNCTIONAL FOODS INNOVATIONS
Hyper-Functional Beverages
Prebiotic Nanofiber Matrix Enables Survival of Probiotic in Functional Beverages
Anti-Inflammatory Agents from Durian Shells for Functional Food
Personalized Nutrition
Nutrigenomics: Vision of the Future
Hybrid Drinks: Combining Functional and Soft Drinks
Other Innovative Functional Foods and Drinks Offerings
5. KEY ISSUES CONFRONTING THE MARKET
Stumbling Blocks for the Functional Foods Market
Top Reasons that Prevent Consumption of Functional Food Products: Ranked on the Basis of Consumer Preference
Are Functional Foods Really Needed?
Regulation Issues Confronting Functional Foods & Beverages Market
Regulations to Further Tighten
Consumer Welfare Organizations Pin Down on Functional Foods: Some Condemn Others Commend
Key Challenges for the Makers of Functional Foods
Issues Using Probiotics
Higher Product Costs to Challenge Market Growth
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Functional Foods and Drinks: A Prelude
Extraction of Functional Foods
From Plant Sources
Oats
Soy
Flaxseed
Tomatoes
Garlic
Broccoli and Other Cruciferous Vegetables
Citrus Fruits
Cranberry
Tea
Wine and Grapes
From Animal Sources
Fish
Dairy Products
Beef
History of Functional Foods
Consumer Expectations from Functional Foods
Most Desired Consumer Health Benefits
Dividing Catalyst for Functional Foods
Nutraceutical
Fortified Foods
Medical Foods
Dietary Supplements
Safety Matters
Absence of Regulations Leads to Safety Concerns
Classification of Functional Foods
Cereals and Grains
Breakfast Cereals
Breads
Dairy Products
Margarine and Spreads
Yogurts
Milk Products
Other Dairy Products
Beverages
Tracing the Emergence of New Age Alternative Drinks
Classification of New Age Functional Drinks
Sports Drinks
Energy Drinks
Enriched Drinks
Nutraceutical Drinks
Dairy Drinks
Fruit Drinks
Herbal Drinks
Nutrient Enhanced Tea
Other Drinks
Snacks
Bars
Ingredient Profile for Meal Replacement Bars, High-Protein or Bodybuilding Bars, and Weight-Loss or Diet Bars
Energy Bars
Ingredient Profile for Energy Bars
Nutrition Bars
Ingredient Profile for Nutrition Bars
Candy and Gums
Other Confections
Other Functional Foods
7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Drinkfinity Launches New Personalized Beverage
PepsiCo Launches bubbly
Kelloggs Enters into Organic and Vegan Foods Market with Plant-based Cereals
Dow AgroSciences Unveils New Cereal Herbicide Zypar
Kellogg Company Launches Full Slate of New Products
PepsiCo Launches Energy Drink Sting in India
PepsiCo Expands Nutrition Portfolio with the Launch of Quaker Nutri Foods & Tropicana Essentials
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Danone Strengthens the Collaboration with Yakult in Probiotics
Hearthside Acquires Standard Functional Foods Group Inc
Nestl to Acquire Atrium Innovations
Carabao Energy Drink Now Available in China
The Coca-Cola Company to Acquire Monster Beverage Corp
Total Companies Profiled: 306 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 336)
- The United States (154)
- Canada (9)
- Japan (12)
- Europe (110)
- France (8)
- Germany (12)
- The United Kingdom (22)
- Italy (3)
- Spain (4)
- Rest of Europe (61)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (46)
Africa (5)
