Global Functional Mushroom Market Forecasts, 2023-2028: Antiviral Properties & Immune-Boosting Potential Drive Adoption in Healthcare

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Functional Mushroom Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global functional mushroom market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.07% over the next five years. This market is driven by the increasing consumer awareness of the importance of maintaining overall health and the rising demand for functional foods and beverages.

One of the key factors contributing to the market growth is the expanding knowledge among consumers about the benefits of a protein-rich diet for general health. Busy lifestyles have led to increased consumption of packaged foods, and manufacturers are enhancing their products with functional mushroom extracts or powders to cater to health-conscious customers. The long-term outlook for functional mushrooms is positive, with their potential use in healthcare and pharmaceutical products, as they have been found to have antiviral properties and immune-boosting capabilities.

The market for medicinal mushrooms is experiencing growth due to their qualities and health advantages. As a result, there is a rising demand for additional supplements derived from functional mushrooms, making them applicable in the food and beverage sector. The medical industry is also incorporating functional mushrooms as ingredients in health supplements, supported by scientific studies that confirm their ability to enhance both innate and adaptive immune systems.

Among the functional mushrooms, Chaga is widely consumed and known for its digestive benefits and immune-modulatory effects. It is expected to experience significant demand in the forecast period. Reishi and Cordyceps are also projected to have high demand, followed by other medicinal mushrooms.

The surge in demand for functional food and nutraceutical products is another trend driving the market. With changing lifestyles and diet habits, people are increasingly seeking functional foods and beverages that offer benefits beyond basic nutrition. Functional mushrooms, with their therapeutic qualities, are being used in the medical field, and consumer awareness of the advantages of consuming functional foods is contributing to market growth.

The Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share in the functional mushroom market. China, as the largest producer of mushrooms in the region, meets both domestic and international market demands. The growing income levels and changing consumption concepts among Chinese consumers, along with the emphasis on safety, nutrition, and healthy food with medical benefits, contribute to the popularity of mushrooms as superfoods. Urban cities in the region are witnessing increased consumption of functional mushrooms as a superior alternative to nutrient-dense foods. The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to rising consumer awareness.

The functional mushroom market is highly competitive, with the presence of numerous small players. Key players in the market, such as Nammex, Hirano Mushroom LLC, CNC Exotic Mushrooms, Hokkaido Reishi Co. Ltd, and Mitoku Company, focus on expanding their production capacity to meet the growing demand. Product innovation and expansion are the major strategies adopted by companies in this industry.

By purchasing the market research report, you will gain access to a market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format and receive three months of analyst support. This will provide you with valuable insights and analysis to make informed decisions in the functional mushroom market.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Reishi

5.1.2 Cordyceps

5.1.3 Lions Mane

5.1.4 Turkey Tail

5.1.5 Shiitake

5.1.6 Chaga

5.1.7 Other Product Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Food and Beverage

5.2.2 Dietary Supplements

5.2.3 Personal Care

5.2.4 Pharmaceutical

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Nammex

6.3.2 Hirano Mushroom LLC

6.3.3 CNC Exotic Mushrooms

6.3.4 Mitoku Company Ltd

6.3.5 Lianfeng (Suizhou) Food Co. Ltd.

6.3.6 Shanghai Finc Bio-tech Inc.

6.3.7 M2 Ingredients

6.3.8 Hokkaido Reishi Co. Ltd.

6.3.9 Half Hill Farm Inc.

6.3.10 Pan's Mushroom Jerky



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



